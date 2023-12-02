$1,000 Bitcoin investment will be worth this much now in January 2023

Bitcoin (BTC) has been on an uptrend since the beginning of 2023. After a difficult year in 2022, the leading cryptocurrency has partially recovered its losses, rewarding investors this year.

Specifically, Bitcoin is up 134.32% over the past 329 days since the first week of the year. This means a $1,000 BTC investment would be worth $2,343.2 at the time of publication. Logically, an initial investment of $1 million in Bitcoin in January is now worth $2.43 million for millionaire profits.

Bitcoin opened the weekly first candle of 2023 at $16,552 and is trading at $38,792 at press time. trading view,

BTC/USD weekly chart on Bitstamp. Source: trading view

2021 Bitcoin investment still in loss

However, it is important to understand that this yearly rally would still require a 77% increase to recapture 2021 levels.

Only six of the 52 weeks in 2021 saw Bitcoin trade at prices below the current zone. This means every purchase for the other 46 weeks will still have these low prices.

Specifically, a $1,000 investment in Bitcoin during November’s all-time high of $69,000 is now worth $562.3. These 43.77% losses would have made a million dollar investment worth just over half its value.

Both bullish and bearish scenarios highlight the importance of proper risk management and having a clear strategy while investing.

Many cryptocurrency analysts expect Bitcoin to see higher highs in 2024. Its price action will be dictated by the ability of BTC to achieve increased demand to cope with the ever-increasing supply through mining.

All things considered, if Bitcoin manages to achieve the same speculative demand in November 2021, BTC will trade at $66,574 per coin, as previously reported by Feinbold.

Disclaimer: The content of this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. Your capital is at risk when investing.

Source: finbold.com