Retailers have fired the starting gun on Black Friday deals earlier this year. Few items will be more popular than Apple’s iPhone 14, which is now up to $100 cheaper.

This deal comes from Walmart and is apparently a solid discount for a popular phone that still has years of iOS updates to go. Best Buy also has up to $50 off the same base model, but I imagine there will be even more deals when Black Friday officially starts this weekend.

But before you hand over your cash, there are a few things you should know about last year’s flagship Apple smartphones. Especially when it comes to device repairs and reported battery issues.

battery capacity crisis

Let’s start with the battery. In August, many iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro users reported that their battery condition had deteriorated significantly after a year of use. Those users included journalists, critics and a large number of people on social media.

Lon Seidman, a tech reviewer, said his iPhone 14 Pro was losing between 1% to 2% “every two weeks,” while it was at 88% at the time of his post.

The exact reason for this is unclear, but Apple says that battery degradation is normal and that it will not repair your device under warranty if the battery capacity exceeds 80%. Degradation of lithium-ion batteries is normal, they have a shelf life that gets damaged over time by charging cycles. But frustrated iPhone 14 users say the rate at which the battery is losing capacity is unusually fast.

Apple has not commented further on user complaints. But the iPhone 15, which launched a month after these reports began appearing, included a feature that tells how many times the battery was fully charged.

The iPhone 15 also has a tool that limits charging to 80%, which could help slow down degradation. However, both of these features are exclusive to the iPhone 15.

restricted repairs

If you buy an iPhone 14 and you want to replace the battery within the first year, it will cost $99 if you have Apple Care. If you do this through a third party, there are additional risks due to Apple’s policy on parts pairing.

To quickly explain, Apple is adding integrated circuits to individual components with unique serial numbers. Those components are then connected to the logic board, in a process known as serialization.

This means that if you want to replace your iPhone 14’s battery, you’ll need to use a genuine part – which can only be purchased from Apple – with an associated unique serial number and run the parts using Apple’s calibration software. Must be synced using.

If the replacement battery is not synced using Apple’s calibration software, which is available only to Apple Stores and authorized repair shops, some functionality will be lost.

The battery health meter has been disabled on this iPhone 13 because the handset hasn’t recognized , [+] New battery. Same problem on iPhone 14 range. Ricky Panesar

“You immediately lose the battery health function. You’ll get a message in Settings saying it doesn’t know if the new battery is an original Apple part,” Ricky Panesar, founder of repair specialist iCorrect, explained to me.

This means that users will not be able to see how much battery capacity is left. On iPhone 15, if the battery is replaced without Apple’s permission, the new cycle count, manufacture date, and first use date will be disabled.

The result is that repair options are fewer, and sometimes more expensive, for iPhone 14 owners who are experiencing rapid battery capacity degradation. If you want to replace your iPhone 14’s battery, you’ll need to pay $99 to Apple or find a repair shop specializing in micro electronics that can transfer over the IC to ensure that the device and the new battery Recognize each other. Some repair shops can do this. They must also have another iPhone 14 battery in stock to take the battery.

