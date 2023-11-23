10 remarkable things that people think have slowly disappeared over the past decades

change is the new constant

We live in a world of fast-paced innovations where every year we are introduced to things that change our lives to a great extent. We become so accustomed to progressive technologies and lifestyle that we forget how we lived without using them all. Chatbots are replacing human representatives, social media is being taken over by influencers, smartphones are performing unimaginable activities, e-commerce is uprooting physical stores, over-the-top (OTT) media services are ruling the entertainment industry. And there have been more such radical changes in the last decade. However, there are many people who want the world to remain the way it used to be when it was not filled with advanced technologies. This is mostly because they remind people of simpler times of their youth when they didn’t have to learn so much about complex digital things. Reddit user, u/staclear, posted to the community asking users, “What slowly went away over the last decade that no one noticed?” And people shared some interesting thoughts in the comments. Here are 10 notable things from the last decade that people didn’t notice.

1. Magazine Shops

Magazine shops. The ones that sold obscure magazines that you couldn’t get at Walmart or the grocery store or even the big box bookstore. u/tangcameo. I used to buy magazines in the languages ​​I was working on learning at the magazine stand across the street from my office. Much more useful than reading a textbook. You buy a typical lifestyle magazine and it’s full of writing about everyday things: people, relationships, homes, jobs, food, travel, consumer goods, etc. Also pictures for reference. u/BellatrixLeNormalest.

2. 3D Logo Design

3D logo designs have almost disappeared. I don’t know the exact timeframe, but basically, every single major company’s logo has gone minimalist in a very short period of time. -u/LeutzschAKS. I remember being in college around 2008 and studying graphic design and art with an eye on graduation. After having interviews with these businesses looking for a designer, they were looking at my portfolio and saying minimalism wasn’t in yet, and they wanted someone to tap into the current hotness. Can I make something new in 3D, or at least look like 3D? Left the field and now I just laugh. u/cdrcosmonaut

3. Digital services without subscription

I wouldn’t say no one noticed, but we certainly let it slip under our noses. There isn’t a single digital service I can think of that still has a buy once policy. Everything should have a monthly or annual subscription which is obviously better for companies. u/jomari69. Now even charity organizations do this. They will take to the street asking for donations and then tell you they no longer accept one-time donations. They want you to sign up for monthly giving. u/Amar_Azrael.

4. Fro-Yo

frozen yogurt. Where is all the frozen curd? u/phantomime. Yes, all the frozen yogurt places have been replaced by boba tea shops. I am sure that in 10 years, boba tea shops will be replaced by a new trend. u/planetofthebass. My partner (college student) and I were walking around NYC last fall when we suddenly came across a froyo shop and we had to go in because it was such a nostalgic store – a wonderful few years of our childhood, that shit. It was everywhere, and then it disappeared. u/mjg13x.

5. CD and DVD

Having actual physical copies of music and movies. People have become accustomed to only watching YT or using streaming services. Not saying that some people don’t do it, but it’s really more for “archiving” rather than being the only way to get content. I hadn’t bought a CD since at least 2008, and the only reason I bought DVDs from cheap AF pawn shops was to build a collection. u/RedditTosser1. As long as physical discs still exist, I’ll want hard copies of movies and video games because then I’ll actually have them. u/orangemaroon25.

6. Colorful spot

The colors around us. Now everything is becoming grey, white or black. The colors are dull. u/sadboynoh. When I started seeing people complaining about colorful paint jobs in a home impacting resale value, that was the biggest challenge for me. What’s the point of owning a home if you rent it like a rental home and are responsible for its repairs? u/StandbyYormantis.

7. Car antenna

Car antenna. You know what I mean. u/md_mike. I recently rewatched the 2000 TV show Alias ​​and in the pilot episode, there is a fight scene in a parking garage where the heroine is pinned against the hood of a car and she proceeds to bend the car antenna and The attacker’s face rises back up to whip him. That’s the moment I realized that the whippy metal car antenna has gone the way of the dodo, and that whole fight scene would have to be done differently today. u/mdmelibrarian.

8. Online Search Results

About 10 years ago, I was building niche websites and doing SEO as a hobby. I was very good at it. I could have my brand new website on the first page of Google search results within a few months. Now I have a few related businesses that I have websites for, but I can’t get them ranked easily because there doesn’t seem to be any ranking anymore. Search results are very random and have more ads than before. Depending on the browser, sometimes there are not even page numbers. Sometimes they immediately start sending photos and videos at you based on what you’re searching for. If I want those things I’ll look under the Images and Videos tab. I’m looking for websites right now, Google. u/dinoro.

9. Good quality apparel

Good quality clothes at affordable prices. u/shakka74. True, now it’s either/or. I’m now buying it for life on most purchases, because I’d rather pay $150 for pants that last 10 years than A&F’s $90 pants that are $90 and last two years. Makes it. However, I will say that Old Navy slim jeans last a long time for the price. I buy two pairs every few years and they hold their shape well, at only $25 a pair. u/jordamyu.

10. Lumpy Meal Recipes Online

Finding a recipe online that does not include the author’s life story, the author’s pet’s life story, and the author’s pet’s squeaky toy life story. u/Tall_0rder. Oh yes. Tell me the recipe, not how the food embraces you warmly, the sun’s rays on winter days, your grandmother and the smell of lavender. u/immaterialfadida. I don’t know if it’s just the recipes that get me, but it bothers me when the author uses her (yes, most women post) husband’s reaction as a measuring stick for how much the recipe is worth. Good: “My husband even asked for seconds!” u/rrp120.

