11 Best Fundamentally Strong Penny Stocks to Invest

Investors spent most of 2023 waiting for the next Fed decision and the next important CPI or jobs report. And despite clear signs that inflation is slowing and the Fed planning to start cutting rates next year, the debate over whether we are out of the woods is far from over.

Binky Chadha, chief global strategist at Deutsche Bank, is one of the biggest bulls in the market. Their base cases say the S&P 500 will reach 5,100 by the end of 2024. Despite his bullish views, Chadha recently said in an appearance on CNBC that the cloud over the possibility of a recession in 2024 remains “as thick as ever.” Analyst He said that there was a general consensus that the growth was going down from the peak, but this assumption proved to be wrong, which is why the market is rising.

Chadha said the Fed’s latest announcement on rates and signal of an accommodative policy stance makes the likelihood of a recession less likely. He said that in this environment we should look for upgrades in broad consensus.

Some analysts also believe that the strong momentum seen in tech stocks like Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META), NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) is likely to continue in 2024. hopefully. focus on basics

One of the biggest open secrets in the markets is that intelligent investors almost always look beyond short-term market cycles and focus on the long-term horizon. Whether or not we’ll see a recession in 2024 becomes meaningless if you’re only interested in investing in strong businesses that are poised to grow forever. In other words, it all comes down to fundamentals and simple investing rules.

As noted value investor Mohnish Pabrai said in his famous book business investors,

“Simplicity is a very powerful creation. Henry Thoreau recognized this when he said, “Our lives are scattered with details. . . Simplify, simplify.” Einstein also recognized the power of simplicity, and it was the key to his successes in physics. He said there were five increasing levels of intelligence, “Smart, Intelligent, Genius, Genius, Simple.” For Einstein, simplicity was the highest level of intelligence. Everything about Warren Buffett’s investing style is simple. It is thinkers like Einstein and Buffett, who insist on simplicity, who win. The genius behind E=mc2 is its simplicity and beauty. About Trades Everything is simple, and herein lies its power. ….The psychological warfare with our minds really heats up after buying a stock. The most powerful weapon in your arsenal to fight these powerful forces is painfully simple. There are painfully simple businesses to buy with principles that are likely to make you a lot of money and unlikely to lose much. I always write the thesis. If it takes more than a short paragraph, there is a fundamental problem. If this requires me to activate Excel, that’s a huge red flag that strongly suggests I should take the pass.

Methodology

For this article we first used a stock screener to identify stocks trading below $5 that meet the following conditions:

-are profitable

-EPS has grown by more than 5% in the last 5 years

-Positive growth in sales in the last 5 years

-Buy or better ratings from Wall Street analysts

Applying the above conditions we obtained a list of penny stocks. From this dataset we selected 11 stocks with the highest number of hedge fund investors.

Best Fundamentally Strong Penny Stocks to Invest in

Photo by Caledico on Unsplash

11. Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: third ,

Number of hedge fund investors: 10

Technology research and consulting company Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:III) ranks 11th on our list of the best fundamentally strong penny stocks to invest in. The stock’s dividend yield is over 3.9%.

Information Services Group, Inc. in November. Common Stock (NASDAQ:III) posted third-quarter results. Adjusted EPS for the quarter came in at $0.11, which was $0.01 above estimates.

As of the end of the third quarter of 2023, 10 hedge funds out of 910 funds tracked by Insider Monkey reported information services group, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:III) Information Services Group, Inc. The largest stake in Common Stock (NASDAQ:III) is owned by Greg J. Powers Private Capital Management, which owned Information Services Group, Inc. The stake is worth $22 million in common stock (NASDAQ:III).

10. Ring Energy Inc. (NYSE: REI ,

Number of hedge fund investors: 11

Ring Energy Inc. (NYSE:REI) ranks 10th on our list of the best fundamentally strong penny stocks to buy right now according to hedge funds. During its third quarter, Ring Energy Inc. (NYSE:REI)’s adjusted EPS came in at $0.13, which topped estimates by $0.01. Revenue fell 0.8% year over year to $93.68 million, which was $1.76 million above estimates.

In addition to mature companies like Meta Platform Inc (NASDAQ:META), NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), hedge funds are also increasing investments in riskier stocks like Ring Energy.

9. Itaris Inc (NASDAQ: ITI ,

Number of hedge fund investors: 11

Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) was one of the best performers in 2023, with its value up nearly 50%. Technology solutions company Iteris Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) posted fiscal Q2 results in November. GAAP EPS for the quarter came in at $0.01, $0.01 below estimates. Revenue in the period rose 10.9% year over year to $43.6 million, which was $2.08 million above estimates.

Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) guided for a revenue range of $41.0 million to $43.0 million for the fiscal third quarter, vs. a consensus of $42.89 million.

Liberty Park Capital has acquired Iteris, Inc. in its (NASDAQ:ITI) made the following comments about Q2 2023 Investor Letter ,

“Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) 1Q:23 revenue was in line with analyst estimates, but unexpected timing and staffing issues squeezed EBITDA margins by nearly six percentage points (without these issues margins would have meaningfully beaten estimates). . The issues are now behind the company and should turn around and provide a tailwind to margins for the remainder of the year. ITI currently trades at 10x 2022 cash flow despite fast-growing software and high-margin hardware businesses and a growing competitive gap in its smart mobility infrastructure management segment.

8. Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ: RMNI ,

Number of hedge fund investors: 12

Enterprise software products company Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) is one of the top penny stocks to buy according to hedge funds. The stock is facing headwinds amid Rimini Street Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RMNI) legal battle with Oracle. Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) talked about the impacts of this litigation on its guidance and other important matters during the Q3 earnings call:

“For the third quarter, net income attributable to shareholders was $6.8 million or $0.08 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $405,000 or $0.0 per diluted share for the prior year third quarter. On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the third quarter was $12.1 million or $0.13 per diluted share, compared to last year’s third quarter net income of $8.3 million or $0.09 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was $18.2 million or 17% of revenue, compared to $10 million or 9.8% of revenue for the prior year third quarter. Balance sheet. We ended the third quarter with cash and equivalents balances of $108.2 million and short-term investments of $19.9 million, which includes short-term U.S. Treasuries in agency securities, bringing cash and short-term investments to $128.1 million, compared to $129.7 million last year. It was dollars. September 30, 2022. The total outstanding principal amount of the Credit Facility as of September 30, 2023 was $74.3 million. On a cash flow basis, third quarter operating cash flow declined by $8.1 million compared to a decline of $24 million in the prior year third quarter. Deferred revenue through September 30, 2023 was approximately $238 million, compared to $248 million in the third quarter of last year. The backlog, which includes the sum of billed deferred revenue and non-cancellable future revenue, grew to $550 million by Sept. 30, 2023, compared to $532 million in the third quarter last year. Business perspective. The company is suspending guidance regarding future financial results until there is more clarity regarding the impacts of current litigation activity before the U.S. federal courts in the company’s ongoing lawsuit with Oracle. read the Full earnings call transcript here ,

As of the end of the third quarter of 2023, 12 hedge funds out of 910 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey had a stake in Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI). The firm’s most significant stakeholder was Jeffrey Diehl’s Adams Street Partners, which has a $52 million stake in Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI).

Diamond Hill Small Cap Fund invests in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) made the following comments about Q3 2023 Investor Letter ,

“Other lower contributors in the third quarter include Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI), Lancaster Colony Corporation and Allegiant Travel Company. Shares of IT services company Rimini Street fell after a lawsuit was ruled in favor of Oracle, raising uncertainty about the company’s brand reputation among prospects and customers. We will watch closely how this unfolds in the coming quarters.

7. Banco Centro S.A. (NYSE: San ,

Number of hedge fund investors: 14

Spanish financial services company Banco Centro SA (NYSE:SAN) ranks 7th on our list of the best fundamentally strong stocks to buy according to hedge funds. The stock has gained nearly 40% this year through December 15.

As of the end of the third quarter of 2023, 14 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey owned a stake in Banco Centro SA (NYSE: SAN). The largest stakeholder of Banco Centro S.A. (NYSE:SAN) was Cliff Asness’s AQR Capital Management, which has a stake of $6.3 million in Banco Centro S.A. (NYSE:SAN).

6. Daseke Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE ,

Number of hedge fund investors: 15

DSKE Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) is a flatbed and specialized transportation company. Last month, Daske Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) posted third-quarter results. Adjusted EPS for the quarter came in at $0.12. Revenue fell 13.1% year over year to $402.3 million.

Insider Monkey’s database of 910 hedge funds shows that 15 funds had a stake in Deske Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) as of the end of the third quarter of 2023. The largest hedge fund stakeholders of Deske Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) were Michael Branner, Daniel. Friedberg and Anil Srivastava’s 325 Capital, which has a $7.3 million stake in Deske Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE).

Unlike Meta Platform Inc (NASDAQ:META), NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), Deseq is a penny stock that involves risks.

