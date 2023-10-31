In this article, we’ll take a look at 10 stocks that received overwhelming approval from Wall Street analysts. If you want to see some more stocks on the list, head straight to 5 Stocks Getting Massive Approval from Wall Street Analysts,

US stocks recovered on Monday after paring losses amid geopolitical headwinds and rising inflation and rate hike concerns. Other market movements included a fall in Brent crude oil prices and a fall in gold prices. These changes indicated a decrease in demand for safe-haven assets due to increased risk appetite among investors. Meanwhile, ten-year Treasury yields saw a slight rise, reaching 4.85%. The Treasury market is preparing for an upcoming SEC rule aimed at regulating hedge fund bets and enhancing financial stability. The rule, proposed last September, could shift more trading in the $25 trillion Treasury market to central clearing, affecting industry dynamics. Market participants expect the rule to be finalized within a few weeks, possibly by mid-November, but key details remain uncertain, Reuters reports. Concerns include the timeline of implementation and whether the industry will transition to central clearing all at once or in phases. The impact of the rule on industry players, including banks and hedge funds, is unclear, raising questions about costs and potential disruptions. Experts stress the need for careful implementation to avoid unintended consequences. The SEC rule is a significant response to the review initiated after the market crash in March 2020. Treasury market reform is widely supported, but the specifics of the SEC rule’s impact remain uncertain. The industry expects a final rule next month, which will allow it to begin preparing for potential changes.

The financial landscape in the Asia-Pacific region is set for a distinctive trajectory as central banks in the region are expected to initiate a series of interest rate hikes over the next six months. This is in contrast to prevailing trends in other sectors where either interest rates are expected to remain status quo or a substantial cut is expected. The driving forces behind this regional divergence include the resilience of the US dollar and rising oil prices. Countries spanning from Australia to Indonesia and South Korea are set to maintain a tight monetary policy stance. Traders are expressing this sentiment through the average estimate of a 13 basis point increase in interest rates for the Asia-Pacific region excluding China. This estimate is derived from market implied policy rates, which underpin expectations of a gradual tightening of monetary conditions. In contrast, developed markets outside Asia are expected to maintain their current interest rate levels. However, substantial interest rate cuts are expected in regions such as Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America.

Meanwhile, in the US stock market, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), Snap Inc. Tech stocks like Microsoft Corporation (NYSE:SNAP) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) are getting heavy support from Wall Street analysts. Check out the full article to see details of these and other stocks.

10. Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Price reaction after upgrade: -1.77 (-4.86%)

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) is a solar technology company that manufactures and sells products such as trackers capable of fitting solar panels to various locations. It provides solar energy solutions, mainly focusing on tracking and software services. On October 26, Northland Capital Markets analyst Donovan Schaefer said Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) from a Market Perform rating to Outperform, and set a price target of $45. This upgrade is from Nextracker Inc. Reflects a positive change in analyst assessments of NXT’s (NASDAQ:NXT) performance and growth potential. Nexttracker Inc. The latest market price of (NASDAQ:NXT) is $34.63, which represents a slight decline of 4.9%. This adjustment in valuation follows a re-evaluation of Northland Securities, which Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) suggests a subtle reaction from the market to the upgraded outlook.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), Snap Inc. Similar to the positive reception seen for companies like Apple Inc. (NYSE:SNAP), and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) is also receiving strong support and confidence. From Wall Street analysts.

09. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Price reaction after upgrade: -1.95 (-3.68%)

As of October 27, HSBC analyst Rajesh Kumar applied a significant upgrade to Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY), changing the stock rating from Reduce to Hold. With this upgrade, the price target was adjusted from $55.00 to $53.00, reflecting a subtle reassessment of the company’s valuation and performance outlook. According to the latest market data, the stock price of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) is currently $51.02, which represents a slight decrease of 3.7%. This change in market value after the upgrade suggests a subtle reaction of investors to the changed rating and target price set by HSBC.

