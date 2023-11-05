100 employees affected by Stellantis Milwaukee plant closure, opportunities open at Illinois hub

Stellantis is closing facilities in Wisconsin, Illinois and Michigan as part of a consolidation plan.

Updated: 11:19 pm CDT November 3, 2023

According to BizTimes, the Milwaukee Stellantis plant will close under the new United Auto Workers agreement. One hundred UAW workers at the Milwaukee facility were part of a national strike against Stellantis, Ford and GM. Those employees will be eligible to transfer to the new Stellantis hub opening in Belvidere, Illinois. Video Above: Stellantis, UAW Tentative Deal The Belvidere “Mopar Mega Hub” would replace facilities in Milwaukee, Chicago and Marysville, Michigan. “Mopar” is the parts, service and customer care division of Stellantis. Less than a year ago, Stellantis announced it was abandoning its Belvidere plant. UAW Vice President Rich Boyer said, “The company came to us and said they could grow Mopar or they could consolidate some of our Mopar centers and gain the jobs, or not consolidate and lose the Mopar jobs. Will give.” “This was not an easy choice or decision, but we took the consolidation plan, which came with a guarantee of job security going forward and the right to negotiate increased bonuses.” The new center in Belvidere will also add electric vehicle manufacturing. According to BizTimes, the company is investing in an EV battery plant. UAW members have not yet voted on the agreement. This includes a 25% increase in base salary and a 67% increase in starting salary by April 2028. According to the Milwaukee Business Journal, union leaders said the contract includes an additional 5,000 UAW-represented jobs. The Milwaukee plant is at Clement Avenue and Euclid Avenue in the Bay View neighborhood. It is one of 20 Mopar Canters in North America.

Source: www.wisn.com