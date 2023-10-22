​10 paneer dishes for weight loss

​Paneer for weight loss ​

Paneer can help with weight loss because it’s packed with protein, which makes you feel full and stops you from eating too much. Protein also helps protect your muscles while you lose weight. Plus, it needs more energy to be digested, which can boost your metabolism. It’s also rich in important nutrients. Just remember to eat it in moderation, not with too much oil, and have it as part of a balanced diet. Here are a few simple paneer dishes you can make in your weight loss journey.