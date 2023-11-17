10 Yoga Poses That Can Help You Burn Fat
Wind Easing Posture (Pavanamukthasan)
The wind-easing pose is excellent for strengthening your thighs, hips, and core while also relieving lower back pain. It has even been used to boost metabolism and support pH levels that are healthy.
Bow Posture (Dhanurasana)
The bow position is the best way to tighten your abdominal muscles and strengthen your core. It provides a full-body stretch that improves digestion and gives you more energy.
Boat (Naukasana) Pose
As with the bow pose, the boat pose works the arms, legs, belly, and back.
Bridge (Setubandhasana) Pose
Among the many advantages of the bridge pose are relief from tense muscles, strengthening of the hips and spine, and abdominal muscle stretching for practical exercise.
Warrior 1 (Veerbhadrasana 1) Pose
A natural posture that stretches your back and strengthens your thighs, buttocks, and core is warrior one. It not only helps you lose belly fat, but it’s also a peaceful position that encourages calmness and clarity.
Plank Pose (Phalakasana)
Strengthens the core, shoulders, arms, and legs. Holding the plank position engages various muscle groups and can boost metabolism.
Chair (Uthkatasana) Pose
Chair pose is a targeted pose that supports the thighs and hips, tightens the abs, and strengthens the spine.
Cobra Posture (Bhujang asana)
The cobra pose works multiple muscles and strengthens the upper body and spine.
Pontoon Posture (Naukasana)
By strengthening the muscles in the back and legs, the pontoon pose helps decrease the amount of fat that is stored in the waist.
Board (Kumbhakasana)
It turns out that the board pose works practically the entire body. This exercise targets the back, shoulders, buttocks, thighs, and the obstinate belly region.
(Always consult your doctor and certified yoga trainer before beginning an exercise regimen.)