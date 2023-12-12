10 Global Companies That Have Adopted Blockchain Technology – Part 2

As blockchain technology continues to evolve, it’s not just tech companies that are embracing its potential. A wide range of industries from fast food to healthcare are finding innovative uses for blockchain, increasing efficiency, security and transparency in their operations.

6. McDonald’s

McDonald’s has used blockchain technology to track halal certification of its products in Muslim-majority countries like Indonesia. Furthermore, McDonald’s has already created more than ten NFTs. A McDonald’s store in Lugano, Switzerland accepts payments in Bitcoin and Tether (USDT). Customers can order food through McDonald’s kiosks and pay with cryptocurrency.

7. Fury

The diagnostics division of multinational healthcare company Roche has streamlined the process from appointment booking to diagnostics and results, ensuring that patients receive the best medical services in the shortest possible time with blockchain technology.

8. SAP

SAP, a multinational global software company, provides blockchain-based supply chain tracking services. In March 2022, SAP launched a ‘GreenToken’ blockchain service in collaboration with global consumer goods company Unilever. This pilot program allows Unilever to track the entire process in real time, from farm location and harvest date to transportation and processing.

9. Tata Consultancy Services

Tata Consultancy Services, India’s largest software company, has introduced notable projects in the metaverse, including virtual banking services. This virtual bank provides services similar to a real bank, facilitating smooth financial transactions within the metaverse. Another project is an NFT marketplace, which allows users to buy and sell NFTs within the metaverse.

10. Walmart

Walmart uses blockchain technology to enhance its supply chain management, reducing disputed invoices from 70% to 1%. It also reduced the manual labor required in handling invoice payments and receipts, thereby simplifying the payment process with transportation providers.

conclusion

Global companies are leveraging blockchain to increase transparency and security in various business functions beyond software companies to areas such as logistics and healthcare. They have achieved substantial cost savings by significantly reducing the manual tasks traditionally involved.

