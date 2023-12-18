The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell further on Monday, as the final full trading week of 2023 gets underway.

Traders are digesting the US Federal Reserve’s unexpectedly dovish stance last week. The central bank kept its key interest rate steady and revealed that policymakers are considering at least three rate cuts next year – marking a more aggressive series of cuts than previously indicated.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury was marginally lower at 3.913%. Last Thursday, yields fell below the 4% level, the lowest since July.

The 2-year Treasury yield declined 3 basis points to 4.423%, below the closely watched 4.5% level.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point is equal to 0.01%.

anchor company Yield Change us1m US 1 month treasury 5.398% +0.016 us3m US 3 month treasury 5.455% +0.065 us6m US 6 month treasury 5.385% +0.047 US1Y US 1 year treasury 5.018% +0.054 US2Y US 2 year treasury 4.411% -0.044 US10Y US 10 year treasury 3.902% -0.026 US30Y US 30 year treasury 4.007% -0.02

Deutsche Bank strategists on Monday called the Fed’s move a “major departure” from the higher-long narrative.

“But the big question now is when these rate cuts might happen, and on Friday we got some mild pushback from Fed officials against the market’s enthusiasm,” he said in an early note.

This comes as New York Fed President John Williams told CNBC’s Steve Liesman on Friday: “We’re not really talking about a rate cut right now.”

10-year yield this week

“Meanwhile, Atlanta Fed President Bostic said, ‘I really don’t feel like it’s an imminent thing,’ and he won’t need to cut rates until the third quarter. So the market actually took a little bit of a boost on Friday. Lost momentum,” Deutsche strategists added.

US stock futures rose on Monday morning.

Housing market index results are due to be released on Monday, and there will be two US Treasury auctions: one of 13-week bills and the other of 26-week bills.

Source: www.cnbc.com