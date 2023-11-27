11 of the coziest sweaters in Amazon’s Cyber ​​Monday sale

As the first day of winter approaches and the weather starts to get even colder, having cute and cozy sweaters in your wardrobe is as big a necessity as a good pair of snow boots and a heavy coat. If your sweater collection needs a refresh, you’re in luck. Amazon’s Cyber ​​Monday sale is in full effect and many of its most popular sweaters are at big drops.

From oversized toppers to cute cardigans to sleek turtlenecks, Amazon’s got the goods — and for a fraction of their original price! The only catch? Some sizes and colors are selling out fast, so we suggest you add your favorites to your shopping cart as soon as possible.

mihol

This versatile feminine top is lightweight and flowy, yet keeps you completely covered. You can find it in 42 colors and styles. It’s hard to find tops that are beautiful and affordable, but these are both. At almost a 50% discount, we haven’t seen this price drop since May.

$19 on Amazon

merokitty

Get cozy with this cozy cardi made from soft yarn in popcorn knit in dozens of colors. This super-soft cardigan, which has garnered nearly 18,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, is just $28 (originally $50) with the on-page coupon. Aside from Prime Day, this is one of the best prices we’ve seen, so take your pick from several colors and even give one (or two!) as a gift — especially now that the holidays are right around the corner.

$28 on Amazon

gabarly

There is no need to worry about size, as there is only one size fits all beautifully. This is the lowest price this versatile wonder has seen since Prime Day. Prices vary by color, but at about 60% off thanks to the Cyber ​​Monday sale, you get a gorgeous knit sweater that’s cozy and sexy at the same time. It looks sensational and feels perfect for winter, its one-size-fits-all magic takes out the guesswork of finding the right fit – which means it’s time to stock up for your wardrobe.

$33 on Amazon

urban cocoa

No cheap polyester here — this stretchy cardigan is made from spandex and super-soft viscose and is more than 50% off. Considering that similar cardigans are in the $40 range, that’s a great deal. And here’s your chance to stock up, because this sale won’t last, and with 26 shades to choose from, you’ll definitely be able to find one that fits your wardrobe. And Your budget! (Note that prices vary slightly by color.)

$23 on Amazon

unarabase

This luxurious looking sweater features a soft knit fabric with a slightly fuzzy texture that doesn’t cling or chafe. It’s available in over 20 mostly solid colors, but there are also some striped options. It also comes in sizes ranging from extra small to extra large — and according to reviewers, you should order your regular size.

$34 on Amazon

unarabase

With 31 shades to choose from, it’ll be hard to pick just one. With temperatures dropping rapidly, now is the time to start shopping for sweaters – if you haven’t already. But nothing puts off stocking up on stuff in your wardrobe like seeing attractive price tags. At over 30% off, this is a deal you’ll want to grab,

$29 on Amazon

lilusori

This oversized cardigan is so versatile that you’ll be able to wear it all year long. Five-star buyers say they pair it with leggings and boots in the fall, wear it on cooler days, wear it over dresses in the spring and slip it on during the summer when the A/C is too cold. Let’s wear it. For a sweater that has so many options, the price is just right,

$24 on Amazon

btfbm

With a flirty ruffled neckline and cuffs, this chic sweater also features subtle ribbing at the hem, which helps show off your waist. The buttons at the top allow you to decide how much skin you want to show and there are 26 styles to choose from. And the fact that it’s almost 40% off right now makes it a deal that’s too good to miss.

$34 on Amazon

jessica

Shoppers are praising this cozy sweater for its easy fit—the sleeves are loose, not snug—and attractive cut. According to Amazon reviewers, it’s everything you could want, and it’s double off right now when you use the on-page coupon.

$34 on Amazon

Amazon Essentials

There are 39 different options to choose from, including fun animal prints, classic stripes, and simple solids. And you don’t even have to break the bank to buy a top-rated sweater. Depending on the style and size you choose, you can get one for as little as $18, which is a reasonable price point if you’re already thinking about purchasing some.

$17 on Amazon

btfbm

This adorable topper is garnering rave reviews on Amazon, and it’s easy to see why. Not only is it made of extremely soft material, but this chunky knit sweater can be worn zipped up or unzipped over a t-shirt or tank top. Even better, there are 21 styles available.

$32 on Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the latest versions at the time of publication.

