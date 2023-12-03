In this article, we discuss 10 monthly dividend stocks to buy and hold forever. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance over the last few years, and go straight to reading 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever.

In recent times, dividend stocks have become increasingly popular, mainly due to the increasing importance of having cash on hand. This increase in interest has stemmed from a variety of factors, including concerns about inflation, unexpected economic conditions, and changes in market sentiment. These uncertainties have led investors to take a more cautious approach when considering income-producing stocks. As a result, dividend stocks, which offer regular payouts to shareholders, have gained attention as a potentially more stable and reliable option in these uncertain times. The appeal of regular payments becomes even more attractive when they come on a monthly basis. This preference for monthly dividend stocks is driven by the consistent and more frequent cash flow they provide to investors.

Dividend growth is a major focal point for investors when considering dividend stocks. Investors interested in dividend stocks prefer companies that consistently increase their dividend payments over time. This growth is a sign of the financial health and stability of the company. Companies that raise dividends regularly demonstrate their confidence in future earnings and their commitment to sharing profits with shareholders. Analysts always advise investors to focus on companies that consistently raise their payouts. Wolfe Research has prioritized high dividend growth strategies, considering them particularly favorable. According to their assessment, this strategy has emerged as the most successful dividend approach in 2023. During periods of economic downturn or recession, finding companies that demonstrate consistent dividend growth becomes a challenge. However, Wolfe Research noted that companies boasting both high dividend growth rates and adequate free cash flow yields have historically outperformed others in similar economic scenarios. Due to these factors, people invest in dividend stocks.

Given investors’ strong preference towards dividend-paying stocks, companies in the US have focused on maintaining stability in their dividend payments. Our article cites the Janus Henderson report and highlights that during the third quarter of 2023, a significant majority of US companies that regularly distribute dividends either increased their payouts or cut them. Maintained at current levels. As a result, the total cash distributed by these companies to their shareholders increased significantly by 4.5%. Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG), Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL), and PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) are some of the major dividend players in the market that have consistently raised their payouts for decades. However, we will discuss some of the best dividend stocks that offer monthly dividends to shareholders.

Our Methodology:

For this list, we reviewed companies that provide monthly dividends to their shareholders. Among these, we chose businesses with particularly strong dividend practices, which have maintained their payouts consistently over many years. Most of these selected companies operate within the real estate investment trust (REIT) sector, as they are mandated to allocate 90% of their income to dividends. According to Insider Monkey’s Q3 2023 database, stocks are ranked in ascending order of the number of hedge funds that have stakes in them.

10. Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Number of hedge fund holders: 9

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) operates as a specialty finance company primarily involved in the acquisition and management of mortgage-related and other financial assets. On November 29, the company declared an interim monthly dividend of $0.06 per share. Additionally, the company anticipates that it will declare its remaining dividends for December as per its regular schedule or in the usual manner. The stock’s annual dividend yield as of November 30 is 13.79%.

In the third quarter of 2023, Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) reported revenue of $96.22 million, an increase of 22.4% from the same period last year. The company had net income attributable to common shareholders of $6.6 million. This is one of the best dividend stocks on our list that offers monthly dividends. In addition to EFC, investors are also interested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG), Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL), and PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) favoring dividend growth stocks.

Ellington Financial Inc. The number of hedge funds in Insider Monkey’s database that own stakes in EFC (NYSE:EFC) increased from 6 in the previous quarter to 9 in 3Q2023. The consolidated value of these stakes is more than $33.8 million. Among these hedge funds, Ellington was the company’s major stakeholder in Q3.

9. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Limited (NYSE:PFLT)

Number of hedge fund holders: 9

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Limited (NYSE:PFLT) is an American business development company focused primarily on providing financing solutions to middle-market companies. In its fiscal Q4 2024, the company reported total investment income of $34.7 million, up from $28.7 million in the same period last year. Its net investment income for the quarter stood at $18.5 million. The company ended the quarter with more than $100 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NYSE: PFLT) currently offers a monthly dividend of $0.1025 per share and its dividend yield as of November 30 is 10.77%. This is one of the best dividend stocks on our list as the company has been making uninterrupted dividend payments to shareholders since 2016.

At the end of Q3 2023, 9 hedge funds in Insider Monkey’s database held stakes in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NYSE:PFLT), which was unchanged from the previous quarter. The total value of these stakes is more than $17.6 million.

8. LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Number of hedge fund holders: 11

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) is an American real estate investment trust company that focuses primarily on investing in senior housing and health care properties in the US. The company continues its 31-year experience of paying dividends to shareholders and currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.19 per share. With a dividend yield of 7.03% as of November 30, LTC is one of the best dividend stocks on our list.

In the third quarter of 2023, LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) posted revenue of $49.3 million, an increase of 13.3% compared to the same period last year. The company had more than $11.3 million in cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter, compared to $10.3 million nine months earlier.

The Insider Monkey database for Q3 2023 indicates that 11 hedge funds have stakes in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) stake, increasing by 8 in the last quarter. The consolidated value of these stakes is approximately $10 million. Balyasny Asset Management was the company’s largest stakeholder in Q3.

7. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN)

Number of hedge fund holders: 12

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) is an American business development company focused on providing debt and equity financing to lower middle-market companies in the country. The company primarily targets privately owned companies that are small in scale but have growth potential.

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) reported total investment income of $123.2 million in the third quarter of 2023, up 25.3% from the same period last year. The company ended the quarter with more than $77 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $49 million at the end of December 2022.

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) currently offers a monthly dividend of $0.24 per share, increased by 2.1% in November. This was the company’s third consecutive monthly increase and it has been paying supplementary dividends for nine consecutive quarters. The stock’s dividend yield as of November 30 is 6.80%. MAIN is one of the best dividend stocks on our list that offers monthly dividends to shareholders.

According to Insider Monkey’s database, Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) was a part of 12 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2023, the same amount as the previous quarter. The collective value of the stakes owned by these hedge funds is more than $58.3 million.

6. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Number of hedge fund holders: 15

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is a real estate investment trust company based in Missouri. Its portfolio consists of a diverse range of real estate properties leased to tenants primarily operating in experiential industries. The company has been paying regular dividends to shareholders since 1997 and currently offers a monthly dividend of $0.275 per share. The stock’s dividend yield as of November 30 was 7.40%.

In the third quarter of 2023, EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) reported revenues of $189.3 million, an increase of 17.3% from the same period last year. What’s more, revenue beat analysts’ estimates by more than $25.7 million. The company ended the quarter with more than $173 million in cash on hand.

Although monthly dividend stocks like EPR are all over the range among investors, analysts recommend diversifying the portfolio with different types of investments. Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG), Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL), and PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) are some of the best dividend stocks that can be added to a dividend portfolio for solid returns.

As of the end of the third quarter of 2023, 15 hedge funds in Insider Monkey’s database reported a stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), compared to 19 in the previous quarter. The total value of these stakes is more than $153 million. Among these hedge funds, Waterfront Capital Partners was the company’s major stakeholder in the third quarter.

