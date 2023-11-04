November 4, 2023
10 ‘Flattering’ Holiday-Ready Sweaters We’re Seeing in This Early Black Friday Sale


Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on certain items through the links below.

There is 25 percent off on cashmere, V-neck and turtleneck styles.

<p>Real Simple / Madison Voiten</p> <p>” src=’https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/gGzuzFoDoLCNqpAWpgyIpQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/real_simple_700/6baf5c07a3658da67d4f b140db7892af”></p> <p>Real Simple / Madison Voiten</p><div class=

Sweater season is arguably the best time of the year. You can dress them up, wear them casually with jeans, or layer them over a button-down collared shirt for added warmth—the possibilities are endless.

Since closet staples come in so many styles, fabrics, patterns, and colors, we really can never have enough of them in our closets this time of year. To help stock your cold-weather fashion lineup with new sweater options, Chico is offering 25 percent off more than 200 cozy sweaters through November 8. Find gem-embellished holiday party options, cashmere basics, and even sweater tanks. Keep scrolling to see the 10 styles we’re currently keeping an eye on.

Chico’s sweater deals

  • sequin ombre pullover sweater, $90 (originally $119)

  • Pleat Cuff Pullover Sweater, $68 (originally $90)

  • V-Neck Pullover Sweater, $53 (originally $70)

  • Red Stripe Border Ruana, $105 (originally $139)

  • Jenergy Lux Cashmere Blend Turtleneck Tank, $53 (originally $70)

  • Cashmere Cardigan Sweater, $150 (originally $199)

  • Spun Rayon V-Neck Sweater, $53 (originally $70)

  • Drop Rhinestone Pullover Sweater, $105 (originally $139)

  • Ecovero Neutral Colorblock Turtleneck Sweater, $60 (originally $80)

  • Fringe Pullover Sweater, $55 (originally $109)

sequin ombre pullover sweater

<p>Chico’s</p> <p>” src=’https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/cEA9GoemE_HOfrodp4ABug–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/real_simple_700/a9a379b79829420ba865b9 1901fdb799″></p> <p>$119</p> <p><strong>$90</strong></p> <p> buy now </p> <p>To add a holiday-friendly touch to your wardrobe, this sequin ombre pullover sweater has enough sparkle to elevate your favorite jeans and heeled booties. It features a dolman sleeve design with a shorter length so that it doesn’t look extra long. One buyer recommends sizing down as it runs large. This style will come in handy when it comes time to plan your outfits for holiday parties and New Year’s Eve.</p> <h2>pleat cuff sweater sweater</h2> <p><img class=Source

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Readers with rent hikes question my rent control opposition

Readers with rent hikes question my rent control opposition

November 4, 2023
Modern Warfare 3’s rushed campaign isn’t going over well with pre-ordering fans: ‘This is the worst COD campaign I’ve ever played’

Modern Warfare 3’s rushed campaign isn’t going over well with pre-ordering fans: ‘This is the worst COD campaign I’ve ever played’

November 4, 2023

You may have missed

Readers with rent hikes question my rent control opposition

Readers with rent hikes question my rent control opposition

November 4, 2023
Modern Warfare 3’s rushed campaign isn’t going over well with pre-ordering fans: ‘This is the worst COD campaign I’ve ever played’

Modern Warfare 3’s rushed campaign isn’t going over well with pre-ordering fans: ‘This is the worst COD campaign I’ve ever played’

November 4, 2023
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) institutional investors saw their market cap shed US6b last week, although they benefited from long-term gains.

Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) five-year earnings growth lags impressive shareholder returns

November 4, 2023

Obsessed with Expensive Shampoo? 9 Ways to Save Money on Hair Care | Business

November 4, 2023
ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO successfully completed, to be listed on November 16

ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO successfully completed, to be listed on November 16

November 4, 2023
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) could easily take on more debt

Return on capital is showing encouraging signs at Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

November 4, 2023