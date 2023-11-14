In this article, we’ll take a look at 11 hot tech stocks to buy right now. To skip our analysis of recent technology trends and market activity, you can head straight to 5 Hot Tech Stocks to Buy Now,

The technology sector is undergoing a major transformation with the advent of Generative Artificial Intelligence. There has been rapid growth in this area since the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, a large language model (LLM), launched in November 2022. This platform received wide acceptance for the model with millions of users. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) followed Google’s Bard which is giving tough competition to other LL.M.

With Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) reportedly investing billions of dollars in OpenAI, OpenAI has made significant improvements to its models. Additionally, Microsoft has integrated some features of LLM into its own products. Artificial intelligence is considered to be the main factor in the recent performance of Microsoft Corporation’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) share price as well as its quarterly results.

Many other companies are working on their own LLMs or have already launched their own models for different purposes. Furthermore, companies are focusing on harnessing the power of generative AI to improve processes, products and services and experiences in any shape and form. This has suddenly increased the demand for higher computational power and the hardware required to run it. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is one of the biggest beneficiaries of this surge in demand as some of the biggest tech companies are among its customers.

Global markets are going through tough times due to rising inflation and aggressive monetary policies implemented by central banks. Despite this, 2023 has been a year of recovery for US stock markets, with tech stocks heavily weighted on the NASDAQ-100 index leading the charge. The NASDAQ-100 index is up nearly 42% year-to-date and 7.8% so far in November.

The companies selected on this list are at the forefront of their market sectors and industries and hold significant competitive advantages over their peers based on strong technological capabilities. The companies’ fundamentals are strong and have demonstrated high growth in the past with the potential to achieve success in the future as well. Most of these companies are benefiting from the AI ​​boom in some way or the other.

The list includes smartphone and personal device maker Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), software and technology giant Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), and Advanced Micro, among others. Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), among others.

Best Hot Stocks to Buy

Close-up of a computer chip, its complex components protecting digital security.

Methodology

We first used stock screeners to identify tech stocks that have increased at least 5% year to date in 2023 and have average 3-month volume of more than 5 million as of November 10. From this resulting dataset we chose the stocks with the highest volume and share price gains. The list is sorted in ascending order of average 3-month share volume.

11. Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

3-month average volume: 11.43M

YTD performance: 73.93%

Number of hedge fund holders: 74

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) is a leading provider of Internet infrastructure for commerce, providing tools to start, grow, market and manage retail businesses of any size. Its platform and services are used by millions of businesses in 175 countries.

As of the second quarter of 2023, 74 of the 910 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey have a stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP), worth $3.9 billion. Baron Funds, an investment management firm, raised the price of Shopify Inc. in its Q3 2023 investor letter. (NYSE:SHOP) said this:

,[W]We believe Shopify will continue to benefit from its position as the go-to commerce operating system for its merchants. Rather than replacing Shopify, various sales channels, including TikTok, are managed within the platform, which should enable Shopify to maintain its competitive advantage in the long term. [. . .] We remain a shareholder of Shopify because of its strong competitive position, innovative culture and long path to growth, as its global commerce market share is still less than 2%.

10. IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

3-month average volume: 12.05M

YTD performance: 225.51%

Number of hedge fund holders: 19

College Park, Maryland-based IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) is a technology company focused on the development of quantum computers designed to solve the world’s most complex problems. It has produced six generations of trapped-ion quantum computers since its founding in 2015. IonQ’s current generation quantum computer, IonQ Forte, is the latest in a series of state-of-the-art systems, boasting an industry-leading 29 algorithmic qubits.

On November 8, IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) released its financial results for the third quarter of 2023. Its total revenue increased 122% year-over-year to $6.1 million, while it reported a net loss of $44.8 million. The company achieved $26.3 million in new bookings for the quarter, bringing total new bookings during the nine months to $58.4 million.

