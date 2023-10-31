In this article we will take a look at 10 stocks that will skyrocket. To see more such companies, jump to 5 stocks that will skyrocket,

Investors are concerned about the Fed’s next move and upcoming policy decisions as they continue to process consumer data for signals on the trajectory of inflation. While everything in the market has been volatile, one thing that has remained constant is the AI ​​craze. The AI ​​boom that started with the launch of ChatGPIT shows no end in sight and it seems like companies are just getting started on this front.

Speaking to CNBC recently, Noah Blackstein, senior portfolio manager at Dynamic Funds, said that AI will transform American businesses that are using the technology to reduce costs and increase productivity. The portfolio manager said any company that uses AI to increase efficiency will find success. Blackstein said he has “never seen anything like AI before” in terms of ROI, return on productivity and cost savings.

Blackstein said AI is a secular growth opportunity. He specifically named Snowflake Data Cloud (NYSE:SNOW) and MongoDB (MDB) and said the next successful tech wave will come from data centers, chip companies, and software developers.

“This is the next evolution in technology, but it will have applications in retail, healthcare, industrial and energy. This is likely a multi-decade and certainly a multi-year event,” Blackstein said.

Amid the raging AI wave, many stocks are set to skyrocket in the coming months and years. Against this backdrop, it is interesting to see which stocks analysts believe can touch new highs.

For this article we scoured mainstream financial media news outlets and Reddit investment communities to see which stocks retail investors, institutional investors, and analysts believe could skyrocket over the next few years. There seems to be a consensus among analysts, institutional and retail investors on the potential for some stocks to skyrocket. We went with those names for this article.

stocks that will skyrocket

Luis Lauro / Shutterstock.com

stocks that will skyrocket

10. CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Number of hedge fund holders: 30

Gene editing platform company CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) is one of the top stocks that will skyrocket over the next 5 to 10 years according to mainstream financial media and credible analysts. The stock’s one-year average price estimate is $88.

As of the end of the second quarter of 2023, 30 hedge funds out of 910 funds in Insider Monkey’s database owned stakes in Crispr. The company’s largest stakeholder was Katherine D. Wood’s ARK Investment Management, which has a $412 million stake in the company.

9. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:jazz,

Number of hedge fund holders: 44

The average analyst price estimate for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) is $201, while the stock is trading at $124 as of October 31. Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock could rise significantly over the next few years due to its strong pipeline. Earlier in October, Bloomberg reported that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was in talks to discuss strategic options, including a sale. Should the company decide to sell itself and strike a deal, the stock could skyrocket. If it doesn’t catch up with sales, the stock could still rise higher, albeit slowly.

As of the end of the second quarter of 2023, 44 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey had stakes in the company.

Aristotle Capital Global Equity Strategy made the following comments about Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

“During the quarter, we sold our position in Magna International and invested in a new position, Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Founded in 2003, Jazz Pharmaceuticals is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Ireland. The drugmaker’s portfolio of nine approved products focuses on conditions with limited therapeutic potential in neurology (~75% of 2022 revenues) and oncology (~25%). Jazz’s drug Xyrem was added to its portfolio in 2005 and was approved for use in patients with narcolepsy. The drug’s strong efficacy has led it to become the standard of care for this incurable sleep condition and has led to its widespread adoption to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy (episodes of loss of muscle control)… Xyrem’s patent exclusivity expired in January 2023, and authorized generic versions of the product have entered the market. For the patented Cliff preparation, the company developed Xywav, a low-sodium version of Xyrem, known to potentially have better heart protection. The drug has received FDA approval for the treatment of narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia and has orphan drug exclusivity until 2027…”

8. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA,

Number of hedge fund holders: 79

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is a leader in the EV industry, which is growing and thriving amid a major shift from traditional engines to EVs. Cathie Wood of ARK Invest believes that Tesla’s stock could reach $2000 by 2027.

A total of 79 hedge funds out of 910 funds tracked by Insider Monkey had stakes in Tesla. The company’s largest stakeholder was Cathie Wood with a stake of more than $1 billion in the company.

