10 Foods You Should Stop Eating if You Want to Lose Belly Fat – BOXROX

Check out 10 foods you should stop eating if you want to lose belly fat according to Mike Diamonds.

Dr. Mike Diamonds is a retired medical doctor who is now an online fitness coach and a YouTuber. He has close to a million subscribers on his channel and he usually uses his own body transformation as an example of how to help people become their better selves. He is also the creator of the website Sculpt by Science.

In 2017, he embarked on a transformative journey, slashing his body fat from 30% to around 12%. The significant shift was attributed to a strategic elimination of certain foods. Despite this drastic improvement, reaching single-digit body fat was still difficult to achieve.

Over the past decade, through coaching thousands of clients, Diamonds was able to identify 10 common foods hindering belly fat loss. In this comprehensive guide, we are going to delve into the science behind these obstacles and offer healthier alternatives.

How to Eat to Lose Belly Fat

10 Foods You Should Stop Eating if You Want to Lose Belly Fat

1 – Cashew Nuts

Nuts, particularly cashews, often parade as a healthy snack. Despite their nutritional benefits, they are deceptively easy to overeat. A seemingly innocent 85g packet of cashew nuts packs a whopping 500 calories, potentially nullifying a day’s caloric deficit. The fat content, a significant 41.4g in this serving, could surpass your daily fat allowance. The lesson here is not to demonize nuts but to illustrate how quickly they can tip your macronutrient balance.

2 – Tempeh Chips

The snack aisle is a minefield of misleading health claims. Take tempe chips, for instance, boasting about being plant-based and protein-rich. However, a 50g serving amounts to 293 calories, a substantial dent in your daily deficit. Worse yet, the 20g of fat in this packet could offset your fat goals for the day. It’s a cautionary tale about scrutinizing marketed “healthy” snacks, as they might sabotage your fat loss efforts.

3 – Nutella

Ah, Nutella, the sweet indulgence that can sabotage your fat loss goals. In one serving (15g), Nutella contributes 80 calories, 112g of carbs, and a staggering 62g of fat. This seemingly innocent spread can easily become a sugar and fat overload, impeding your journey to a leaner physique.

4 – Granola

Breakfast often plays a crucial role in our nutritional choices. Granola, perceived as a healthy option, can be a stealthy saboteur. With 193 calories per serving, a bowl of granola might seem innocent. However, when you factor in the 27g of sugar and 13.6g of fat (for a realistic serving size), it becomes a cautionary tale against the assumed healthfulness of certain breakfast choices.

5 – Snickers

Candy bars, such as Snickers, are a common craving. A single Snickers bar (250 calories) might not seem like a diet breaker, but the devil lies in the details. With 12.2g of fat and 25.7g of sugar, indulging in two bars could quickly throw off your macronutrient balance for the day.

6 – Dried Mango

Dried fruits, often perceived as a healthy snack, can be a sugar bomb. Seven pieces of dried mango, totaling 140 calories, harbor 33g of sugar, including added sugars. This deceptive sweetness can lead to unintentional overconsumption, hindering your fat loss progress.

7 – Ben and Jerry’s Ice Cream

Indulging in a tub of Ben and Jerry’s might sound like a delightful cheat day treat, but it comes at a cost. With 170 calories per serving, the entire tub contributes a staggering 56g of fat and 105g of sugar. Consuming this icy delight means exceeding your daily fat and sugar limits, putting a dent in your fat loss efforts.

8 – Cheddar Cheese

Cheese, a beloved addition to many dishes, can add up quickly. In a packet containing eight slices of cheddar cheese, you’re looking at 48g of fat. While cheese is a flavorful component, it’s crucial to be mindful of portions to avoid surpassing your daily fat intake.

9 – Ketchup

The innocent condiment we all love, ketchup, can be a hidden sugar bomb. In a standard bottle, there’s a shocking 133g of sugar. Opting for reduced sugar or no-added-sugar alternatives can allow you to enjoy your favorite condiment without compromising your nutrition goals.

10 – Big Mac

Finally, the iconic Big Mac, a fast-food favorite. One Big Mac (550 calories) might seem reasonable, but its 25g of fat and 46g of carbs can quickly accumulate if you opt for a second serving. Additionally, the preservatives present in fast food can have implications beyond just macronutrients, impacting your overall health.

Watch the video below for more information from Diamonds himself.

Embarking on the journey of fat loss requires not just a keen understanding of caloric deficits and macronutrient ratios but also a nuanced approach to the foods that constitute your daily diet. The forbidden foods outlined in this exploration aren’t intended to be condemned; instead, they serve as cautionary tales, highlighting the potential pitfalls in our dietary choices.

Mindful Consumption:

The essence lies in mindfulness. It’s not about banishing these foods from your life but about understanding their nutritional profiles and being mindful of portion sizes. The allure of a snack like cashew nuts or a delightful treat like Ben and Jerry’s lies in their taste and texture, but indulging without awareness can sabotage your fat loss goals.

Portion Control:

Portion control emerges as a recurrent theme. Whether it’s the seductive allure of granola, the savory temptation of cheese, or the seemingly innocent dollop of ketchup, each morsel contributes to your daily caloric intake. Recognizing that serving sizes matter can be the key to enjoying these foods without derailing your progress.

Healthy Alternatives:

The world of nutrition isn’t black and white; it’s a spectrum where healthier alternatives often exist. Swapping out regular ketchup for a reduced-sugar version or opting for no-added-sugar alternatives can be simple yet impactful choices. Similarly, choosing dried fruits with no added sugars or exploring lower-calorie ice cream options empowers you to savor your favorites more consciously.

Holistic Health:

Beyond the macronutrient dance, it’s essential to consider the holistic health impact of your food choices. The preservatives and additives in fast food, as exemplified by the Big Mac, can have repercussions on overall well-being. Acknowledging that the journey to fat loss extends beyond just shedding pounds allows for a more comprehensive and sustainable approach.

Continuous Learning:

Lastly, embracing a mindset of continuous learning is fundamental. The world of nutrition evolves, and our understanding deepens. Staying informed about the latest research, nutritional labels, and healthier cooking techniques empowers you to make informed decisions, fostering a relationship with food that aligns with your fitness objectives.

In conclusion, the pursuit of fat loss is not a one-size-fits-all endeavour. It’s a dynamic and personalized journey where science meets mindfulness. By incorporating these principles into your dietary approach, you’re not just shaping your body but also nurturing a sustainable and balanced relationship with the food you consume. Remember, it’s not about deprivation but about making choices that align with your health and fitness aspirations.

