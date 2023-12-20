10 Questions to Ask Before Implementing Generative AI

Mark Anderson is the CEO of alterex,

We know that Generative AI is changing the way we work. The next logical question is: how? As a CEO, I know how much pressure this question puts on business leaders. A recent survey conducted by our company shows that 46% of board members said that Generative AI is their “key priority above anything else.” This pressure, coupled with the relative newness of generic AI and its potential benefits, is troubling leaders.

Almost every day, our smart and savvy team of technologists assess how we implement Generative AI. This prompted us to complete two surveys with data leaders and board members to inform their perspectives. Based on feedback from my team and this research, I would like to share 10 questions I learned that leaders should ask before implementing Generative AI for data analytics in their organization.

1. How much of a priority is Generative AI?

In our survey, 46% of board members said generative AI is a top priority for boards, but this may differ for your business.

To prioritize generic AI, consider its expected outcome, your available internal resources, and the potential pitfalls of not adopting it. Your board and leadership team may view their priorities differently, so be sure to align with them.

2. How much do we want to invest?

Research from KPMG indicates that generic AI is a top investment focus for CEOs, with 70% of companies investing significantly in this technology. The majority (52%) expect a return on their investment within three to five years.

For a generic AI project to be successful, you will need your technology, legal and leadership teams to devote their time and attention. Seriously consider how much time you can dedicate beyond the required budget.

3. What data will we use?

Data that represents the highest reward and lowest risk is the best type for pilot or early-stage projects. However, before you go ahead and use all your available data, determine what type of data you want to make available. You may only want to use some of it.

Sources of data used by survey respondents for generative AI included customer data (78%), market research data (77%), label data (72%) and web data (67%).

Whatever route you take, remember that the results of generative AI are only as good as the data used to inform it, so make sure any data you use is clean and of high quality.

4. Who will use Generative AI?

One of the most revolutionary aspects of generative AI is that you can derive output from conversational signals, opening up the results to a much wider audience. While this is ultimately one of the biggest potential benefits of AI, it also means you need to be thoughtful when providing the technology to your workforce. In Harvard Business Reviewa corporate board leader described the risk as “It’s not that anything is on fire. It’s that everyone in our organization has a flame thrower.”

Providing the technology is not enough – you also have to provide the right training to ensure it is used ethically.

5. Who will manage the implementation?

Anyone can lead your generic AI adoption, but it is most important to have a dedicated person in your organization to manage the process.

Our Pulse survey found that 98% of organizations using generative AI reported that a single leader is responsible for their generative AI strategy.

It also didn’t matter who that leader was: The most common leaders were CEO (30%), head of IT (25%), chief data officer (22%) and head of AI (19%).

6. What policies will we make?

Generative AI poses an undeniable risk – including copyright and intellectual property protection loss, confidential data sharing, and hallucination – so governance is important. That’s why leaders need to proactively develop a comprehensive policy strategy around generative AI. Board members listed privacy and security (79%), fairness and bias (78%) and trust and transparency (75%) as their most common policies.

7. Who will enforce the rule?

Policies are only as good as their compliance, so you need to decide how to implement and enforce the policies. The most common practices for ensuring governance we found in our board member survey were conducting regular audits (58%), establishing clear lines of responsibility (51%) and training staff on generative AI ethics (45%) .

8. How will we educate our employees about Generative AI?

What type of training do you need to provide to employees, and who should receive it?

Topics to consider include:

Risks of sharing confidential or personal data

The ethics and transparency behind generic AI

Explaining generic AI hallucinations and how to stop them

Also decide who will have access to the training – is this something you only want to provide to team members who have access to Generator AI, or would you see benefits in offering the training to everyone?

9. What benefits do we expect to see from Generative AI?

Before implementation, explain what benefits you expect to see and how you will measure them. Understanding how generative AI impacts your bottom line will make it much easier to decide how and where to implement the technology as your business matures and scales.

According to Salesforce research, marketers estimate they will save up to five hours per week by using generative AI. Of the sales professionals currently using generative AI, 84% said it has helped increase sales in their business.

10. How will we communicate our results?

Communicating the results of using generative AI in your data analytics stack can remove any concerns or hesitations associated with the technology. Sharing results may also increase others’ interest in applying the technology to more use cases. Instead of sharing results only with the leadership team, be transparent and provide reports to the entire organization.

The path to successful data analytics generative AI adoption is a journey – not a destination. By addressing these important questions, you too can overcome the challenges of generative AI and harness its power.

