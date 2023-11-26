10,300 African SMEs graduate from Google’s Hustle Academy

Google’s Hustle Academy has awarded N75m to 15 small and medium-sized businesses in Nigeria.

This comes as the total number of graduates from its Hustle Academy has increased to 10,300.

In 2022, the firm graduated 5,000 entrepreneurs, with the number increasing to 5,300 in 2023. Speaking at the graduation ceremony held in Abuja recently, Google West Africa Country Director, Olumide Balogun, said the initiative aims to provide small businesses with a combination of financial assistance, mentorship and business tools access.

He said the program, which was developed to address the unique barriers faced by SMBs, provides business owners with strategic alliances and operational support. The Country Director further said that since the launch of the program in 2022, more than 10,300 entrepreneurs have participated, and the launch ceremony symbolizes the long-term impact of the program.

Olumide said, “As an expanding community of businesses committed to ongoing growth and learning, this year’s graduation builds on the momentum established with last year’s 5,000 graduates.

“Along with the graduation, 15 SMBs have been selected to receive support from the N75m Hustle Academy fund. The initiative aims to provide a combination of financial support, mentorship and business tools access to some of the most promising Nigerian SMBs.

“The passion and resilience shown by these SMBs is truly inspiring. Hustle Academy is proof of what focused training and resources can achieve. We’re not just celebrating their graduation today; We are recognizing their potential to reshape and empower the Nigerian business landscape.

According to him, the recipients represent various industries and showcase the creativity of Nigerian entrepreneurs to improve their business skills and expertise.

In his remarks, the Director-General of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, Charles Odi, said the initiative was in line with the mandate of the agency to promote employment creation, poverty alleviation, livelihood enhancement and rural industrialisation.

He explained, “The second one is a conditional grant scheme, where we give money ranging from N50,000 to a number of small businesses in different areas where they operate, and that money is a grant, and it helps small businesses to run. Empowers them to run their operations. But this is on a condition that they can commit to employing at least one person.

“So, imagine we give grants to hundreds of small businesses and promise that they can employ one person, the multiplier effect is that we have automatically created 200,000 jobs. So these are some of the things that we do.

