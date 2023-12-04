10 SMEs recognized by SEBA at its 2023 awards ceremony, and what they do

The SEBA 2023 Central Grand Awards kicked off with much fanfare on 30 November and many local entrepreneurs and SMEs were celebrated that night.

10 SMEs received recognition from Yayasan Usahawan Malaysia (YUM) by winning awards in various categories.

These companies were selected after a rigorous screening and auditing process, and had to meet the criteria of being at least two years old and having a minimum annual turnover of RM500,000.

Here’s who they are.

1. Feingold International Sdn Bhd – Gold-Standard Fintech Innovation

Feingold International is a digital platform for gold where you can buy, sell and store gold online at live market rates. It was first established in Singapore in 2018, and entered Malaysia in July 2022.

2. INK Marketing Sdn Bhd – Most Reputable Business

With a name that stands for “Innovation and Knowledge”, INK Marketing is a recognized low-level shopper activation specialist.

They design and create point-of-sale communications that enhance a brand’s campaign impact, build brand awareness, and drive traffic and increase sales at the store level.

Its managing director Christy Lew was also awarded the Most Innovative Female Entrepreneur award that night.

3. Joyride – Empowerment in Metal Fabrication

Joyride Telco specializes in metal fabrication which involves building structures from raw metal. Their main products include cable ladders, T-brackets and more.

4. Perlindungan Dan Indemnity Malaysia Sdn Bhd (P&I Malaysia) – Best in Marine Insurance

P&I Malaysia was created by the Malaysian government and is the brainchild of the Ministry of Transport Malaysia (MOT).

The company started by setting up an affordable marine liability insurance scheme for small vessel operators, and now intends to become a full-fledged transport insurance company.

5. Vessel Pro Sdn Bhd – Excellence in Urban Agriculture Technology

Vessel Pro is a company that does agritech R&D. In August this year, it was appointed by MDEC as its official Digital Agrotechnology Partner.

The company’s head of business development, Van Mugilan, was named SEBA 2023’s Sustainable Farming Steward.

6. Vape Empire Distribution Sdn Bhd – Visionary Industry Leader

Vape Empire was founded in 2013 by Zachary Oh and Terrence Oh, and the company aims to inspire people to stop smoking and opt for vapes instead.

They offer mods, e-liquids, atomizers, and accessories in their 65 stores nationwide, and also have a presence in over 30 countries.

Its COO Daphne Tan was named Leading Innovative Female Entrepreneur that night.

7. Pratham Pavilion Technology Sdn Bhd – Brand Excellence

First Pavilion Technology is a regional holding company and parent company of a group of fintech subsidiaries and affiliates that provide comprehensive fintech solutions and services to launch, define and accelerate businesses.

Datuk Wira Dr Frank Lee of First Pavilion Technology also won the Leading Entrepreneur in Fintech Solutions Industry award that night.

8. E2S Security Services Sdn Bhd – Excellence in Security and Logistics

E2S Security was established to meet the growing demand for professional security services in Malaysia.

It provides a complete range of personal and corporate security services across various industries including manufacturing, F&B management, logistics and warehousing, corporate offices and MNC companies.

In 2021, it was one of SEBA’s Top 10 SMEs, winning the Best SME in Security Services: Service Provider award.

9. Goldfinch Jewelery Sdn Bhd – Emerging Jewelery Brand of the Year

Goldfinch Jewelery crafts exclusive and contemporary gold jewellery, and aims to open a total of 50 stores by the end of 2023. Their stores are spread across many states including Kedah, Pulau Pinang, Sabah, Pahang and many more.

10. Usaha Warisan Sdn Bhd – Most Strategic Supplier and Service Enterprise

There is not a lot of information online about Yusaha Warisan, but based on what little information we can find, it seems to be a company that deals in development, construction and timber.

Our heartfelt congratulations to these companies on being recognized by SEBA, and we look forward to their continued growth.

On another note, during the awards ceremony last night, SEBA announced that it will have its inaugural Borneo edition in 2024, highlighting SMEs and entrepreneurs from Sabah, Sarawak and Brunei. Stay tuned for that!

