10th Annual Entrepreneurship and Private Sector Meeting in Entrepreneurship through Acquisition Conference – Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation

The Polsky Center, in collaboration with the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and Northwestern Kellogg School of Management, hosted the 10th annual Booth-Kellogg Entrepreneurship Through Acquisition (ETA) Conference this week.

The conference, which is the largest ETA conference in the US, gathered investors, entrepreneurs, graduate students, and university faculty to share expertise and insights on the ETA ecosystem. More than 600 people attended this year’s sold-out event, reflecting the growing interest in the area.

The conference began with opening remarks from Chicago Booth Dean Madhav Rajan and George Pratt Schultz, Professor of Accounting. In his remarks, he noted the importance of such events in addressing new challenges within ETA.

“In today’s economic environment, it is vital that we explore new ideas and I hope events like today’s will inspire future leaders to tackle the new challenges ahead,” Rajan said. “I am thrilled to see this incredible turnout – a large, diverse group that represents many parts of the ETA ecosystem.”

Following opening remarks, Rajan introduced the morning’s keynote speaker, Graham Weaver, founder and managing partner of Alpine Investors and lecturer-in-management at Stanford Business. In his remarks, Weaver reflected on his more than two decades of experience as an entrepreneur and shared key learnings from his career.

“Over the years of being an entrepreneur and going through that journey, these are the three most important things I’ve learned: find something that excites you, stretch your deadlines, and be careful of the two most dangerous words in entrepreneurship – Not anymore,” Weaver said. “These are the things world-class entrepreneurs do.”

A panel discussion is titled, find search optionsETA detailed three main models: traditional exploration, self-funded exploration, and accelerators.

Moderated by Ram Jani, partner in BakerHostetler’s Business Group, the panel included Hannah Barrett, director of Pacific Lakes; Mark Hoffman, CEO of Larsen Packaging Company; and Alejandro Rentería, co-CEO of MAS Seguros. The conversation focused on the advantages and disadvantages of the three model types.

Hoffman, who used the self-funded search model, particularly highlighted the freedom and personal growth he has experienced throughout his career as a result of adopting this approach.

“I own 96% of the company and make my own decisions without seeking approval from the board or investors,” Hoffman said. “This means I have had to wear many different hats in my career, which has led to tremendous personal growth. This opportunity has given me the opportunity to take care of my family and live the life I want on my own terms and I can’t imagine doing anything else.

Renteria and Barrett both highlighted the benefits of having invested partners who will help you succeed.

The panel also discussed what trends they have seen in the ETA ecosystem over the past few years, with particular emphasis on the growth of both interest and diversity.

“This year marks the highest level in terms of traditional search funds raised in a single year since the model’s inception; 2020 was the previous record, and we have already surpassed that,” Barrett said. “We’ve seen more people from different walks of life feel comfortable doing something like this. Over 50 percent of the people we have supported over the past three years come from non-traditional pre-MBA backgrounds, and over 50 percent are women or people of color. We expect this trend to continue in the coming years.”

State of Black ETA

Based on the evolution of diversity in the ETA sector, Black Search Network hosted a panel discussion and networking opportunity State of Black ETA. The session was hosted by Jason Jackson, co-founder of the Black Search Network – a community of Black entrepreneurs and leaders committed to supporting each other through the ETA lifecycle – who has attended past ETA conferences. , and have noted the growth that they have experienced firsthand.

“When I attended the first conference ten years ago, there were only a few people there. At the time, I only knew five Black operators, but to see Black investors now, which was unheard of at the time, is remarkable,” Jackson said.

Challenges faced by young operators

To cater to the large number of buyers attending the conference soon Challenges faced by young operators The panel provided an in-depth conversation about some of the potential pitfalls of moving from explorer to operator.

Hosted by Scott Wilson, Principal of Miles & Stockbridge, a panel of entrepreneurs who have recently made acquisitions shared their experiences.

Ian Hosfeld, CEO of City Wide Facility Solutions, stressed the importance of taking some time before making big changes to your business.

“When I first became an operator, I had a million ideas, but I needed to take some time to sit back and watch the business in motion to understand the different processes and personalities,” Hosfeld said. “From that, you create a roadmap to move forward. Therefore, be sure to think about your actions and do not act too hastily.

The panel also discussed the importance of building culture in your newly acquired business. Audrey Kohout, co-CEO of Luggage Forward, faced this challenge when she co-acquired her virtual business.

“We spent the first few months building our culture and establishing trust with the team,” Kohout said. “Since we are a virtual company, we got in a car and went to meet our team where they were. We wanted to show that we were excited to be there and give each of them an opportunity to showcase everything they bring to the table.

Hereford Johnson, CEO of Therapy Group of Tucson and North Valley Pediatric Therapy, took a straightforward approach when he became a first-time operator.

“After spending time doing due diligence, you know what needs to be done. Yes, there are some confirmations that needed to be done, but there were some things I knew I needed to do on day one. “I was able to get through all the things I did right away,” Johnson said.

The group also discussed how to prioritize issues as they arise, when to start thinking about development and what they might have done differently if given the opportunity.

Other panel discussions included Key people decisions with the C-suite, changing legacies, strategic capital allocation decisions, And Deal closing and governance strategies for self-funded discoveries.

in closing

The conference concluded with a discussion between keynote speaker AJ Wasserstein, Eugene F. Williams, junior lecturer in the practice of management at the Yale School of Management, and moderator Mark Agnew, adjunct associate professor of entrepreneurship at Chicago Booth.

During the conversation, Agnew asked Wasserstein how he hoped to impact his students. He focused his answer on living a fulfilling life, which he sees as a benefit of retaining businesses rather than selling them.

“When I think about ETA and entrepreneurship, I want my students to build amazing lives,” Wasserstein said. “There is so much focus on money and wealth creation, but the truth is that there are many more satisfying parts of ETA that come after maintaining your business for many years.”

Wasserstein added, “Seeing your business succeed gives you a sense of respect, building a great culture gives you a sense of belonging, watching your employees grow to accomplish things you don’t know That it was possible makes you proud.” “These are things I want you all to experience, but to experience them you have to keep your business.”

Following the discussion, Wasserstein gave closing remarks, in which he shared his main pieces of advice with the audience, including being clear about what you want your life to look like and pursuing it as energetically as possible. He also said that the best time to start an ETA project is now, reminding the audience not to forget about friends, family and spirituality, and not to deify successful entrepreneurs because they are just like you – the only difference is So that they have captured the first place step into a long and vague adventure.

And his final advice for the entrepreneurs in the audience:

“You can do this!”

