11 Hot EV Stocks to Buy Right Now

In this article, we discuss 11 popular EV stocks to buy right now. If you want to read about some more EV stocks active in the market, head over to 5 Hot EV Stocks to Buy Right Now.

The electric vehicle (EV) industry remains a major growth sector globally, with companies and governments investing billions in the electrification of the automotive industry. Expected to be a momentous year, 2024 is set to bring significant developments in the EV industry, reshaping consumer and commercial mobility. According to Euromonitor’s mobility forecasts, 25% of all new passenger car registrations in 2024 are projected to be represented by electric vehicles, i.e. more than 17 million units sold worldwide.

Moreover, analysts like Schmidt Automotive Research (SAR), who previously indicated a plateau in 2024, are now expecting a strong resurgence in sales from 2025 to 2030. Despite the acknowledged recession, UBS, an investment bank, has a positive outlook for European Electric. Vehicle (EV) Market by 2030. Schmidt Automotive suggests that Europeans may experience some relief, as a lack of shipping capacity may delay the expected influx of highly competitive EVs from China. Nonetheless, the global electric vehicle market continues to perform strongly, exemplified by China’s record monthly sales in September and October, even after subsidies were discontinued. Earlier this year in September, the leading global EV market recorded a growth of 29% year-on-year, while the overall global EV market demonstrated a growth of 34% during the same period.

In light of this, the EU is giving €3 billion in subsidies to battery makers to accelerate the development of the electric vehicle industry, aiming to close the gap with China. The European Commission proposal, revealed on December 6, is part of a potential deal with the UK to delay the implementation of fixed tariffs for electric vehicles traded between the two entities until January 1. A fund of €3 billion will be taken from this. The EU Innovation Fund is funded by the proceeds from carbon emission permit sales, and will be accessible until the end of 2026.

Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic made the following comments:

“By providing legal certainty on applicable rules and unprecedented financial support to European producers of sustainable batteries, we will strengthen the competitive edge of our industry, with a strong value chain for batteries and electric vehicles.”

Swedish battery manufacturer Northvolt also welcomed the announcement, saying:

“If used correctly, this mechanism could further fuel the race to create more sustainable and circular batteries, giving Europe a competitive edge while also moving towards realizing the goals of the Paris Agreement Can move forward.”

Anticipating positive prospects driven by these above developments, investors are eyeing promising opportunities in the industry. With that in mind, let’s take a look at some popular EV stocks to buy in the final days of 2023, including General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM), Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:) to name a few. TSLA), and Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

Attractive EV Stocks to Buy Now

david-von-diemer-ZBWn5DvO0hg-Unsplash

our methodology

In this article, we used stock screeners to pinpoint stocks with an average 3-month volume of more than 5 million as of December 7th. The selected stocks are either directly or indirectly linked to the electric vehicle market. Additionally, we provided the number of hedge funds invested in each stock, providing insight into the EV stocks preferred by hedge funds.

11. Xpeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV,

Number of hedge fund holders: 13

Average volume: 10.55 million

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) is a leading Chinese smart EV company dedicated to the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of smart EVs tailored to the tech-savvy middle-class consumer base. To enhance customer mobility, XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) develops a comprehensive suite of technologies in-house, including advanced driver-assistance systems, in-car intelligent operating systems, and fundamental vehicle systems such as powertrain and electrical/electronic architecture. XPENG is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with major offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Amsterdam.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) recently confirmed the finalization of Volkswagen’s significant €652 million investment in the company, resulting in a 4.99% stake. With this substantial investment, Volkswagen acquired XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) has secured an observer seat on the board of directors. The collaboration goes beyond the financial aspects, with both companies aiming to jointly produce two electric vehicles designed for China’s mid-size car market by 2026.

13 hedge funds out of 910 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey own XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV). XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s biggest stakeholder was DE Shaw, who has a stake in the company worth $83.78 million.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM), Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), and Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) is a hot EV stock that investors are keeping an eye on.

10. Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:lcid,

Number of hedge fund holders: 18

Average volume: 27.7 million

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID), a technology and automotive company, is actively involved in the electric vehicle technology business. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of electric vehicles, EV powertrains and battery systems.

