10 Most Popular Canadian Mutual Funds in 2023

Earlier this month, Google released its Year in Search report. The most popular Google searches in Canada in 2022 were the war in Israel and Gaza, the ICC Cricket World Cup, and the Women’s World Cup. Canadians also wondered why moose drop their antlers. In case you were wondering, here’s the answer.

What about Morningstar.ca? This year, as we did last year and the years before, we decided to show you the most popular mutual funds on Morningstar.ca. However, before we get into the actual securities, let’s look at how popularity affects stock prices.

My colleagues Paul Kaplan, Thomas Idzorek, and James Xiong, along with Roger Ibbotson of Yale, wrote a book called Popularity: A Bridge Between Classical and Behavioral Finance., in which they say, “We believe that the most well-known market premiums and anomalies can be explained by an intuitive and naturally occurring (social or behavioral) phenomenon observed in countless settings: popularity.” Simply put, investors are willing to pay more for securities with popular characteristics and less for securities with unpopular characteristics.

10 Most Popular Canadian Mutual Funds of 2023

With that being said, let’s take a look at our most popular mutual funds. Most of the funds on the list have a Morningstar Medalist rating, but none earned the coveted ‘Gold’ rating. However, there are some Silver-rated funds on the list, which you will find here:

“It is interesting to see that different types of funds were popular this year. We see a mix of balanced and equity funds as well as income-oriented and thematic funds. What probably surprises me most is that there are no fixed income funds on the list. As yields rise, fixed income funds become more popular,” said Danielle LeClair, director of manager research at Morningstar Canada.

Investors with a watchful eye may have noticed index funds on mutual fund lists this year and in previous years. You might think of index funds as similar to exchange traded funds or ETFs. But both are not the same.

“Effectively, there is nothing different about a Nasdaq index fund and a Nasdaq ETF other than its fees and the way it is traded. Mutual funds tend to be more expensive, and in this case, the CIBC Nasdaq Index Fund’s 1.26% MER is well above three Canadian-listed ETFs that track the same index: BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity ETF (ZNQ) charges 0.39%, Horizons The Nasdaq 100 ETF (HXQ) fee is 0.28% and the Invesco Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQC) fee is 0.20%. Mutual funds are also priced once at the end of the day, whereas ETFs can trade throughout the day, which some investors may prefer,” LeClair said.

Fees matter. In fact, fees are often a major predictor of success, which is why Morningstar often assigns higher ratings to cheaper versions of funds.

Fees are an important predictor of long-term investor success

So, keep an eye on the fund’s fees, or management expense ratio (MER). Ian Tam, director of investment research at Morningstar Canada, says access to investment funds with low fees is extremely important to the long-term success of a Canadian investor.

“In short, the fees paid take away money from the investor’s pocket which can be substantial when compounded over the investment time frame. It would be wise for investors to pay attention not only to management fees (paid to the portfolio manager) but also to any trailer fees or other one-time commissions (paid to advisors), especially if the investor does not feel he is getting a good deal. Is. Value of advice received. Advice is valuable, but only if you get it,” warns Tam.

Why are two funds on the Fidelity Global Innovators list?

There are two entries in the Fidelity Global Innovators Fund list – the A-0 series, as well as the F-series. Different share classes indicate different distribution channels. The Series A fund is a commission-based product, meaning it has a bundled fee that includes the management fee, operations fee and the cost of financial advice all in one. The Series F fund is a fee-based product which means that the fees charged do not include the cost of financial advice.

“Typically, Series F funds are used by advisors who charge a separate fee on top of the fund’s fees,” explains LeClair.

The A-Series fund earns a Neutral rating, while the F-Series earns a Silver-rating. LeClair credits the fund’s success to its lead manager, Mark Schmehl.

Mark Schmehl joined Fidelity in 1999 as a research analyst covering a wide range of industries and quickly advanced to assume greater responsibilities. He has been the sole manager of the Fidelity Global Innovators Fund since its inception in 2017, but has also managed the Fidelity Canadian Growth Company Fund since 2011 and the Fidelity Special Situations Fund since its inception in 2007.

“Schmehl’s investment philosophy is clearly defined – it focuses on finding companies or sectors that benefit from the secular trends behind them. His diverse investment experience complements the strategy’s need for sharp thinking, high conviction and familiarity with multiple market sectors. The investment process is unique and difficult to replicate. The result is a portfolio that stands out from its peers. This process focuses on two sides of the market – companies with weak fundamentals that are starting to improve and companies at the forefront of innovation – companies with high expectations. The fund has historically favored the latter, resulting in a notable momentum bias, but Schmehl has demonstrated skill in navigating its high-octane nature with the necessary conviction and consistent execution,” explains LeClair. Are.

However, she cautions that although Schmehl intends to manage the fund for years to come, there is a strong key-man risk: the fund is unlikely to demonstrate similar returns under a different manager.

