11 Ideas for a More Sustainable Planet from MIT Startup Exchange mit sloan

Mastitis is an inflammation of the breast tissue in mammals. If not treated, the condition can turn into a bacterial infection that blocks and reduces milk flow – a serious problem that costs the dairy industry up to $110 per cow.

Dairy cows suffering from mastitis produce less milk that is also of lower quality, and the milk must be discarded when the cows are being treated with antibiotics.

To catch mastitis early, milk testing is important, but the most widely used testing method takes time and money, explains Julia Somerdin, Laby’s co-founder and CEO.

The Laby has a handheld, portable testing device that allows farmers to get instant results on their smartphone or desktop computer, including data on the fat and protein content of the cow’s milk.

“With our daily, weekly and monthly data available, farmers now have the ability to measure the health status of their cows throughout lactation and identify mastitis before it causes major economic losses and spreads throughout the herd,” says Sommerdin. Have reliable and consistent data.”

Laby was one of 11 startups at the 2023 MIT Sustainability Conference that shared their plans to create a healthier and more sustainable planet. Here’s an overview of the other solutions in the showcase.

Alsym

Elsim is developing an alternative to lithium-ion batteries that is made from non-flammable, non-toxic materials.

Atacama Biomaterials

Atacama Biomaterials uses robotics and AI platforms to accelerate the engineering of sustainable packaging made from low-carbon materials.

Capra Biosciences

Capra Biosciences’ bioreactor technology creates chemicals that consume waste and convert it into useful materials.

demat

DMAT is creating a low-carbon, self-healing concrete formula that is designed to be more durable and sustainable.

got energy

Found Energy is working to decarbonize heavy industries like long-haul trucking and ocean shipping through technology that turns low-grade aluminum waste into fuel on-site.

foundation alloy

Foundation Alloys is producing high-performance metal parts in a way that reduces processing time, energy and costs.

MAAT Energy

MAAT Energy is developing a way to use microwave energy to decarbonize natural gas used in industries such as aviation and trucking.

mental

Mantle is developing a carbon capture technology that uses molten salt.

primitive biodesign

Primitives Biodesign is developing a biological source of calcium carbonate derived from purple sea urchins for use in materials such as coatings, films and cement.

transera

Transaera is making more energy-efficient air conditioners.

Source: mitsloan.mit.edu