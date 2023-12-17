Image Source: Getty Images

It’s been a tough 12 months for them British American Tobacco (LSE:BATS) share price. Despite being a leader in the tobacco industry, investors seem eager to jump ship, with shares falling more than 30% in the past year. This downward trend has continued so far this month, with the stock price hitting its lowest level since 2010 following a strategy update from the management team.

As a result of all this, the dividend yield is now just over 10%. But is this reaction appropriate? Or are investors secretly looking for a great buying opportunity?

The future of tobacco looks bleak

Over the years, regulations regarding cigarettes have become stricter. With more research revealing negative long-term health effects of these products, pressure is increasing against companies like British American Tobacco. And following the revelation of a ‘smoke-free production’ policy by the UK government, management has come to the conclusion that the traditional tobacco market no longer has a long-term future.

As such, the company has re-evaluated some of its brands, particularly those it acquired through its £40bn acquisition of Reynolds in 2017, such as Pall Mall, CamelAnd newport, The end result is a planned £25 billion write-down, which would wipe out around 16% of the firm’s total assets.

Needless to say, this is not an encouraging sign for shareholders. The write-down itself is not too problematic in relation to dividends. After all, impairment charges don’t affect cash flow or the affordability of the dividend. But it is a clear sign that management has lost confidence in the future of its core product portfolio.

So is this the end of the road for British American Tobacco? not necessarily.

What will happen next?

The company has not been blind to the threat of regulation and changes in consumption over the past decade. The management is investing vigorously in alternative, non-combustible products that can satisfy customers without causing serious health problems.

Examples include vapor-based products, oral sachets, and various heated tobacco products. In my opinion the progress made so far has been very encouraging.

Its new categories division is on track to reduce losses two years ahead of schedule. And by 2035, 50% of the group’s revenue stream is expected to be derived from its non-combustible products. For reference, sales contribution today is about 12%.

With the business accelerating its internal investments to diversify its product portfolio away from traditional tobacco, the recent selloff in the share price may be a bit overstated.

time to buy?

Typically, seeing a double-digit dividend yield is a clear sign of volatility. But that doesn’t seem to be the case with British American Tobacco. The company is still generating plenty of cash flow from its existing product portfolio, which is more than enough to cover its dividend payments.

However, this is not necessarily a great investment. After all, even if the dividend is maintained, the steadily falling share price will offset any gains.

This downward trajectory appears to have been driven largely by uncertainty. And, in my opinion, caution may be necessary. The company is venturing into new territory whose long-term health effects are still being investigated by scientists.

So, personally, I am keeping this business on my watch list until the smoke clears.

