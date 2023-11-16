10 Premier League stars who have lost the most market value in 2023: Sancho, Sterling...

Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea stars are all included in the top 10 Premier League stars who lost the most market value in 2023.

A player’s market value may decline for a number of reasons. Whether it’s due to loss of form, injuries or ageing, the market value of football players will fluctuate regularly.

using data from transfermarktWe’ve found the 10 Premier League stars who lost the most market value during 2023.

10. Mohamed Salah (-£13.08 million)

Despite the fact that Salah has been one of the Premier League’s outstanding players this season, his market value has still decreased since the beginning of the year.

The Liverpool forward has scored 10 goals and is averaging a goal every 74.79 minutes in the Premier League. We estimate that his value has diminished as a result of his advancing age and his contract expiring in 2025.

9. Kelvin Phillips (-£14.83 million)

This is not that surprising. Since moving to Manchester City, Phillips has barely kicked a ball in club football, although he still enjoys the trust of Gareth Southgate on the international stage.

His value has dropped by £14.83million over the year and it seems his best bet would be a move away from the Etihad in January.

8. Jorginho (-£17.45 million)

The Italian midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season, although Arsenal have the option to extend for a further year. Mikel Arteta still finds a use for Jorginho from time to time, but he is by no means at the peak of his powers.

7. Youri Tielemans (-£17.45 million)

While Aston Villa have enjoyed a spectacular rise under Unai Emery recently, Tielemans has not been able to find his footing at Villa Park. The former Leicester City man joined on a free transfer in the summer but has struggled to establish himself as a regular under Emery.

Tielemans’s value has dropped by £17.45m since January and sitting on the bench probably won’t do much to achieve that. It is still early days in his Aston Villa career, but the early signs have not been very promising.

6. Heung-Min Son (-£17.45 million)

The South Korean forward has enjoyed a resurgence under Anze Postecoglou and his goals have helped soften the blow of losing Harry Kane. Son has played through the middle in Kane’s absence and has eight league goals to his name this season.

However, despite his excellent form, his value has still decreased since the start of the year. The 31-year-old is currently valued at £43.62 million, which is £17.45 million less than his value at the start of the year.

5. Raheem Sterling (-£17.45 million)

Although the 28-year-old may not be at the peak of his powers, he has recently rediscovered some form under Mauricio Pochettino. Along with Cole Palmer and Conor Gallagher, Sterling has been one of Chelsea’s best players this season and has contributed five goals.

Sterling was worth £61.07 million at the start of the year, but the figure has since fallen by £17.45 million. Despite its declining value, sterling could still be a game-changer in its day.

4. Wesley Fofana (-£21.81 million)

The French defender has had a tough time with injuries since his blockbuster move to Chelsea last year. Fofana still has his best years ahead of him, but his market value has declined significantly due to the injuries he has suffered.

The 22-year-old has had to undergo surgery on an ACL injury and is set to miss most of the 2023-24 campaign. He was able to come back stronger than ever.

3. Antony (-£21.81 million)

United’s move for Antony raised a lot of eyebrows at the time and it’s probably fair to say that the £80million winger has so far failed to live up to expectations at Old Trafford.

While United fans have enjoyed some glimpses of quality, Antony has struggled to produce the goods on a regular basis. His value has fallen by £21.81 million since the start of the calendar year.

2. Mark Cucurella (-£23.55 million)

The Spanish full-back seemed to have the world at his fingertips during his time at Brighton, but a move to Chelsea hasn’t gone to plan. Cucurella struggled to find much form in his first season and has seen his market value drop dramatically since then.

Pochettino seems to be getting a little more bang for his buck from the left-back recently, but he’s still seen his price rise to £23.55million since the start of the year.

1. Jadon Sancho (-£24.42 million)

This wouldn’t be that surprising. Sancho hadn’t been uprooting many trees at Old Trafford before his altercation with Eric ten Hag and now he finds himself completely out of the picture.

We’re still hopeful that he’ll be able to get his career back on track in the near future, but his lack of value makes sense given where he is right now.

Sancho is currently thought to be worth £27.95million, which is just a fraction of what United paid for him in 2021. Fingers crossed he gives himself a move in January.

