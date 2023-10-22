Image Source: Getty Images

If we had £10,000 in our pocket, it would be really tempting to buy something nice rather than think about investing it, isn’t it? Well, I would say that a second income later in life can do much more good than a one-time splurge today.

But £10,000 isn’t enough to retire on, and it won’t earn £500 a month, will it? This is an annual return of £6,000 per year or 60%.

Even billionaire investor Warren Buffett couldn’t do this over the long term. Since he took charge of the investment firm Berkshire Hathaway His average annual return in 1965 was 20%.

This is a wonderful thing. But we can build a stable monthly £500 with more modest returns.

generate income

We need something that will give regular income and help us bring it back to the same income. Then a thing called compounding can do its work.

Albert Einstein is said to have said this “The eighth wonder of the world, I’m not sure he actually did it, but the effect might seem like magic.

What type of investment can do what we want? For me, it should be shares in UK companies that pay dividends.

Today, there are more than 4,000 stocks and shares ISA millionaires in the UK. I don’t know of a single Cash ISA millionaire.

Strategy Part 1

So my £10,000 will go to a selection FTSE 100 Dividend Stock. Not necessarily the ones with the biggest dividends, but the ones with the track record of earning the cash to cover them.

I’m thinking about companies like aviva7.8% with forecast, or natwest groupAt 6.8%.

The secret to making the most of compound returns is to start early and invest for as long as possible. So even if I don’t make more than £10,000 in profit in the early days, it could well add up over the years.

Strategy Part 2

But there’s an additional mystery, which isn’t really that much of a mystery. Keep growing your investments – regularly every month, if we have windfall gains, whenever possible.

So I’d start with my £10,000 pot and then add regular cash to it. How much I earn in the end will depend on what returns I get. And over the past 20 years, we have seen the FTSE 100 return an average of 6.9% per year.

Result?

If I manage this, buy my own shares in a Stocks and Shares ISA, and I can add £100 to my pot every month, how much can I deposit?

Well, I’m estimating this could get me to around £88,400 over 20 years. I would then need to take about 5.7% from that annually to get my second income of £500 every month.

Now a lot of things can change, and I might not do as well. But I think if I stick with the best dividend shares of the FTSE 100, and trust my money to them, I should increase my chances.

The post Saving £10k? Here’s how I turned it into a second income of £500 per month appeared first on The Motley Fool UK.

read more

Alan Oscroft holds positions in Aviva plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any stocks mentioned. The views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the author and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a wide variety of insights can make us better investors.

Motley Fool UK 2023

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com