11 Rare Coins That Sold for Over $1 Million

At face value an American coin, whether heads or tails, may appear to be worth only the face value or amount. While this may have been true at one point in history, over time coins can become rare collectibles that sell for thousands if not millions of dollars in the present day.

This is because the United States has been minting coins since 1974. Until the 20th century, many coins were made of base metals such as gold and silver, meaning gold was banned from coinage via executive order in 1933 and silver production was discontinued in the early 1970s . However, just because the recipe and materials changed does not mean that these coins are no longer available, increasing in value due to their rarity and background.

GOBankingRates explored the history of some of these hard-to-find and now incredibly valuable coins, which are sought after by collectors around the world. The current day selling prices of these coins depend on how many coins were originally produced during their creation, as well as how many coins are currently being accounted for. The material and composition of coins also adds to their value as many coins have become precious and difficult to find.

Take, for example, 1792 Silver Center St. J-1. When it was initially minted and later released to the American public it was originally worth 1 cent – ​​the money of its time. The composition was primarily copper around a center of silver. Not only do these unique qualities add to its value, but so does the fact that the coin bears a special effect from the pattern that the United States Mint designed in 1792 and then began testing in 1793. There is only an estimated 25 Silver Center Cent J-1 Specials. Strike coins that are still floating in different collections today, with the highest selling price being $2,520,000.

So the next time you’re rummaging through an old jar of money in your grandparents’ attic or sifting through the junk drawer in the far corner of a thrift store, you might stumble upon some rare coins. Want to keep an eye on. In today’s currency value its value would be millions and millions of dollars. Here are 10 more rare coins that sold for more than $1 million, prices and descriptions taken from data provided by SD Bullion.

1907 Extremely High Relief Double Eagle $20 (Proof)

Material Composition: Copper(10%), Gold(90%)

Mint amount: approx 16-22

Estimated survival amount: 15

Original face value: $20.00 USD

Record sale: $3,600,000

1913 Liberty Head Nickel (Proof)

Material Composition: Nickel(25%), Copper(75%)

Mint amount: 5

Estimated survival amount: 5

Original face value: $0.05 USD

Record sale: $4,560,000

1804 Class I Draped Bust Silver Dollar $1 (Proof)

Material Composition: Copper(10%), Silver(90%)

Mint amount: 8

Estimated survival amount: 8

Original face value: $1.00 USD

Record sale: $7,680,000

1787 Brasher Doubloon $15, Breast Punch (Regular Strike)

Material Composition: Gold (about 89%), Silver (about 6%), Copper (about 3%), Trace elements (2%)

Mint amount: unknown

Estimated survival amount: 1

Original face value: $15.00 USD

Record sale: $2,999,000

1885 Trade Dollar T$1 (Proof)

Material Composition: Copper(10%), Silver(90%)

Mint amount: 5

Estimated survival amount: 5

Original face value: $1.00 USD

Record sale: $3,960,000

1804 Eagle $10 Plane 4, Deep Cameo (Proof)

Material Composition: Gold (91.7%) Copper (8.3%)

Mint amount: 6

Estimated survival amount: 3

Original face value: $10.00 USD

Record sale: $5,280,00

1861 Double Eagle $20 Packet Reverse (Regular Strike)

Material Composition: Copper(10%), Gold(90%)

Mint amount: 2,976,453

Estimated survival amount: 2

Original face value: $20.00 USD

Record sale: $7,200,000

1822 Capped Head Half Eagle $5 BD-1 (Regular Strike)

Material Composition: Copper (8.3%), Gold (91.7%)

Mint amount: 17,796

Estimated survival amount: 3

Original face value: $5.00 USD

Record sale: $8,400,000

1974 Flowing Hair Silver Dollar $1 (Special Strike)

Material Composition: Copper(10%), Silver(90%)

Mint amount: unknown

Estimated survival amount: 1

Original face value: $1.00 USD

Record sale: $10,016,875

1933 Double Eagle $20 (Regular Strike)

Material Composition: Copper(10%), Gold(90%)

Mint amount: 445,500

Estimated survival amount: 16

Original face value: $20

Record sale: $18,872,250

Note: All information is updated as of November 9, 2023.