Baron Partners Fund downgraded Tesla, Inc. in its Q2 2023 investor letter. (NASDAQ:TSLA) made the following comments:

“Many factors contributed to the strong performance of our largest disruptive growth position, Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during this period. Investors’ concerns about Tesla in 2022 continue to be addressed, and the company continues to trade Is increasing.” Although below the maximum margin. Tesla’s deliveries in China are improving. The company’s newest factory in Texas has increased production and should contribute to improved domestic sales and margins. US government policies have reduced the cost of Tesla vehicles, while also reducing the company’s battery production expenses. We believe Tesla is only scratching the surface of its potential. We view the partnerships announced between Tesla and its competitors this quarter as important. In early June, Tesla agreed to provide Ford Motors with access to Tesla’s electric vehicle (EV) charging technology and network. Other traditional and pure EV makers, including General Motors, Rivian and Volvo, quickly followed suit. We hope to secure additional charging partnerships. In our view, these relationships make Tesla’s charging technology and infrastructure superior by other standards. Consolidation around a single technology should speed up the deployment of charging infrastructure, reduce the risk of Tesla’s technology becoming obsolete, and ease a major concern of hesitant EV buyers. EV adoption is at a tipping point. And Tesla, with nearly 60% domestic market share of EVs, should be the most significant beneficiary of this shift…”

7. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:amd,

Number of hedge fund holders: 112

Analysts believe Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) could quickly catch up to Nvidia’s momentum in the AI-based chips industry. Recently, media reports stated that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) and Nvidia may launch ARM-based chips as early as 2025. Some analysts believe that the US curbs on exports to China will directly affect Nvidia, creating new opportunities for Advanced Micro. Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Analysts are also praising the company’s new Zen 4C architecture processor. He believes the new chips will allow the company to compete against Intel and Nvidia.

Artisan Global Opportunities Fund announced its approval of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. in its Q2 2023 investor letter. (NASDAQ:AMD) made the following comments:

“Our top contributors include Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), NU Holdings and Netflix. AMD’s data center CPUs are used in cloud service provider (CSP) servers. In addition to the broader secular tailwind from cloud adoption, the company has a performance and pricing advantage over Intel, which we believe will enable it to continue capturing market share. However, the recent stock price rally was due to growing excitement around the company’s AI exposure. It will launch its new MI300 graphics processing unit (GPU) chip later this year to compete against market leader NVIDIA. Similar to its approach that wrested market share from Intel in the CPU market, AMD’s product will aim to provide similar performance at a more attractive price. AMD is already working with Microsoft and Meta, while Amazon has publicly said it is evaluating AMD’s Inference chips. Using assumptions about total GPU market size, potential market share gains, and price points, our research indicates this could be a $20 billion opportunity for AMD. This will almost double its revenue. While the company has historically not missed many deadlines, there is execution risk as it works to manufacture and distribute these complex chips at scale, which, coupled with the stock’s elevated valuation following its strong performance, makes us bullish on the situation. Motivated to reduce.

6. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE:Dad,

Number of hedge fund holders: 112

Some believe that shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE:BABA) have lost value due to the stock’s continued poor performance due to the crackdown and sanctions in China. However, Alibaba remains one of the world’s largest retailers and its fundamentals remain strong.

L1 Long Short Fund made the following comments about Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE:BABA) in its Q2 2023 investor letter:

“Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE:BABA) (Long -18%) weakened in recent months as the strength of Chinese reopening faded and macro-economic datapoints began to decline sequentially. Nevertheless, we believe the Chinese government will use consumption as an important lever to reinvigorate the economy after the COVID lockdown. Alibaba remains a high-quality business, with leading positions in both ecommerce and public cloud, and management is taking active steps to unlock shareholder value. It has announced plans to split into six major business groups – Cloud Intelligence, Taobao Tmall, Local Services, Global Digital, Cainyao Smart Logistics and Digital Media and Entertainment Group. Each group will be managed independently, with a separate CEO and board, facilitating the raising of external capital and potentially separate IPOs. We believe this restructuring will be a strong positive catalyst to unlock overall valuations in the company.

Click to continue reading and see 5 stocks that will skyrocket.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 10 stocks that will skyrocket Originally published on Insider Monkey.

Source: finance.yahoo.com