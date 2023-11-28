10 most valuable companies according to media

In this article, we’ll take a look at the 10 most valuable companies according to the media. To see more such companies, jump to 5 most valuable companies according to media,

Stocks fell on Nov. 28 as the rally that started after the latest inflation data appeared to be faltering. However, many now expect the Federal Reserve to start cutting interest rates by the end of the first half of 2024. A recent Wall Street Journal report cited data from CME Group that showed there was a 52% chance the Fed would cut interest rates. An increase of at least a quarter percentage point by the May 2024 policy meeting, up from 29% at the end of October. But Wall Street is still far from certain about what will happen next. While the stock rally in November was boosted by the latest inflation data that showed prices may be falling, new concerns about unemployment and declining consumer spending have risen.

The Wall Street Journal report quotes Rob Waldner, fixed income chief strategist at Invesco, who said the pendulum is swinging both ways when it comes to what could happen next year.

“You’re really talking about a distribution of outcomes between the Fed doing nothing next year and the Fed cutting aggressively next year,” Waldner said.

Waldner reportedly believes the risk of a recession has increased. Some analysts are also saying that the Fed may not initiate any rate cuts in 2024. The Federal Reserve has repeatedly reiterated that it still needs to see further evidence that inflation is indeed slowing before it can declare an end to its rate-hike spree. , Some people also believe that the market is getting used to a higher interest rate environment.

Thanos Bardas, global co-head of investment-grade fixed income at Neuberger Berman, is among those who think we’re facing raised rates for the long term. As The Wall Street Journal reports, Bardas believes consumers and businesses “have adapted to the higher-interest rate regime.”

Methodology

Looking beyond the recession and rate cut debates, it is a fact that many stocks have had a spectacular rally this year, thanks to an AI-fueled rally and overall optimism in the market, which is facing the storm of emerging economic crises and inflation. Kept ignoring. In this article we have decided to list some of the most overvalued stocks according to the mainstream financial media. For this article we surveyed at least 8 mainstream financial websites and also read analyst reports and expert analysis to see which are the most overvalued stocks this year according to experts. We picked 10 stocks that came up frequently during our research. Some notable names include Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

10. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:amc,

Number of hedge fund holders: 18

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) shares are down about 75% through Nov. 21, but some analysts believe the stock is still overvalued. For example, Citi said in September that it believed AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) stock is moving towards levels below $5. Earlier this month, Citi analyst Jason Bazinet reiterated his valuation concerns and reaffirmed a Sell rating on the stock. However, the analyst noted that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) revised its price target on the stock to $5.75 from $4.75.

As of the end of the second quarter of 2023, 18 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey owned AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., according to Insider Monkey’s database. (NYSE:AMC).

9. C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:aye,

Number of hedge fund holders: 24

There are many companies that enjoyed a huge increase in their stock prices after the AI ​​wave of 2023, because they could easily sell off the AI ​​buzz. Some people believe that C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) was one such company that was lucky enough to have “AI” in its name. C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) became one of the most shorted stocks in October. Earlier this year, Wolfe Research acquired C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) downgraded the stock and said the stock could fall nearly 30%.

But C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) has been hitting back at its rivals recently. Earlier this month, C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) announced the expansion of its “strategic collaboration agreement” with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and its cloud computing unit, Amazon Web Services. However, C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) recently fell following reports that the company was starting layoffs.

Kerrisdale Capital said C3.ai, Inc. in investor letter. (NYSE:AI) made the following comments:

“We are small shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI), a $4 billion market capitalization enterprise software company that rose from the ashes of its failed IPO based on the misconception that its self-proclaimed “AI leadership” would somehow make it Silicon Valley’s current tech theme. Prepares to benefit from two magazines. : Generative AI as demonstrated by media obsession ChatGPT. We believe this speculation will not last long, as the realities of C3’s poor customer attraction, failed sales partnerships and financial pressures will likely catalyze a painful reality check. This isn’t the first time C3 has tried to play on a hot investment theme. The company was originally founded as C3 Energy to develop analytics solutions for public utilities preparing for the emergence of cap-and-trade and smart grids. C3 relocated in 2016, renaming the company C3 IoT to capitalize on that exciting opportunity. But management’s master stroke was to rebrand the operations as C3.ai in 2019 and go public with the “AI” stock ticker, thus making artificial intelligence the default for the unwary investor despite the bulk of its business coming from relatively dated analytics. Secured his place as a stock play. A small number of models built for utility, energy and government customers. C3 is a small, cash-burning consulting and services business masquerading as a software company, and its real value is a fraction of its current market capitalization…”(Click here to read full text,