Madison Sustainable Equity Fund made the following comments about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

“During the quarter, we sold our positions Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) and The Walt Disney Company. We have added Texas Instruments as a new position. Bristol-Myers is grappling with the loss of exclusivity for one of its key products, Revlimid. Although the company is launching new drugs for melanoma, heart failure and psoriasis, it will need additional products to offset lower revenues at Revlimid.

08. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA (NYSE:CCU)

Price reaction after upgrade: -0.26 (-2.28%)

As of October 27, HSBC analyst Saurabh Daga gave a notable upgrade to Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA (NYSE:CCU), raising the stock rating from Hold to Buy. Additionally, the price target was adjusted down, changing from $18.00 to $15.00. This strategic shift by HSBC marks an optimistic reassessment of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA (NYSE:CCU) market potential and growth prospects. The latest market data shows that the current stock price is $11.13, which represents a slight decline of 2.3%. This change in market value after the upgrade suggests a nuanced reaction of investors to the revised rating and target price set by HSBC.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), Snap Inc. Wall Street analysts are similarly expressing strong votes of confidence in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas, following the favorable reception seen for companies like Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:SNAP), and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). SA (NYSE: CCU).

07. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Price reaction after upgrade: -6.16 (-1.20%)

On an important note, Oppenheimer analyst Brian Schwartz said on October 27 that Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) as market sentiment outperformed performance. This strategic reassessment was done with a revised price target of $660.00, which is similar to Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)’s performance and growth potential. According to the latest market data, Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) stock price is currently at $508.12, which represents a slight decrease of 1.2%. This adjustment in market value after the upgrade suggests a subtle reaction of investors to the revised rating and target price set by Oppenheimer.

Aristotle Large Cap Growth Strategy wrote a report on Adobe Inc. in its Q3 2023 investor letter. (NASDAQ:ADBE) made the following comments:

,Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is one of the world’s largest and most diverse software companies. It is known for brands like Acrobat, Photoshop, and Adobe Document Cloud. Adobe’s business is organized into three reportable segments: Digital Media, Digital Experiences, and Publishing and Advertising. The company’s products allow users to express and use information in all print and electronic media. We see Adobe as a key enabler of digital transformation initiatives through the Digital Media and Digital Experience business areas. Adobe continues to innovate and integrate new capabilities across all of its product suites. We see the number of products per customer continuing to increase as Adobe users continue to use more products. “We see this as a competitive advantage.”

06. Eastgroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Price reaction after upgrade: -0.75 (-0.47%)

On October 27, Raymond James analyst William Crowe downgraded Eastgroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP), raising its market rating from Market Perform to Outperform. This strategic change was paired with an upward adjustment in the price target to $180.00. Raymond James founded Eastgroup Properties, Inc. This upgrade was justified by the strong third quarter results of EGP Inc. (NYSE:EGP) and the resilience of its portfolio in Sunbelt markets. According to the latest market data, Eastgroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) stock is currently priced at $157.51, which represents a slight decrease of 0.5%. The adjustment in market value after the upgrade implies investors’ subtle reaction to the improved rating and the increased price target set by Raymond James.

Baron Real Estate Income Fund reviewed Eastgroup Properties, Inc. in its Q3 2023 investor letter. (NYSE:EGP) said:

“While we expect rent growth to slow down from its frenetic pace of the past few years, we remain optimistic about the long-term prospects for industrial REITs. New supply is expected to be moderate in 2024, with industrial vacancies below 4%, rents on in-place leases more than 50% below market, and ongoing growth in e-commerce and demand to improve inventory. There are multifaceted demand drivers, including companies with Supply-chain flexibility by carrying more inventory (from just-in-time to just-in-case inventory changes), we believe our investment in industrial warehouse REITs is choice Eastgroup Properties, Inc. “It has an attractive multi-year cash-flow growth runway.”

Click here to continue reading and see 5 stocks getting huge approval from Wall Street analysts.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 10 stocks getting huge approval from Wall Street analysts Originally published on Insider Monkey.

Source: finance.yahoo.com