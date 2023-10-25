10-Year Treasury Yield Above 5%: What Investors Need to Know

The US 10-year Treasury yield (^TNX) briefly went above 5% this week, and it has been hovering around the 5% mark recently. What does this mean for investors and should they be concerned about stock valuations? Yahoo Finance spoke to experts, analysts and journalists from across the industry about rising Treasury yields and stock market risks related to the US dollar.

Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith and Cena Smith discuss notes from several Wall Street analysts, including Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson and RBC Capital Markets’ Lori Calvasina. Cena Smith reports that they are “breaking down all of this, what this really means for investors, the issues that investors have with the market right now, when it comes to yields that we’ve seen, the huge rise.”

Brad McMillan, chief investment officer at Commonwealth Financial Network, explains why he’s not worried about rising Treasury yields just yet. “It’s a big round number, so people will be scared… When you look at valuations, almost all S&P 500 stocks are still fairly priced… When you look at it from a yield standpoint,” McMillan said. “, the risk is not as great as people may think.”

Jeremy Bryan, senior portfolio manager at Gradiant Investments, explains the current state of the bond market. “If we start to see stability in rates, I think you’ve got a good platform for a rally in Q4,” Brian explained.

Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blickre analyzes the current trends in US Treasury yields and what it means for the state of the economy. “As you can see, the yield curve is trending significantly upward, and although we are far from that height today, it is still nothing close to relief,” Blickre said.

Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre discusses the impact that rising Treasury yields could have on the markets. “We’re also really talking about the cost of borrowing…it’s a concern because it gets so high that the cost of borrowing also increases,” Ferre explained.

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com