10 Facebook Marketing Tips and Tricks for Financial Advisors SmartAsset

Facebook is one of many social media platforms that you can choose to target in your marketing plan. It’s true that there are a lot of cat-related memes and food videos out there, but there’s still plenty of room for you to launch an effective marketing campaign and connect with your target audience. If you’re looking for a playbook guide to Facebook marketing for financial advisors, there are several strategies that are designed to deliver results.

Understanding the Importance of Facebook Marketing for Financial Advisors

Facebook is a marketing channel that consultants can’t ignore for one simple reason: billions of people use it every month. While every user on the platform may not represent your target audience, Facebook is a virtual sea of ​​possibilities for consultants who are looking for opportunities to expand their reach.

When used effectively, Facebook can help you generate new leads for your business and increase conversions. You have the chance to increase awareness of your brand and actively engage with potential or current customers across the platform.

Facebook makes it easy to market your consulting business as there are so many ways you can do so. Ways you can use Facebook for marketing include:

Creating text, photo, or video content

Posting Stories or Reels

running facebook ads

Post a poll or survey

Create a public or private Facebook group

Hosting a contest or giveaway on your Page

Sponsoring a marketing campaign in partnership with an influencer

Hosting live events like webinars or question-and-answer sessions

There is no cost to open a Facebook account for your consulting business and you can develop ad campaigns to suit your budget. If you are having success with some of the other marketing methods listed above you may not need to use ads at all. But if you decide to run ads, Facebook gives you the tools you need to track various metrics and measure their success.

10 Facebook Marketing Tips for Financial Advisors

Now that you have an idea of ​​what Facebook can do for your consulting business, it’s time to consider some practical ways to use it. Here are 10 general tips and tricks to help you leverage Facebook in your marketing plan:

1. Set up a professional-looking page. To use Facebook marketing, you first need to create a business page. At a minimum, your page should include a banner image that ties into your branding, a professional photo of you, and all the relevant contact information a potential client would need to contact you.

Once your page is set up, let people know about it. Invite people on your friends list to like and follow the page and encourage them to share it with others who might also be looking for a mentor to work with.

2. Define your goals. Marketing on Facebook or anywhere else may prove to be a futile effort if you don’t have a clear goal in mind. When setting goals for Facebook marketing, ask yourself what specifically you hope to achieve from it.

For example, your goals might include:

Getting 1,000 Followers Within the First 30 Days

Getting two new customers per month

Increase brand awareness within a 10 mile radius

These types of goals work because they clearly define the end goal. Once you have that goal in mind, you can figure out what steps you need to take to get there.

3. Set a content schedule. Consistency is one of the most important elements to being successful on Facebook or any other social media platform. You want your followers to expect content from you at regular intervals so that they come back regularly to see what’s new.

How frequently you post is up to you, but Facebook marketing experts often recommend posting one to two times per day, every day. If this seems like too much to handle on top of what you’re already doing to grow your business, you might consider outsourcing content creation and posting to an experienced social media manager.

4. Test different content formats. In the early stages of growing followers on Facebook, it can be difficult to know what kind of content will resonate most with readers. Trying different formats can give you a better idea of ​​what people want to see most from you.

For example, you can try:

share a photo or meme

asking a question that is designed to stimulate discussion or debate

sharing a relevant news

Telling a personal story that your target audience can connect with

Posting a short video clip explaining a financial concept

Running an hour-long livestream where you answer questions from your followers

The number one rule for marketing as an advisor on Facebook is to create social media content that is designed to attract people and make them “stick” to your page. Otherwise, your posts are likely to get lost in the shuffle if your followers don’t feel compelled to stop the scroll and pay attention to them.

5. Join Facebook groups. Facebook groups can be a great way to market your business if you’re interested in interacting with other members, answering questions and generally sharing your knowledge and expertise. If you are able to give a group member a thoughtful answer to a financial planning question, they may be more inclined to visit your page and discuss with you how you can help them.

One thing to note about joining Facebook groups is that there is often a no-selling rule, meaning you should not share your business website or direct messaging links to group members without their express permission. Violating those rules can get you kicked out of the group and earn you a reputation as an oversell.

6. Start a Facebook group of your own. Running your own Facebook group is an opportunity to connect with your followers instead of someone else’s followers. You can set the ground rules for participation and have complete control over the type of content you create and share.

Facebook groups can be public or private, and you can choose just one option or both. For example, you could set up a public group where you discuss financial topics with your followers and create a second, private group just for your current clients. You can then provide exclusive content only to those group members.

7. Enhance your calls to action. Including a call to action in each post can be an effective tool for increasing conversions, as you are telling your followers what to do next.

For example, you can share a snippet of a blog post or article you’ve written and direct them to your website to read the content in full. Or you can ask them a question that makes them think about their financial situation and prompts them to call you for advice.

Your CTA doesn’t have to be the same every time, but it should be specific in giving your followers an actionable step they can take next.

8. Boost posts. Boosting on Facebook means giving more visibility to a post you write in exchange for a fee. This is an easy way to draw more attention to a particular post rather than running a full-scale Facebook ad campaign.

Boosting can be helpful if you have seasonal content to share. For example, if one of your services includes advising on Medicare plans, you could promote a post asking followers if they have any thoughts about the open enrollment period yet. And you can include a CTA so they can contact you to discuss if they should consider making a change to their Medicare plans.

9. Decide what Facebook ads might be worth to you. Boosting is a small step to advertising on Facebook, but you may decide to take a leap and engage in a marketing campaign. How much marketing on Facebook costs depends on how many ads you plan to run, how long you plan to run them, and where you want to place them.

You can start small with an advertising budget of $20 to $30 per day. If you get positive feedback and some tangible results from those ads, like more clicks to your website, you can increase your budget to $50 or $100 per day.

Again, Facebook ads are not required to market your business on the platform and some consultants may have more success with them than others. Knowing what you’re willing to spend and what you can realistically expect in return can help you decide whether Facebook ads are worth it.

10. Track your results. At the end of the day marketing really is a numbers game. You’re analyzing how many likes, shares, comments and clicks you get to see what content is working best for you and where you can improve.

Crunching the numbers can be time consuming but it can be beneficial if you are able to identify your most valuable content. You can then either repurpose that content for use on other social media platforms or repurpose it to drive even more engagement.

Again, if this all seems too much for your other responsibilities to handle then you may want to consider hiring a social media manager. Outsourcing tasks like social media content creation and posting, or even lead generation, can add more hours to your work day.

If you’re not yet using Facebook to market your consulting business, consider what you’re missing. Testing prospects with Facebook content or ads can help you reach a pool of investors who are looking for exactly the same types of services you provide.

Tips to Grow Your Consulting Business

More investors are using online searches to connect with financial advisors. Having a presence on Facebook or other social media platforms or having your own website can make you easier to find. You can also use tools that increase your visibility. For example, SmartAdvisor helps bring leads to you so you can be seen by the right people.

When using social media for marketing, remember that you are subject to regulatory rules and guidelines. Following proper protocols for social media compliance, including making required disclosures, can help you avoid trouble with regulatory bodies.

