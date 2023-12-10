10 delicious weight loss meals that are 300 calories or less

The holiday season is here, and that brings with so many traditions, like getting together with family and friends to celebrate the season. What some people look forward to most is sitting down for a delicious meal. And what is the centerpiece of many of those feasts? Ham. Sweet and savory, crispy and juicy, a delectable ham makes the perfect showstopper for your holiday feast. We suggest you step away from the generic store-bought hams and instead spring for a high-quality product that’ll taste great no matter how you prepare your ham.

From the animal that brought you bacon, a large bone-in ham rivals other popular roasts of meat, including prime rib, crown roast of pork, and of course, turkey. And compared to those three, ham is the perfect blend of sweet and savory, and simply perfect on its own (or used in an epic ham and cheese sandwich). So whether you’ve prepared ham before, or it’s your first time, our top ham picks are sure to delight you and your family.