8. Arm Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:Hand,

Number of hedge fund holders: 35

The IPO of UK-based chip design company Arm Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:ARM) went public in September, the largest IPO of the year. The IPO valued Arm Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:ARM) at $54 billion. Radio Free Mobile founder Richard Windsor, speaking to Yahoo Finance a few months ago, said he is not buying Arm Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:ARM) due to valuation concerns. He said that since he is a value investor, when he looks at the semiconductor industry, he prefers companies that have better valuations such as Qualcomm and Taiwan Semiconductor, among others.

Besides ARM, some of the more valuable stocks according to mainstream media include Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Even one of the most ambitious investors, Cathie Wood, who doesn’t shy away from buying stocks with extremely high valuation multiples, has said that she stayed away from Arm Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:ARM) stock due to valuation concerns.

“As far as Arm is concerned, I think there may have been a little bit too much emphasis on AI when it comes to Arm and maybe not enough attention to the competitive dynamics there… so we looked at that IPO. We didn’t participate, and we also compare it to stocks in our portfolio. We think ARM has come out on the higher end from a valuation standpoint, and we’re comfortable with that with a lot of exposure to AI within our portfolio. Look at a lot of low-priced names,” said Cathie Wood, speaking. To CNBC.

7. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:zm,

Number of hedge fund holders: 44

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) shares are down about 6% through Nov. 21. A blockbuster stock from the pandemic days, Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) has lost its relevance amid increased competition and the shift to work from home as offices reopen. Many analysts and financial news media outlets believe the stock is still overvalued. He also believes that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) is ready to merge. Jim Cramer is one such analyst. Earlier this year, Cramer said:

“They’re not making enough money…they need to merge.”

6. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA,

Number of hedge fund holders: 81

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has received a highly valued tag from many analysts and mainstream financial news media outlets. Craig Irwin, senior research analyst at ROTH Capital Partners, wrote a report on Tesla, Inc. earlier this year. (NASDAQ:TSLA) a “hugely overvalued” stock. Recently, HSBC Global bought Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) started covering the stock with a “Reduce” rating and a $146 price target.

“Tesla is more than a very expensive auto company. Its ambition is to be an innovator, which underpins valuations,” HSBC analysts said in a note.

Danny Moses of Moses Ventures said in a December 2022 appearance on CNBC that he would buy Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) because the company’s valuation was not fair.

Baron Partners Fund downgraded Tesla, Inc. in its Q2 2023 investor letter. (NASDAQ:TSLA) made the following comments:

“Several factors contributed to the strong performance of our largest disruptive growth position, Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), over the period. Investors’ concerns about Tesla in 2022 are fading, and the company’s business continues to grow materially, albeit at less than peak margins. Tesla deliveries in China are going well. The company’s newest factory in Texas has increased production and should contribute to better domestic sales and margins. US government policies have reduced the cost of Tesla vehicles, as well as reduced the company’s battery production expenses. We believe Tesla is only scratching the surface of its potential. We view the partnerships announced between Tesla and its competitors this quarter as important. In early June, Tesla agreed to provide Ford Motors with access to Tesla’s electric vehicle (EV) charging technology and network. Other traditional and pure EV makers, including General Motors, Rivian and Volvo, quickly followed suit. We hope to secure additional charging partnerships. In our view, these relationships make Tesla’s charging technology and infrastructure superior by other standards. Consolidation around a single technology should speed up the deployment of charging infrastructure, reduce the risk of Tesla’s technology becoming obsolete, and ease a major concern of hesitant EV buyers. EV adoption is at a tipping point. And Tesla, with nearly 60% domestic market share of EVs, should be the most significant beneficiary of this shift…”(Click here to read full text,

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple Inc. Like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), Tesla is a highly popular stock among hedge funds.

