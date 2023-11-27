10 most in-demand skills in 2024 adobe stock

Businesses are moving towards skills-based recruitment and workforce development, driven by the need to unlock the transformative potential of new technologies.

This raises the important question: If you are a job seeker or employer who wants to ensure success in 2024, what skills should you develop?

One can see that we are clearly living in the early stages of the AI ​​era. But the technology is not yet fully developed to realize the utopian vision of a world without work. And most of us are not yet ready to surrender to being completely meaningless.

This means that the skills that will be most in demand fall into one of two categories. These include enabling organizations to unlock the vast potential of either frontier technology and devices. Alternatively, they are about maximizing the value of our human qualities and abilities that machines cannot match.

In other words, some of them are technology skills, and some of them are “soft skills.” But what they often have in common is that they allow us to take advantage of specialized skills in a world where machines are becoming more and more capable by the day.

So, let’s take a look at 10 skill sets that I think will be really valuable for the next 12 months and probably beyond!

Generative AI

The advent of generative AI like ChatGPT has been described as an “iPhone moment” for AI. Almost overnight, almost anyone can use it to create, automate, and save time in their professional and everyday lives. However, it requires qualities and abilities to recognize opportunities, develop efficient solutions, manage change, and address ethical implications. These will be one of the most valuable and in-demand skills throughout 2024.

stability skills

Businesses are facing the critical importance of ensuring that they are operating in a manner that is sustainable and has minimal impact on the environment. Net zero goals are increasingly seen as strategic business priorities, and small businesses looking to partner or work with enterprises and government bodies often require a commitment to sustainability. This means that the skills to identify and implement green solutions are highly valued.

Project Management

Whether you are managing humans or machines, there is a growing need for individuals with the skills to bring people together, technology and problem-solving skills. Performing high-level oversight, setting strategic objectives, and prioritizing work and resources are still beyond the capabilities of commercial AI tools. However, those working in these roles have unprecedented opportunities to use AI to assist with everything from prototyping to research, scheduling, testing, and compliance.

communication skills

Effective communication is an important element of the business skill set. Now more than ever, there is a need for people who can identify messaging opportunities and bridge communication gaps in organizations. There will be more roles for people able to interpret the insights from data analytics and deliver them in human language to those who need to take action. And as communicating with machines in natural language becomes the norm, organizations need humans who have the ability to talk to them in a way that yields the best results.

clinical healthcare skills

The world is facing a shortage of healthcare professionals, and many of the frontline tasks of healthcare are a long way from being fully automated – if they ever can be!

Doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals are increasingly able to enhance their skills with AI tools. But human qualities like emotional intelligence and empathy will always be important to their roles. In developed economies, health care jobs are also often relatively well paid – reflecting the specialist skills, qualities and experience required to do the job well. Working in this field has always been seen as a way for hard-working individuals of any background to build a stable career with security and prospects, and this will still be true in 2024.

data skills

The AI ​​revolution is built on data, and understanding how to turn it into value is becoming increasingly critical to business success. To be ethical and trustworthy for important tasks like improving health care and advancing scientific research, AI must also be transparent and explainable. Data science skills are essential to help us ensure that machines use data we can trust and make decisions we can understand.

interpersonal networking

People who have the ability to make friends with the right people always go far! Building a network of others who can help us achieve our goals as well as our personal growth is an important skill. This means that developing the ability to form bonds based on trust and common goals will be as valuable as ever in 2024, as technology opens up new opportunities for growth and innovation for those who are prepared to act on them.

cloud computing skills

Between 2022 and 2030, the global market for cloud computing is expected to grow from $570 billion to close to $2.5 trillion. This means there will be a growing demand for people with the technical skills to help businesses large and small move to the cloud. Professionals skilled in the tools and platforms of cloud computing will remain relevant and competitive in 2024 and beyond.

machine learning engineering

Of course, powering the AI ​​revolution means there will be a growing demand for humans with the technical skills to implement it. The World Economic Forum Future of Jobs 2023 report states that “AI and machine learning specialists top the list of fastest growing jobs.” In 2024, despite advances in generative AI, which means even the technically unskilled can create AI apps, and in self-replicating AI that creates itself (AutoML is an example), human ML engineers are still in high demand. Will happen.

cyber security skills

Data breaches, cyberattacks, and hacking attempts are all increasing in frequency and severity. Therefore, there are also penalties for businesses that fail to adequately protect their customers’ data. Cybersecurity is an arms race, in which ill-intentioned individuals, groups, and even state-sponsored actors are competing with security experts to deploy faster, more powerful, and more intelligent technology against their adversaries. Are. All these factors mean that skills related to building security and resilience will be some of the most in-demand in 2024.