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) has had the best YTD performance among the 11 stocks on our list of hot tech stocks to buy right now. The stock is up 225.51% since the beginning of the year and analysts expect more growth with an average analyst target price of $15.87 indicating a potential upside of 41.32%.

9. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

3-month average volume: 13.16M

YTD performance: 47.20%

Number of hedge fund holders: 86

Boise, Idaho-based Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) is a leading semiconductor manufacturer that provides memory and storage solutions. It offers a portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND and NOR memory and storage products through the Micron® and Crucial® brands.

In September, Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) reported financial results for the quarter ending August 31, 2023. It generated revenues of $4.0 billion and a net loss of $1.4 billion. Normalized EPS for the quarter was -$1.07, $0.11 above the consensus estimate.

Following the earnings release, Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosseman maintained a $100 target price on Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) shares, which represents a potential upside of 35.92% based on the share price on November 8.

According to Insider Monkey data on 910 major hedge funds, 86 hedge funds are long Micron Technology, Inc. by the second quarter of 2023. (NASDAQ:MU), the total value of shares held by hedge funds was $4.0 billion. Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group was the largest shareholder on record with ownership of 6.7 million shares worth $425 million.

8. Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

3-month average volume: 14.90M

YTD performance: 157.08%

Number of hedge fund holders: 22

San Francisco, California-based Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) is a pay-over-time financial services provider that enables customers to make payments in installments. It has over 266,300 merchants and 16.9 million active customers on its platform.

On November 2, Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) has acquired ecommerce giant Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) that makes Affirm the first pay-over-time option available at checkout on Amazon Business. , a B2B store for businesses of all sizes.

On November 8, Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) released its financial results for the quarter ending September 30. Its revenue rose 37% year-on-year to $497 million, while its net loss shrank 32% year-on-year to $172 million. Normalized EPS was recorded at -$0.56, exceeding the consensus by $0.05.

7. Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

3-month average volume: 18.32M

YTD performance: 102.39%

Number of hedge fund holders: 144

Based in San Francisco, California, Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) provides technology platforms that match consumers looking for rides and independent ride service providers. It also offers other forms of transportation including public transit, bikes and scooters. Other offerings include on-demand food delivery, freight services, business fleet services and same-day delivery options. It operates in over 70 countries around the world and boasts over 142 million monthly active platform consumers.

On November 7, Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) released its financial results for Q3 2023. Even though the company missed both top and bottom line consensus estimates, it showed strength in other key operating metrics such as gross bookings that exceeded the company’s guidance of $35.3 billion, up 21% year-over-year.

As of the second quarter of 2023, 144 of the 910 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey are long Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER), who owned shares worth $7.7 billion. Brad Gerstner’s Altimeter Capital Management was the largest shareholder with ownership of 13.3 million shares worth $576 million.

6. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

3 month average volume: 22.53M

YTD performance: 50.40%

Number of hedge fund holders: 300

Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is a leading technology company whose products include operating systems, cross-device productivity applications, server applications, business solution applications, desktop and server management tools, software development tools, and video games.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is leading the AI ​​race following its partnership with OpenAI, the creator of Chat GPT – an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is using its AI capabilities to improve its existing products and services, including Bing Search, the cloud, as well as its Office suite.

In its Q3 2023 investor letter, Baron Funds, an investment management company, made the following comments about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT):

“Microsoft was traditionally known for its Windows and Office products, but over the past five years, it has built a cloud business worth more than $60 billion, including its Azure cloud infrastructure service and its Office 365 and Dynamics 365 cloud-delivered Applications are included. [. . .] Microsoft continues to execute at a high level, navigate a challenging macro backdrop while investing aggressively in long-term growth, and we believe Microsoft is well-positioned to leverage AI in the medium to long term. Because it incorporates Open AI and other generative AI. technologies across its entire product portfolio.”

By the second quarter of 2023, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) ranks highest on our list of 11 hot tech stocks to buy now in terms of hedge fund sentiment as it is the most sought after among the 910 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey. Was the stock. Of these, 300 hedge funds held shares of the software giant, worth $70 billion.