In September this year, Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) inaugurated its first automobile manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia, marking a significant milestone. Lucid Group, Inc. The facility, recognized as Lucid’s (NASDAQ:LCID) second Advanced Manufacturing Plant (AMP-2) and its initial international plant, is designed to manufacture Lucid’s innovative electric vehicles for the Saudi Arabian market and facilitate exports to other countries. Is designed for. global market.

As of the end of the third quarter of 2023, 18 hedge funds out of 910 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held a stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID).

9. NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)

Number of hedge fund holders: 18

Average volume: 43.6 million

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO), a Chinese multinational automotive company based in Shanghai, specializes in the design and development of electric vehicles. The company is also known for creating battery-swapping stations as an alternative to traditional charging stations for its vehicles.

On Dec. 5, NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) finalized “definitive agreements” to acquire equipment and assets from two “advanced manufacturing” bases owned by state-owned automaker Anhui Jianghui Automobile Group Corp Ltd. The transaction, excluding taxes, amounts to about 3.16 billion yuan ($443 million), according to third quarter results disclosed in conjunction with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Of the 910 hedge funds profiled by Insider Monkey at the end of Q3, 18 owned NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO). The largest stakeholder was George Soros’s Soros Fund Management, which owned NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) had 115.3 million shares, worth $110.1 million.

8. QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS)

Number of hedge fund holders: 20

Average volume: 5.44 million

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS), is positioned as a developmental-stage company dedicated to advancing solid-state lithium-metal batteries designed for electric vehicles and diverse applications. This classifies it as a stock suitable for long-term investment, given the potential for share price appreciation in the event of substantial success.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) has shown promising progress in cell trials. As reported in its recent quarterly report, the pioneering prototype A0 cell developed in collaboration with Volkswagen has not only exceeded its own performance benchmarks, but also outperformed any other automotive battery cell. This achievement exceeds QuantumScape’s goals for commercialization, which were set at 800 cycles and 80% energy retention. The financial outlook is also strong, with Q3 reporting QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) reporting $1.1 billion of liquidity following a successful $300 million increase in gross income during the quarter.

According to Insider Monkey’s database for the third quarter of 2023, 20 hedge funds expressed bullish sentiment on QuantumScape Corporation (NASDAQ:QS), compared to 17 funds last quarter.

7. Stellantis NV (NYSE:STLA,

Number of hedge fund holders: 27

Average volume: 7.01 million

Stellantis NV (NYSE:STLA) is a consumer electronics company engaged in the design, manufacturing, distribution and sales of automobiles and light commercial vehicles. Additionally, the company manufactures engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products and provides mobility services. Stellantis NV (NYSE:STLA) is known for providing luxury and premium passenger vehicles.

On December 7, Stellantis NV (NYSE:STLA) announced its plans to incorporate swappable battery technology into its electric vehicle rental fleet, aiming to address concerns related to range anxiety and long charge times. . To this end, the company revealed a partnership with Ample, a San Francisco-based developer specializing in swappable electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

Insider Monkey examined the shareholdings of 910 hedge funds during the September quarter this year and found that 27 of them bought and owned shares of Stellantis NV (NYSE:STLA). Of these, Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clark and John Campbell’s Arrowstreet Capital is the company’s largest shareholder as it owns shares worth $855 million.

6. Lee Auto Inc. ,NASDAQ:LI)

Number of hedge fund holders: 28

Average volume: 5.23 million

Lee Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) is a Chinese firm specializing in the design and production of new energy passenger vehicles. The company’s Li One brand manages the sales of its vehicles as well as providing related products and services, including charging stations, automotive internet connectivity services and extended lifetime warranties.

Lee Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) introduced its first multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) in November 2023, aiming to expand its customer reach within the family sector of the world’s largest car market. The Li Mega MPV, which seats seven and is expected to be priced below 600,000 yuan (US$82,819), is the Beijing-based automaker’s first full-electric model following the success of its four extended-range hybrid sport-utility vehicles (SUVs). First venture in. ) model.

Of the 910 hedge funds profiled by Insider Monkey at the end of the third quarter, 28 owned Lee Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI). The largest stakeholder was Israel Engler’s Millennium Management, which owned about 100.8 million shares of the firm, worth $139.4 million.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM), Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), and Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F), in addition to Lee Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) is a hot EV stock that is trending. Market.

Click to continue reading and check out 5 Hot EV Stocks to Buy Right Now.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure. nobody. 11 Hot EV Stocks to Buy Right Now Originally published on Insider Monkey.

Source: finance.yahoo.com