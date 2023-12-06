11 Life Hacks That Give You a Mental Advantage Over 95% of People

PSST. life is not fair.

That’s what makes it fun.

We can do all kinds of things to sharpen our mental performance so we can rise above the masses.

Here are 11 life hacks that will give you a mental advantage over 95% of people:

1. Do more with less.

Most of the challenges I have faced in life have stemmed from spreading myself too thinly across too many tasks, projects, and dreams.

I inevitably become less effective at one thing and become overwhelmed.

The solution lies in focusing on fewer things. Be great with less by focusing on more with less and having the courage to finish what you started.

This way you ensure success.

2. Breathe from the stomach for 2 minutes.

If I’m feeling stressed or lazy, belly breathing, where I breathe slowly into my diaphragm through the mouth for two or more minutes, has two important effects.

First, it stimulates the vagus nerve, activating the calming response of the parasympathetic nervous system, which relaxes me.

Secondly, it rapidly improves my mental clarity, helping me avoid ruminating and develop creative solutions.

3. Focus on solving other people’s problems.

Most of us are stuck in our problems, insecurities and doubts.

Then we wonder why we’re sad half the time. Be unique and overcome the noise of your self-critical thoughts.

Look outside.

How can you help others?

Can you provide a professional service to help others with their problems?

There is a reason for asking questions.

Pay attention to others, and your insecurities will go away.

4. Be extraordinary.

Most of us are just running around trying to make sure we don’t stand out.

At the end of the day we feel a vague sense of accomplishment so we can curl up on the couch for the next Netflix installment.

The secret is to transcend this hamster-wheel existence and jump straight onto the path to glory.

Aim for excellence in everything you do.

Brush your teeth exceptionally well.

Put on your shoes like a king in the morning.

Infect everyone around you with your color in your pursuit of greatness.

5. Get rid of unused items.

You heard what Marie Kondo said?

Purge out everything in that trash can you call home that doesn’t spark happiness.

What haven’t you used in the last few weeks that you know you’ll never use?

get rid of it.

A clutter-free life or work environment means better mental performance.

How?

Because you don’t suffer from the low anxiety that comes with accumulating small things.

6. Prioritize eating high-protein, low-carb foods.

A diet high in animal proteins and fats and low in carbs has worked best for me in reducing brain fog and increasing my energy.

I have to say no to many of my favorite foods, but I believe that this – as it was for our ancestors for millennia – is the path to optimal mental health.

7. Do something risky.

Do not do any careless work without thinking. I am not saying this.

I’m talking about incorporating calculated risks like trying something new or sharing something that requires courage – things that make you feel good and further your purpose.

It will enliven every fiber of your body and take your brain into high gear,

Taking regular risks strengthens your mind and will keep you active.

8. Limit cheap dopamine.

Increased dopamine stimulation from artificial sources like sugar, adult movies, and video games numbs your senses over time.

You give yourself a distinct mental benefit by cutting out these things and finding joy in natural stimulation like walks and making art.

9. Slow down physically.

As long as you’re not moving like a tortoise, walking, turning around and speaking softly is rarely harmful.

But most of us are in a hurry, trying to do thirteen things at once, and we get stressed.

When you slow things down you create a huge advantage.

The mind will become calmer, and life will become more understandable – even easier.

10. Start a challenge.

Stop making life more boring than it needs to be by doing things the way you think you should do them. Nothing can be made more entertaining than this.

Creating regular challenges for yourself will help you progress in all areas.

For example, set yourself a 30-day challenge to write 300 words.

Now it’s a game – not a chore anymore.

Prove something to yourself and us. Are you still feeling active?

11. Be constantly creative.

It takes many years of life experience to accept some things as fact.

I know for a fact that the more I create, the more creative I become.

It is the action – often in the blind – that comes first. It’s not your degree or how much planning you put into your creative masterpiece.

Just decide right now – sitting in your underpants – that you will be a tireless creator.

Watch as your mind comes into action and the world moves out of your way.

