NFT News: 10101 art Scheduled to open on November 27, offering a fractional ownership opportunity banksy The famous work “Turf War.”

Now, through the use of fractional ownership, blockchain technology, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), anyone can become a co-owner of original works by such caliber artists. Picasso, Dali, Warhol Serious efforts.

NFT: A New Way to Invest in Banksy Works

As expected, after making its first collaboration with a Dubai gallery official, art tokenization platform, 10101.art, has launched a sale. Banksy’s work “Turf War.”

This iconic piece, named in honor of the renowned artist’s first major exhibition in 2003, will be accessible to purchase as a piece through tokenized digital asset technology, including NFTs.

The presale phase is set for November 27, with a limited number of pieces being offered at a discounted price $60, 40% off. The main sale will take place immediately after the presale, remaining pieces will be available here $100,

10101.art bills itself as a revolutionary ecosystem that brings the classic art market into the digital age while removing barriers for collectors.

In fact, through its system of fragmented ownership, blockchain technology, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), it enables anyone to co-own original works of iconic artists like Picasso, Dali, Warhol, and others, making them Permission is granted to collect. , create a portfolio, provide access and even sell them.

This process is completely safe and legally protected blockchain certificateEnsuring authenticity of information about artefacts without possibility of forgery.

In other words, 10101.Art emerges as an innovative and revolutionary force, opening new accessible doors to iconic works of art.

Remember that Banksy’s “Turf War”, one of his earliest and most famous works, is a stencil that depicts Winston ChurchillKnown as the “British Bulldog” during World War II, with a green crest that turns him into a disfigured punk rock figure.

10101.Art All paintings from the collection are now on display for public viewing at the Monada Art Gallery in DIFC, Dubai, with additional gallery openings planned around the world in 2024.

More NFT news: Collaboration with Nike and RTFKT

Nike Takes Leading Role in Accelerating Adoption of NFT-Related Fashion Through 2021 Acquisition of Crypto Startup rtfkt,

Indeed, while in the past purchasing real-world shoes tied to NFTs required holding expensive digital tokens, Nike’s recent partnership with RTFKT has changed everything.

On Monday, Nike launched a public pre-sale for its new RTFKT Dunk Genesis sneakers, allowing anyone to purchase them without needing an RTFKT NFT.

Nike x RTFKT Dunk Ghost Edition and Dunk VOID Edition available $222 each, and the purchase includes a T-shirt with both brands’ logos and the words “Oops, you stepped into the future” on the front.

Despite the absence of mandatory NFTs to purchase, both sneakers are still linked to NFTs.

Actually, there is an NFC chip inside the shoes called RTFKT World Merging The chip, which allows owners to receive a digital collectible and link it to a physical product.

The VOID edition sneakers are scheduled to ship by July 31, 2024, while the Ghost Edition will ship by August 31, 2024. Ahead of the public sale, Nike and RTFKT have organized a special pre-order window for existing NFT owners.

Despite the lack of clarity on the chain used to coin the corresponding NFT, we know that RTFKT has been used before Ethereum, Nike, on the other hand, has its own digital platform running polygonAn Ethereum scaling network.

This new collaboration follows the launch of the RTFKT x Nike Air Force 1 earlier this year, which required the purchase of NFTs to redeem the real-world sneakers.

Also known as RTFKT clone xA collection of valuable NFT profile images, which generated a total trade of $852 million and secondary market prices started at 1.4 ETH, around $2,850.

