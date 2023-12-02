10 New Subcultures for Marketers to Consider When Targeting Gen Z

Wake up, babe, new subcultures have just dropped.

Gen Zers can be difficult to understand, making it difficult for marketers to target them using traditional demographics. In fact, according to Horizon Media, their “fluid and fragmented interests will make traditional audience segmentation obsolete”.

So the media agency’s Why Group Intelligence Center and affiliated social content agency Blue Hour Studios teamed up to create their second field guide to Gen Z subcultures, outlining 10 new subcultures that marketers can use to analyze content. You can join that group on that basis. Surveys, and interviews. We broke them down.

New Third-Culture Kids: Nearly half (47%) of adult Gen Zers define themselves as “third culture kids,” defined as “young adults who grew up in a culture other than their parents’ culture.” Is. Brands wishing to connect with members of this subculture should support individuality and self-expression and consider the group’s “diverse needs and tastes” when developing their products and services, Horizon recommended. Pak Root Remixer: The group is based on a mutual appreciation of food from around the world, adapting traditional recipes and “remixing ingredients for modern dietary needs”. Consider influencer Cassie Young, who was a contestant next level chef And she has almost 3 million TikTok followers. According to the report, this group appreciates creativity when cooking, so culinary brands can use them to help promote new products and services. Ability Hero: This group of Gen Zers share their experiences with various physical or mental conditions on “face-forward” platforms like TikTok and Instagram Reels. They show support for brands that offer inclusive products, meaning the report shows that brands, through things like sensory-adapted spaces or promoting relevant products, group creators and influencers. You can get the support of this group by partnering with people. Comfort Maker: These are self-care creators who put out content designed to calm their audiences’ minds, providing a “more calming digital experience” for Gen Zers who grew up surrounded by screens. The report suggests that brands looking to attract this group may consider “developing quiet spaces for quiet moments of peace.” Alternate-reality gamers: The group plays “multi-player, real-time mystery games” that typically involve “horror” stories that have online and IRL elements. According to the report, nearly three-quarters (72%) of Gen Z adults “are attracted to content or experiences that involve investigations, solving clues or finding Easter eggs,” and the brand is teaming up with companies in the gaming space. Can work. This subculture. Tail-Getters: These sports-focused Gen Zers prefer content that goes beyond the action on the field, such as looking at athletes behind the scenes and other sports-adjacent content. The report found that this could attract a broader audience of sports fans, thus “creating ripe opportunities for brand partnerships across a variety of categories”. Gameday Traders: According to the report, this group, a “distant cousin” of crypto traders, includes Gen Zers who play fantasy sports with hopes of building their bank accounts, invest in collectibles like trading cards and NFTs, and those creators. What follows helps teach them how to do all of the above better. According to Horizon, brands can appeal to them by offering collectibles or prizes. Copy Economist: Yes, there is a whole subculture around thugs. Nearly two in three (64%) of Gen Z adults said they are “always looking for low-cost, replica items,” according to Horizon. Brands targeting a “broad, budget-conscious audience” may consider working with this group of creators. Afrobeats celebrants: These are fans of Afrobeats, “a diverse blend of sounds originating in Nigeria and Ghana” that has taken over radio stations and social media in the US. The VMAs added an Afrobeats category this year, and one of the summer’s most popular songs — Rema’s “Calm Down” featuring Selena Gomez — falls into that genre, so brands looking to use music for marketing might want to consider this. Would like to pay attention to. Those who revived the country: Another music-based group, this one focuses on western and country music, having a moment with more diverse artists and fans in the mix. According to the report, brands can join this trend by leaning toward “contemporary values ​​such as lightness, positivity, and inclusivity.”

Source: www.marketingbrew.com