Athenia Pérez is the first black woman to win the title of Miss Spain.

Miss Spain Athenia Perez during the Miss Universe pageant. Courtesy of Miss Universe

Pérez, who placed in the top 10, said in her Miss Universe introduction video that she was raised by a single immigrant mother.

“I know my story can help and inspire people,” Perez said. “Diversity is here, and diversity is now, today.”

The 27-year-old advocates for racial equality in Spain and is using her platform to fight against intergenerational violence.

Miss Pakistan Erica Robin wore a burkini during the swimsuit competition.

Miss Pakistan Erica Robin during the Miss Universe pageant. Courtesy of Miss Universe

Robin, who was the first woman to represent Pakistan at the pageant, wore a baby-pink burkini as she strutted across the Miss Universe stage.

Robin said in her Miss Universe bio that she “got some backlash from different sectors of the community” in Pakistan after she decided to compete, but she wanted to stand up for what she believed in.

She said, “Despite these criticisms, I look forward to celebrating women’s success as a young modern Pakistani woman while maintaining my values, representing our rich culture and heritage and showing the world that Pakistan can celebrate women’s success.” She was ready to face any challenge that came her way.”

She finished in the top 20 in the competition.

Miss Chile Celeste Viel’s mother had won the same title 30 years ago.

Miss Chile Celeste Viel during the Miss Universe pageant. Courtesy of Miss Universe

Viel’s mother Paula Caballero has also won the title of Miss Chile.

“He’s been with me through this whole process,” Viall said recently. Hello! , “I’m living the same emotions that she was, and that’s priceless to me. She’s been with me through this whole process and shared some of what she’s experienced.”

Viel placed in the top 20 in this year’s competition.

Miss Nepal Jane Deepika Garrett made history as the first body-inclusive contestant at Miss Universe.

Miss Nepal Jane Deepika Garrett during the Miss Universe pageant. Hector Vivas/Stringer/Getty Images

Garrett has been using her Miss Universe platform to advocate for mental and hormonal health, revealing that she has struggled with depression caused by her PCOS.

“I am a determined, resilient and true woman who embraces her true essence and nature without fear.” reads her Miss Universe bio. “My life experiences have molded me into the strong, bold and courageous woman I am today.”

Miss Portugal Marina Machete is the first transgender woman to be ranked at Miss Universe.

Miss Portugal Marina Machete during the Miss Universe pageant. Courtesy of Miss Universe

Miss Spain Angela Ponce was the first transgender woman to compete at Miss Universe in 2018, and Machete will now join her in the history books after making the top 20 on Saturday night.

The 28-year-old flight attendant is also the first transgender contestant to win Miss Portugal.

“I am most proud of the challenges I overcame with courage and strength,” Machete wrote in her Miss Universe bio. “Inspiring me to develop humanity and kindness towards others in my life.”

Miss El Salvador lived just 10 minutes away from the Miss Universe pageant.

Miss El Salvador Isabella Garcia-Manzo during the Miss Universe pageant. Courtesy of Miss Universe

Some women spent the day traveling to the Miss Universe pageant, which was held at the José Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador.

But Miss El Salvador Isabella Garcia-Manzo lived just around the corner.

The 20-year-old player was placed in the top 10 of the competition.

