105 Democrats voted “no” or “present” on the resolution declaring that “anti-Semitism is anti-Semitism.”

Many objected to that idea and pointed out that some Jews themselves are anti-Semites.

Representative Jerry Nadler, the Jewish House’s most senior lawmaker, said the resolution was “factually incorrect.”

The final vote was 311–14, with 13 Democrats and one Republican voting against the proposal.

92 Democrats voted “present” on the resolution, with the majority of the caucus ultimately not supporting it.

On Monday, Democratic Representative Jerry Nadler of New York – the senior Jewish member of the House – spoke forcefully against the resolution in a floor speech. He later urged his colleagues to vote “present”.

“The resolution … says that all anti-Semites are anti-Semites,” Nadler said. “It is either intellectually fraudulent or factually incorrect.”

While many view antisemitism as a form of anti-Semitism, the two ideologies are distinct. Antisemitism refers to both historical and contemporary prejudice against the Jewish people, while antisemitism is opposition to the existence of the State of Israel.

The Anti-Defamation League, a Jewish civil rights organization that is pro-Israel, argues that anti-Semitism is anti-Semitic because it “makes Jews less worthy of sovereignty and nationhood than other peoples and states.”

But Nadler pointed out that many of his former constituents in Brooklyn, including those in the Orthodox Jewish community, have long held anti-Zionist views, believing that the modern, secular state of Israel would be about the return of Jews to the land. I disagree with religious predictions. Israel.

Additionally, many progressive Jews, including Jewish Voice for Peace, also describe themselves as anti-Semites.

Nadler on Monday introduced his own proposal on anti-Semitism, arguing it goes further in reducing the problem than the one proposed by Republicans.

Representative Nadler: “The resolution states that all anti-Semitism is anti-Semitism. It is intellectually fraudulent or factually incorrect…If the author were at all familiar with Jewish history and culture, he would not be considered anti-Semitic.” “One should know about Judaism that is not explicitly anti-Semitic.” pic.twitter.com/hsrljJcj04 – Prem Thakker (@prem_thakker) 4 December 2023

Tuesday’s resolution was sponsored by Representative David Kustoff of Tennessee, one of just two Jewish Republicans in the House.

Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan of Wisconsin, a leading House progressive, told Business Insider earlier on Tuesday that he was unsure how he would vote on the resolution, while he has expressed disappointment over the wide range of pro-Israel resolutions in recent months. ,

“I have to admit, I’m blown away by the weekly content they’re putting out, which makes no sense,” Pocan said. He said he was unsure whether to “start voting ‘present’ on stupid things, or just vote.” Say ‘no’ to stupid things, or say ‘yes’ just because they’re stupid.”

Last week, the House voted on a resolution affirming Israel’s right to exist, with Republican Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky voting against it and Democratic Representative Rashida Tlaib of Michigan voting “present.”

Massey was the lone GOP vote against Tuesday’s resolution after he posted a Drake meme that prompted objections from a White House spokesperson. blame him “Anti-Zionism.”

Nonetheless, 95 Democrats voted for the resolution anyway, including Representative Greg Landesman of Ohio, one of more than two dozen Jewish House members.

“It’s certainly OK to criticize any government, including Israel,” Landesman told Business Insider. “But I believe that depriving Jews of a state is anti-Semitic, so I plan to vote for the bill. There are misconceptions about anti-Semitism and a lack of appreciation for its rise . I hope my explanation helps people deal with all this better.”

Here are the 13 Democrats who voted against the resolution:

New York representative Jamal Bowman

Representative Cori Bush of Missouri

Representative Gerry Connolly of Virginia

Representative Chuy Garcia of Illinois

Representative Raul Grijalva of Arizona

Washington representative Pramila Jayapal

Pennsylvania Representative Summer Lee

New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar

Massachusetts Representative Ayanna Pressley

Representative Delia Ramirez of Illinois

Michigan representative Rashida Tlaib

New Jersey Representative Bonnie Watson Coleman

And according to the House Clerk, here are the 92 people who voted:

The 92 House Democrats who voted “present” on the resolution. clerk of the house

