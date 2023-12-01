10 games left in voting for players’ choice in sports awards

Hogwarts Legacy West Bengal

The Game Awards, for better or worse, gives almost all of its nomination and award-giving power to its panel of industry-leading judges, but there is one award that is Completely The fans voted, and this is a chance to award a TGA to something that may have been overlooked. Or it may overlap with something that wins a GOTY because everyone thinks it’s a GOTY. That would be the Players’ Choice Award.

In this case, we’ve now made it through one round of voting before next week’s show, bringing the total number of nominees down to ten. Two more rounds will take it to one, which will be announced at The Game Awards itself. We’ve seen many developers appealing to fans to vote for them, whether you like it or not, receiving a TGA has become a big deal in the industry.

So, here are the ten games that made the cut, including some big hits and some “overlooks.” I’m not sure if this is the ranking order based on how many votes they received, or if it’s random, but that’s how they are presented on the site.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom genshin impact Hogwarts Legacy Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty baldur’s gate 3 alan wake 2 marvel’s spider man 2 Honkai: Star Rail resident Evil 4 P’s lie

It’s not too shocking that 5 of the 6 original GOTY nominees are on this list. If you’re looking for the missing, that would be Super Mario Wonder, which didn’t survive the cut despite being on the extremely popular Switch. While I know it was good, the conversation about that game has been mostly suppressed by others, so I’m not surprised to see fans here ignoring it.

genshin impact mihoyo

Of note, we have two extremely popular hoiverse games, Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rails, two games that are poised to overtake others in this category due to the sheer size of their playerbases, and possibly even win that way. For example, last year Genshin Impact won. In 2021, it was Halo Infinite, which is a real surprise, I must say. Earlier, Ghost of Tsushima in 2020, which was nice to watch as it was my personal GOTY that year.

Also, I would say that the two games that most “need” an award due to the lack of many or any other nominations are Lies of the P, which has attracted quite a fan base, and Hogwarts Legacy, which appears to be Is. It would go on to be the best-selling game of the entire year, receiving good reviews but being nominated for zero awards. Probably some mix of fans are really sad and confused that it wasn’t nominated for anything (admittedly it was an extremely tough year, and 4/6 of the GOTY nominees are in its action-adventure category) but some Also voted as “opposed” given the theory that games journalists are avoiding giving any praise to the game due to the nominee’s association with JK Rowling and her past transphobic comments.

My personal favorite is Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, where 2077 was my Game of the Year and I gave Phantom Liberty a 10/10. So yes, I think my vote is pretty much set. what about yours?

