If you’ve made up your mind to shop, you already know which retailers have holiday deals here: Amazon’s holiday sales are live and changing frequently, and Best Buy, Walmart, and others also has lots of competitive sales online right now. And with Christmas only two weeks away, there’s no shortage of savings either.

You know you can get big discounts on big-budget items like a TV or iPad, and you’re probably planning on making these purchases. But don’t miss your chance to swipe the savings on your products too was not on your to do list this year, but this one will make your life better – or make a great gift for a loved one.

Our team at ZDNET is just like you this holiday season, and we’re not shy about sharing the best impulse buys—the items you talk yourself into adding to the cart and purchasing arbitrarily—that you can’t buy right now. Can be obtained from many different retailers. It doesn’t matter if you’re buying a want or a want item, these impulse buys are great this holiday season – seriously, isn’t it better when you can save some cash and shop around?

The best Cyber ​​Monday impulse buys available

The suggestion of a portable power bank may sound like a complete snooze-fest – but just hear me out. If you live in an area with power cuts or inclement weather, it’s great to have a power bank on hand to charge your devices and when you’re not planning on being off-grid.

If you frequently camp, travel, or like to keep power in your vehicle for emergencies, a portable power bank is easily a reasonable purchase. This one from Jackery is practical, useful, and it’s discounted to $131 right now.

This is just common sense. There aren’t too many discounts or deals on Apple products throughout the year, so while you can always pick up a bundle of useful AirTags and save some cash, I’d call it a win. AirTags are great for connecting frequently lost or misplaced items like keys, wallets, handbags, and they provide seamless location tracking that can be viewed from your Apple devices.

If you’re planning on making 2024 the year you clean up your life, you’ll need a practical (and portable) option for cleaning up those messes (you know, both inside and outside your home).

The Shark MessMaster can be used on wet or dry spills and for portable vacuuming or spot cleaning. With a one-gallon capacity and the Rinse & Ready self-cleaning feature, the VS101 can tackle just about anything you throw at it, and it’s $30 off right now.

OK, so maybe you’re okay writing your work notes on random pieces of paper in your desk drawer or left on the counter (I see you’re writing quick notes on your opened mail ) – Or, you can organize your notes in one, smart place. With RocketBook, easily transfer your notes from notebook pages to your phone.

If you’re on the verge of diving into virtual reality, you now have the chance to check out MetaQuest 2 for a nice savings, with the option to bundle a deal with an Amazon gift card (saving you even more).

Meta Quest 2 is lightweight, portable, comfortable and runs almost all content from the Meta Quest ecosystem. According to ZDNET editor-in-chief Jason Heiner, this is the best VR headset worth the money right now.

Air mattresses may not be the first thing on your mind when it comes to holiday sales. But the usefulness of a quality air mattress (even one with a built-in air pump) cannot be underestimated. If you often have family or friends over, but guest room or bed space is limited, air mattresses are perfect – but they usually aren’t cheap.

Right now you can save $54 on this ultra-plush, 18-inch queen mattress (not including floor topper). It’s a must-have for newlyweds, large families, and even college students meeting friends or family, and is also perfect for children’s sleepovers. This really is such an easily forgotten household necessity that it’s great to have on hand.

Current price: $429

Original price: $499

Okay, so maybe you don’t need a new Apple Watch. But maybe you’re eyeing an upgrade or looking to get your first smartwatch. Here’s the good news: Now’s the time to add it to your cart. Apple’s latest mid-range watch model – the Series 9 – is on sale ahead of the holidays for just $429, which is the same price it was during Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday last month. That’s a savings of $70 on Apple’s newest wearable device.

The Series 9 offers all the latest features and is a step up from the base model SE. The Apple Watch Series 9 can track activity, steps, heart rate, respiratory rate, blood oxygen (lung function), wrist temperature, sleep, and environmental sound levels (to protect your hearing). And it uses algorithms and machine learning – aka, AI – to recognize dangerous patterns and alert you to seek medical help.

The Watch Series 9 is endorsed by ZDNET editor-in-chief Jason Heiner. “If you have one of the Apple Watch models from the last few years and your watch is running just fine, you don’t need to get the Series 9. There aren’t enough upgrade benefits to justify it for most people. However, if you’re coming from a Series 6 or earlier and you wear an Apple Watch every day, you’re likely to see a lot of benefits from the upgrade,” Hiner wrote in his review earlier this year. And this year I would recommend getting the Series 9 over the Apple Watch SE or last year’s Series 8 because it’s much better and more accurate at health tracking, as mentioned above.”

Current price: $299

Original price: $450

Enter your Jetson era and cut down on mopping time with the Robot Mop. While many robotic cleaning devices are now popular, they can be expensive purchases. There’s no better time to optimize your cleaning schedule than right now, when you can save $150 on this ZDNET-approved robot mop.

When ZDNET expert reviewer Beth Mauder reviewed the Braava M6, she was impressed by the mop’s ease of use and cleaning capabilities. “The bottom line is that the Braava Jet M6 is worth every penny… mopping is time-consuming and tedious, and giving this job to a capable robot frees up a huge chunk of my time. My peace of mind and For sanity, this is an essential tool.”

Current price: $499

Original price: $600

If you’re a girly girl like me, you know that the Dyson Airwrap is a great styling tool, and it’s been around for a long time. The AirWrap uses Air and Dyson’s top technology to style your hair flawlessly and easily (you know, if you’re a twenty-something with a vendetta against curling irons like me).

Despite its pros, the AirWrap is still an expensive purchase, but right now you can save $101 on Amazon — a deal we rarely see available. It’s a great gift for any hair-obsessed family member or friend who doesn’t already have one, and ZDNET editor Sabrina Ortiz is living proof: “I was gifted the Dyson AirWrap two Christmases ago Because I was impressed the first time I made it it’s on my Christmas wish list. I can totally say it’s worth the hype. With one tool you can straighten, curl and blow dry your hair. Do I need to say anything else?”

Current price: $199

Original price: $279

Maybe you’re thinking of upgrading your wireless earbuds, or you’ve lost one of your buds, or you’re a great gift giver and are looking for a replacement. Regardless of your reasoning, now is the time to get new wireless earbuds before the holidays, and the Bose QuietComfort II are top notch.

In ZDNET’s pick of the best true wireless earbuds ahead of the release of the new Ultra model, the Bose QuietComfort II offers up to 6 hours of listening performance. Bose’s top-class acoustic noise cancellation (ANC) technology delivers true peace (who doesn’t want that?) within this pair of wireless earbuds.

Using microphones hidden in the earbuds, they also monitor external sound and emit an anti-sound wave to cancel out any noise other than what you’re listening to. And when you want to tune back into your surroundings, the Aware Mode feature allows you to hear your music and surroundings simultaneously at a lower level. If you’re looking to level up your listening game, there’s no reason to wait.

Current price: $55

Original price: $130

Listen, I’m 22 and I’m going to buy this Amazon bundle. Amazon’s flagship tech products make great gifts for people of all ages, and I’m not exaggerating. Need something for your little cousin? echo show. What about grandma? echo show. That one friend who has everything and nothing at the same time? Yes, I’ll still buy an Echo Show. The Echo Show is an Alexa-equipped smart home hub that allows you to ask questions, set reminders, and more.

Not only does this bundle come with the latest children’s model, the Echo Show 5, but it also comes with the Echo Glow Lite, which, contrary to Amazon’s advertising, is cool (and totally practical) no matter what age you are. . Another great perk of saving $55 with this bundle? You can gift the items separately, or choose to gift them together.

