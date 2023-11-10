(MENAFN-Caribbean News Global)

HOUSTON–( BUSINESS WIRE )–Lemonade Day, a national nonprofit organization preparing youth for life through a unique experiential entrepreneurship program, celebrates November’s National Entrepreneurship Month by announcing its 2023 National Youth Entrepreneur of the Year. Celebrates: Duane Shaw, Texas Tycoon of the 5th Grade.

Lemonade Day’s newest talent takes the stage this month as we honor the business owners and bold innovators who remind us of the promise of the American dream. Duane Shaw is one of an amazing 50,000 kids across the country who have been empowered through the Lemonade Day program this year alone. A program where young business owners engage in an entrepreneurial journey and, with the support of a guiding mentor, learn how to start, own and operate their own business. This year our young businesses have collectively made over $12 million in profit, kids have donated over $6 million to charity and have $5 million saved in the bank to invest in their future.

Lemonade stands are not a new concept, but Lemonade Day’s approach is fresh and educational. Nicole Cassier-Mason commented, “Lemonade Day is building courageous, resilient, can-do attitudes in the classroom, workplace and beyond through entrepreneurship education.” National CEO of Lemonade Day. “Our nationally renowned program builds confidence and instills a growth mindset that helps young people like Duane become innovative leaders who are better prepared for life.”

Lemonade Day’s playbook unleashes youth potential and talent through opportunity creation. By learning to run their own business – a lemonade stand – young children learn fundamental life skills, including business and financial literacy. Studies show that getting kids started on spending, saving, and budgeting at a very early age are proven steps to help build a solid financial foundation. This allows children to ask questions and practice their skills in a low-risk environment. And due to the lack of financial and project-based education in school, 65% of parents take responsibility for teaching their children about earning and saving money.

Like Duane’s proud parents, Diana Shaw and Gracen Golden, who were looking for such a quality program. His family is from Fort Cavazos, Texas. Since 2010, First National Bank Texas has held the license for the Lemonade Day City franchise, empowering 32,121 youth with over 1,500 businesses registered in operation. This year 2,094 youth participated in the Lemonade de Fort Cavazos program. This is the third time one of their citizens has won the National Youth Entrepreneur of the Year competition, having won the title in 2015 and 2018. “It is such a joy to see each child blossom through the Lemonade Day program each year,” Ally said. Torres-Olszynski, assistant vice president of community engagement at First National Bank. “The program teaches children lifelong skills and inspires them to dream big. We are proud to have Duane as the National Youth Entrepreneur of the Year, and we can’t wait to see his success in the future.

Duane Shaw is the CEO of Lemon Squeezeos and operates with the catchy slogan “All About the Squeeze.” As a second-year participant in the Lemonade de Fort Cavazos program, Duane wanted to continue his entrepreneurial journey and expand his business, while also raising money for a cause and gaining more confidence as a businessman. Through this process, they learned how to set goals, develop a business plan to make microloans, create great-tasting lemonade products, and creatively market it to run a successful business. He demands high-quality products and services, and this includes opening his own mobile business. All of this led him to improve and expand his business by over 100%, which he credits to taking advantage of Lemonade Day’s workshops and competitions where he honed his sales pitch, customer service and marketing skills – and Also won local competitions. Inspired by a new sense of confidence and self-made rap videos, his hard work paid off and his business generated a total revenue of $1,465. He repaid his investors with interest and made a profit of $1,125, saving $500 and sharing $300. They donated to Peaceable Kingdom in Killeen, Texas, which impacts children with special needs and their families by providing resources and empowering experiences. He not only squeezed for business success, but he also squeezed for a purpose, and he loves to tell people that.

What’s on the horizon for Duane? His entrepreneurial journey does not end here. He is learning how to save his energy for school, work, and play. He plans to be smart and expand his venture into food and beverage trucks, eventually making his way into restaurants and vending machines. Duane is also working on publishing a book. Everyone along with their parents are keeping pace with his work ethic and determination. “We have watched the dedication, hard work and passion our son has shown in his entrepreneurial journey,” said Diana Shaw and Gracen Golden, Duane’s proud parents. From brainstorming ideas to late nights refining his business plan, we have witnessed his unwavering commitment to his vision. Duane’s Lemonade Day accomplishments not only make us very proud as parents, but also serve as an inspiration to other young entrepreneurs. It shows that with passion, hard work and a strong support system, dreams can become reality. We are excited to see what the future holds for our young entrepreneurs. We have no doubt that Duane will continue to make a positive impact in the business world and beyond.”

we agree! Watch Duane’s video here.

About Lemonade Day

Lemonade Day is a national non-profit organization dedicated to teaching youth the important business, financial, character-building and life skills that are key elements of entrepreneurship. Paving the way for self-actualization and transformational change, Lemonade Day’s experiential entrepreneurship program instills a growth mindset. In 16 years, Lemonade Day has served more than 1.5 million young children and is licensed in more than 100 markets across North America. Visit Lemonade.

