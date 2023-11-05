Self Development, Personal New Business Skills Motivational Inspirational Quotes, Word Typography … [+] top view lettering concept

A Business Lesson from Old Bill Shakespeare

“A horse, a horse, my kingdom for a horse!” , Richard III, Act 5, Scene 4

King Richard III, the notoriously villainous king of England who died in 1485, is believed to have cried for the one thing that would have given him a chance to fight in the war: a horse to replace the one he had lost Take. He did not secure a single one, fought on foot and ultimately not only lost the battle but also lost his life.

“A horse….” This was the last line of his play and those were the last words of his life. Shakespeare wrote it in his play in 1591, so it would make sense, right?

a talent development lesson

Historically accurate or not “A horse…” One of the great lines in all of English-language literature, it serves as a rich metaphorical lesson for any business leader who will pay attention.

And that lesson is that talent is what wins – every time – in a highly competitive market. If your market is the battlefield and the horse is your talent (or part of it), the message couldn’t be more clear.

I used this metaphor in consulting and advising leadership teams in 25 industries on the topic of talent development. As it evolves, there are 10 key factors that play a vital role in developing the talent that your organization pays so much to acquire. Here they are in no particular order, as they are all indispensable:

1. Leadership

It may seem like this goes without saying, but it doesn’t. Build the best possible leadership team, made up of brave people who aren’t afraid to take the first steps into the jungle. This is the future and this is where you are going.

2. vision

A leader must see the future, and successful leaders can see it before the rest of us. He is first a prophet, second a messenger and then a commander.

3. Organization

Is your organization designed to succeed in today and tomorrow’s marketplace? With the unprecedented nature, speed and scope of change – witness AI – the answer is probably, to some extent, no. Organizations are becoming more decentralized, with big decisions in the hands of small teams located around the world. The workday and work week are changing, as are where you work, remotely or not. All this matters for the talent you need to attract and retain.

4. Similarities

This is one of the most ignored forces. Are all departments, divisions and teams working towards the same goal? Do they all have the same goals – or are they parallel? For example, does the sales department have aggressive growth goals, while production and manufacturing aim for consolidation and efficiency, which may hinder sales performance? Are incentives given to individuals from all departments in parallel? If not, you will feel it immediately. So your talent will also be the same.

5. Balance

It’s true that growth and innovation are born out of creative dissent and unrest, but there are limits to how long an organization can stand before the wheels come off. Finding the crossover point between turbulence and equilibrium is difficult. This is perhaps the least scientific or methodical of all these factors and requires more folk knowledge of organizational lore than all the other factors.

6. Selection

There’s an old French country recipe for rabbit stew that says, “First you catch the rabbit.” It starts where it all begins: talent acquisition. Of all the criteria your organization uses to select its talent, there is one question that is not asked often or prominently: “How likely is this person to be receptive to all the initiatives we make?” And for future reference, “How likely would this person be to lead them when taking on a leadership role?”

7. Inclusion

If you don’t have a plan to integrate your talent into the structure of the organization from day one, all the talent development initiatives in the world will fall flat. You recruited them; trust them. Involve them in vibrant teams, give them responsibility and corresponding authority. Make sure they buy into the nature of the organization, otherwise you’ll get resignations you don’t want.

8. investment

“What if we invest in training and development of our people – and they leave?” Asked the CFO. “What if we don’t – and they stay?” The CEO shot back. Build ongoing learning into your budget, not only your employee development budget, but also your recruiting budget. This is as organic as you can be.

9. Communication

I’ve given as much advice on communication as I’ve given on any other topic. In fact, I taught two undergraduate leadership courses for 15 years, and communication was at the center of them. Surveys show that communication is the most in-demand skill between executives and recruiters – far more than any specific hard-skill expertise.

10. behavior

Finally, as Dr. David Steele, former dean of the Silberman College of Business at Fairleigh Dickinson University and former president of Chevron Latin America, advised me, leaders must demonstrate the behavior they want to see in others. Like all of the above.

Now there. It took me more than 800 words to explain my point. It took Shakespeare the ninth time: “A horse, a horse, my kingdom for a horse!”

