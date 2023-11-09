10 mobsters from the Gambino crime family charged in violent attempts to take over NYC garbage hauling and demolition industry

Ten alleged mafiosi of the Gambino crime family were convicted for their alleged violent attempts to take over the Big Apple’s garbage hauling and demolition industry – including a hammer attack that sent a worker to the hospital and forced the closure of a business. Gave serious threat. The owner was cut in half with a knife.

According to the indictment filed Wednesday in Brooklyn federal court, the defendants — who include impersonators and mob associates — were charged with charges including conspiracy, extortion, witness retaliation, fraud and embezzlement.

They each face sentences of between 20 and 180 years in prison for the list of crimes they have been accused of – many so brutal they would make Tony Soprano smile.

“As alleged, for years, the defendants committed violent extortion, assault, arson, witness retaliation and other crimes in an effort to dominate the New York carting and demolition industries,” said Breonna Peace, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York. Said. Said in a statement.

Ten alleged members of the Gambino crime family are expected to stand trial in Brooklyn federal court after being charged with a series of racketeering charges. Photo: Kenna Betancur/AFP via Getty Images

The 16-count indictment lists the defendants as Joseph “Joe Brooklyn” Lani, 52, of Staten Island; Diego “Danny” Tantillo, 48, of Freehold, New Jersey; Robert Brooks, 55, of New York; Salvatore DiLorenzo, 66, of Oceanside, New York; Angelo “Fifi” Gradillon, 57, of Staten Island; Kyle “Twin” Johnson, 46, of the Bronx; James LaForte, 46, of New York; Vincent “Vinny Slick” Minsquero, 36, of Staten Island; Vito “V” Rappa, 46, of East Brunswick; and Francesco “Uncle Ciccio” Vicari, 46, of Elmont, New York.

According to federal prosecutors, several of the defendants funneled hundreds of thousands of dollars to Lanny – a made-up man who was the crew’s “caporegime”, or captain – through a complex web of payments made by companies he owned.

“The investigation revealed that, since at least 2017, the defendants have extorted individuals in the New York carting and demolition industries, including through actual and threatened violence, theft and embezzlement from union employee benefit plans, and lucrative bidding. Conspiracy of rigging is involved. Demolition work,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

A photo released by prosecutors shows suspects Joseph Lani and Vincent Minsquero at a gas station after allegedly threatening a restaurant. Among the alleged accomplices charged was USAO Franceso Vicari of Elmont. USAO

Most of the indictments focus on efforts by the group to extort money from an unnamed waste hauling company and an unnamed demolition company that began in late 2017.

That’s when prosecutors say Tantillo demanded monthly extortion money from the trash company owner — identified in court papers as “John Doe 1.”

To put an end to his friendly advances, Tantillo, Johnson, Rappa and Vicari regularly harassed their victim by setting fire to the stairwell of his home, damaging his trucks and threatening to seriously injure him, the newspapers said. Threatened.

For example, one day the man was paying Tantillo $1,000 when Tantillo broke out a metal baseball bat and told him it was for him, court documents state. Police said they later found the bat in Tantillo’s car.

Another time, Rappa allegedly sent the victim a photo of his business late at night – just to let her know they were there.

The feds said it got worse when the man stopped paying.

A bat allegedly used by the suspects to threaten a victim. USAO suspects Diego Tantillo and Angelo Gradillon photographed together. USAO

Court papers state that on September 22, 2020, someone set fire to his front steps while his wife and children were inside. About a month later, someone broke into his business and tried to slash the tires of his garbage trucks.

However, they somehow messed it up. So instead, they let the air out, according to the Fed.

Two weeks later, on October 29, 2020, someone allegedly attacked an employee of an unidentified demolition company with a hammer as a message to the garbage company’s owner – the two companies often shared business, and the person was armed with a hammer. Both companies were frightened by the beating at once, the indictment says.

The attacker left only when another employee stopped the attack and the bloodied victim was sent to hospital.

Vicari also forced the man’s father-in-law to pick up a knife and threatened to cut his son-in-law into two pieces if he did not pay.

According to Rappa’s description in the intercepted phone call, Vicari allegedly told the man, “Bring this ax and you make two of it.”

According to court documents, the money started flowing again. And when that happened, Rappa sent a photo of the man toasting Vicari with a small bottle of champagne.

Prosecutors said Tantillo, Brooks and Johnson also tried to extort money from the demolition company and its unnamed owners.

Tantillo and Brooks reportedly wanted a $40,000 payment – ​​but when they didn’t pay, Brooks attacked one of them on a Midtown Manhattan street corner.

He beat the man until his face was bloodied and his eye blackened – causing him to pay Tantillo $50,000 and a $3.9 million rebate for the use of a facility he owned. Was persuaded to give.

Prosecutors said the defendants also gave no-show jobs to each other so they could receive union benefits they were not entitled to, tried to rig bids for lucrative demolition jobs and breached collective bargaining agreements and benefit plans. Embezzled from.

Arson allegedly committed by suspects. USAO





In February 2021, LaForte and Minasquero allegedly beat up a man dubbed “John Doe 6” who they believed had talked to police about the mob — right at a Midtown restaurant.

“That evening, John Doe 6, his girlfriend, and their friends went to Sei Les, a restaurant near West 38th Street and Broadway in Manhattan,” according to the indictment. “According to witnesses, while the group was waiting to pay their bill, LaForte and Minsquero approached their table.”

“LaForte called John Doe 6 a ‘rat’, and hit [him] Hit him in the face with a bottle,” the indictment continued. “LaForte and Minsquerro also overturned John Doe 6’s table, sending drinks and broken glasses everywhere.”

The indictment outlined other attacks – some charged and some not – including a failed attempt by Laney and Minsquerro to burn down a restaurant in Toms River, New Jersey, after being evacuated.

All 10 alleged intelligence men were taken into custody on Wednesday – with Italian police arresting another six organized crime members in a multi-continent sting.

“Today’s arrests reflect the commitment of this office and our law enforcement partners here and abroad to keep our communities safe by completely dismantling organized crime,” Peace said.

Nine defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

As of Wednesday night only one, DiLorenzo, had been released on $500,000 bond.

Laney, Johnson, Tantillo and Gradillon were being held without bond after prosecutors argued they were violent and could potentially intimidate witnesses.

Brooks, Rappa, Vicari and Minsquerro were each released on $1 million bond — but their release has been put on hold for 24 hours so the government can appeal.

Minasquero’s defense attorney, Luis Gelormino, told The Post that his client “absolutely denies these allegations and looks forward to a thorough investigation of the facts and a full acquittal.”

LaForte was not arraigned on Wednesday because he is currently in jail in Pennsylvania and will be arraigned at a later date.

