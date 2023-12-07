10 Yoga Asanas To Lose Belly Fat
Yoga For Flat Tummy
Gaining excess weight around your midsection increases your risk of developing conditions like diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, and obesity, says Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Institutions. He adds, “A flat tummy and a fit physique can also significantly boost your self-confidence psychologically.” (Pics: Pexels, Freepik)
Yoga To Beat Obesity
“Carrying excess fat around your abdomen increases your chance of developing diseases linked to obesity, such as cancer. Make time for 20 to 30 minutes of exercise each day to improve your health and happiness,” says Himalayan Siddha Akshar.
Tadasana
In Mountain Pose or Tadasana, stand tall with your feet together.
Santolanasana
Santolanasana is your plank pose. Keep your body straight, supported on your toes and palms.
Naukasana
In Naukasana or boat pose, sit on the floor, lift your legs, and lean back, forming a V shape.
Setuasana
In Setuasana or Bridge Pose, lie on your back, lift your hips, and hold the position.
Adhomukha Svanasana
In Adhomukha Svanasana or Downward Facing Dog, form an inverted V, with your hands and feet on the ground.
Virabhadrasana II
Virabhadrasana II or Warrior Pose II is excellent for attacking belly fat. Extend your arms, lunge, and gaze over the front hand.
Bhujangasana
In Cobra Pose or Bhujangasana-, lie on your stomach, lift your chest, and engage back muscles.
Bicycle Crunches
Lie on your back, bring your knees to your chest, and replicate the cycling movement.
Leg Raises
Lie flat, lift your legs without bending your knees, and lower your legs alternatively.
Balasana
In Balasana or Child pose, kneel, sit back on your heels, and stretch your arms forward.
Reduce Fat With Yoga
“These particular poses are designed to reduce waist fat since they involve using the core muscles. Hold each pose for ten to twenty seconds during four sets of practice,” Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Institutions, says.