10 Solana NFT Projects You Need to Know About – NFT Now – Cryptosaurus

04 April 2022

Last week, OpenSea – the game’s largest NFT marketplace – announced that it would begin integrating Solana NFTs onto its platform in April.

For those new to the Solana universe, it is important to note that this blockchain works differently from Ethereum. For one thing, Solana is fast – really fast. To date, it has been able to process 50,000 transactions per second (TPS) at a mere fraction of a penny. This makes it the perfect chain for DeFi projects that aim to compete with our existing financial infrastructure (the TradeFi stock market, for example, can currently process sub-40 μSec, or about 400,000 TPS). In contrast, Ethereum 1.0 only processes between 15 and 45 transactions per second, and high gas fees may deter newcomers or those who are more risk-averse from participating in the ecosystem.

So, what does this mean for NFT holders? The new infrastructure leads to a whole new breed of NFTs – ones that attract hardcore traders and builders focused on utility, staking, and the metaverse. Now, with a new influx of these types of projects at OpenSea, it’s starting to feel like another scorching NFT summer is just around the corner. But this time, it looks like Solana projects are uniquely positioned to lead the way.

Here’s a quick look at some of our favorites.

Solana Monkey Business Gen 2 is a collection of 5,000 randomly generated pixel monkeys. You can think of them as a combination of Bored Ape Yacht Club and Crypto Punks PFP – but on Solana. Essentially, if you are an SMB holder, you are basically considered Solana NFT royalty. As a holder, you get access to MonkeDAO: the first official NFT DAO on Solana. The community provides unique value to its members through meetups and projects, operates its own node on the Solana blockchain, and constantly makes DAO history through its on-chain elections.

The Degenerate Ape Academy consists of 10,000 ape PFPs that were minted in August 2021. The collection contains seven main physical characteristics of apes: head, body/clothing, fur/skin, background, glasses and mouth, and 137 possible traits. According to the founders, the academy was founded on the principles of “making friendships, eating crayons, and absolute, unregulated, scandalous, degenerate behavior.” The project made history as Solana’s first million-dollar NFT collection.

Over the past month, it was almost impossible to scroll through Solana NFT Twitter without reading about DeGods. The main reason for this is that this collection is larger than your average PFP project. If you are a holder, you can stake your NFT for 10 $DUST per day – a utility token that will soon be integrated with Magic Eden, Solanart, Metaverse projects, and play-to-earn games. The maximum supply of $DUST is 33,300,000, and the only way to get $DUST is by staking your DeGod or your deadgod, aesthetic upgrades that only DeGod holders can obtain by layering these 1/1 pieces onto their original NFT (without changing their metadata or original rare attributes). Additionally, if you have Deadgod, you can earn triple the amount of $DUST as Deadgod.

Sets on Crack is a testament to the power of art and community. In an oversaturated market of Cattle PFP projects, the project had a breakout month last March, with the lowest price reaching around 30 SOL. This is largely due to the project’s focus on branding and storytelling – who wouldn’t want to be part of a world of 6,969 cats who are here to hang out, relax, and vibe together on the Solana blockchain?

There is no shortage of business innovation when it comes to Solana NFTs, and Fearless Bulls Club has been rethinking JPEG utility since the beginning. If you’re a holder, your NFT acts as a ticket to an exclusive DAO community that allows holders to profit from the Bullish Growth Fund, which receives 70 percent of mining income and funds marketing efforts. Is. Is in the process of using them to give. , build the brand, and finance the project’s business ventures. On top of this, the project is planning an IDO (holders can stake their bulls) and other exciting developments in the future of e-commerce.

Due to the lack of gas fees, Solana makes it possible to build some pretty visionary projects. Enviro (owned by Moduluk) is one of them and is in the process of creating a photorealistic metaverse that Enviro Pass holders are granted access to. Now, the project is working on MWS – Moduluk Web Services – which allows the exchange of cloud-based rendering services. Enviro owners can rent out their digital real estate and their GPUs and earn passive income.

For Ethereum NFT holders, the concept of day trading NFTs is almost ridiculous – gas fees incentivize owners to accumulate them like there is no tomorrow. However, with Solana’s near-zero transaction fees, it is possible for holders to flip their JPEGs more quickly. This means that Solana NFT owners need tools to help them make the most appropriate trades possible. Enter Hawksight. If you have the debonair Dezeen HAWK, you get access to AI-powered trading signals and NFT social signals, NFT staking rewards, rarity-based rewards when it comes to $HAWK and HawkDAO, and revenue-sharing.

It’s almost impossible to think of Solana OG NFT projects without Thugbirdz immediately coming to mind. This collection of 3,333 pixel birds that have rare features based on color, face tattoo, type, color, earrings, hat, cigarette and more is now run by ThugDAO. Thugbirdz is definitely worth a look, as the DAO plans to launch some exciting new developments in the coming months. As well as, Anatoly Yakovenko (founder of Solana) and Wiz Khalifa are holders.

Catalina Whale Mixer is a Web3 global entertainment franchise “built for all whales; In life, in business and in culture. It is made for those who refuse to live within the boundaries set for you by others, who take risks, work hard, party hard and live life to the fullest. The founders have big aspirations for the project, and they have achieved a lot in three short months. They are in talks to develop an animated show based on the world of whales. Additionally, characters in the series will be drawn from Catalina Whales Genesis Collection holders. You can read more about all the upcoming projects here.

Mindfolk is a unique collection of 777 PFPs showcasing beautiful art and intricate lore. The deviation from the norm of over a thousand collection numbers has certainly paid off for MindFolk – at the time this article was written, the floor was at 99 SOL. Additionally, holders can gain access to an exclusive community and token. Depending on what you have – a carpenter, an untrained woodcutter, a trained woodcutter, or one of the seven legendary elders – you earn different yields on the project’s utility token, $WOOD. With this token, you can build your own cabin or boat in the Mindfolk universe.

