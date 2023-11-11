10 Ferraris stuck in Bengaluru traffic jam: Ashneer Grover reacts [Video]

Driving a Ferrari on a wide-open road is the dream of almost every automotive lover in the world. However, not many people get the opportunity to drive one, let alone buy a Ferrari. Now, imagine that you were lucky enough to own such a beautiful masterpiece, but you lived in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The only thing you will do with your Ferrari is drive it at 20 kmph in a traffic jam. Recently, a video of one such incident has been shared online, in which not one, not five but a total of 10 Ferraris are seen stuck in a traffic jam. This video has garnered a lot of headlines on social media.

Ferrari stuck in Bangalore traffic

Pawan Game Master has shared the video of Ferrari supercars worth ten crores getting stuck in the peak traffic of Bengaluru on his page on Instagram. A total of ten different Ferraris can be seen in the video driving slowly through a traffic jam. From the video, the first car we can see is the 812 Superfast GT. After this, two Ferrari 296 GTB hybrids and another 812 Superfast finished in Grigio (grey) color can be seen.

Further along in the video, we can also see a pair of F8 tributes alongside the 296 GTB. Additionally, a Giallo (Yellow) SF90 can also be seen with the 488 GTB and a 296 GTB finished in Rosso Corsa. Last but not least, all of these cars were led by Braine Garage’s Ferrari 812 Competizione, finished in Rosso Corsa with green stripes. If we make a rough estimate, the total price of these cars will easily be more than Rs 50 crore.

Netizens react to Ferrari stuck in traffic

The video gained immense popularity on Instagram and was viewed and shared by many people. Many netizens also commented on the post and said, “Just a regular day in Bangalore,” “No matter what, everyone gets stuck in Bangalore traffic,” “Ferrari capital of India,” and tons of other comments. Most commentators seemed to enjoy seeing such expensive cars sitting next to normal cars and bikes.

One of the highlights of this post was a comment from popular entrepreneur Ashneer Grover. Fellow supercar owner, who owns a Porsche 718 Cayman, commented in the post, “Bengaluru has defeated Ferrari! I feel the pain of having so many horses and being stuck in traffic.” Ashneer had also recently shared a video of himself taking his Porsche Cayman for a drive during the night during the G20 event in Delhi.

Ferrari of Bangalore

As mentioned, there were a few different Ferrari models in this particular traffic. Some of these were the 812 Superfast models which are equipped with V12 engines. Meanwhile, there were some F8 Tributos and a 488 GTB, which are equipped with twin-turbocharged V8s. There were also several 296 GTBs, powered by a twin-turbo V6 engine supported by hybrid technology. Finally, there was also an SF90, powered by a 4.0L twin-turbo V8 with a trio of electric motors.

