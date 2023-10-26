10 ChatGPT Prompts for Writing Compelling Sales Copy (That Actually Converts)

10 ChatGPT prompts to write engaging sales copy (that actually convert)

Sales copywriting is an essential skill for any entrepreneur who sells or generates leads online. Not only can you do it yourself, but you can also tell if a copywriter you hire is doing a great job or not. Understanding the components of compelling copy will serve you well in writing anything. Being able to capture attention and keep someone engaged on a page is no small feat. Get good at it now.

Bhavik Sarkhedi is a storyteller, marketer, and founder of Write Write, who has published over 2,000 articles online on topics including AI, the future of content, and small business strategy for outlets including HuffPost and Elite Daily. Sarkhedi has published eight books on content creation, including The Unprompted Guy and The Weak Point Dealer, is a Google Knowledge Panel verified author, and helps aspiring writers publish their first book. He works with SMEs to improve their content strategy and creative writing processes.

Sarkhedi has used ChatGPT to improve written work and created 10 tips to improve your sales copy. Start at the top with your draft description, then follow each prompt to change the strength of the work.

Write amazing product descriptions with ChatGPIT that compel people to buy

Create your product description

Start with the basics. Find a simple description of your product or service, or write it from scratch. Include every important information, but don’t think too much about wording. Give all the information to ChatGPT and have them prepare the initial details from which you will build. Here’s the prompt to start it.

“Here’s a simple description of [product or service name], Create a paragraph of no more than five sentences to describe it [product/service] In a compelling manner, style and tone [describe your tone of voice] to appeal to an audience of [describe your target customer] who have challenges [explain your target audience’s challenges] have more wishes [explain their desires], More details included [Insert product or service information],

Use visual imagery with descriptive language

Sarkhedi, who uses visual imagery in his work, said, “Evocative language is a tool that takes clients into the realm of possibilities.” A visual description not only helps you “paint a picture with words,” but it also allows the audience to “experience the benefits before making a purchase.” For compelling copy, appeal to more senses. Bring visual learners along for the ride by adding this prompt to your current chat.

“Now, let’s paint a vivid picture. Add a few sentences to an existing product description that use descriptive language to help my customers imagine the experience of using my product or service.

Uncover Unexpected Profits

People learn best when they are surprised by something. To make your product description memorable, elements of unpredictability should be woven throughout. “Showcasing unexpected benefits sets you apart from competitors and gives readers new reasons to be interested in what you’re offering,” Sarkhedi explains. Use this prompt to add welcome to your existing words.

“Now let’s surprise our audience. Create 3 bullet points that mention unexpected benefits or features of my product or service. These should be points that my target customer cannot immediately consider.

talk with feelings

Sarkhedi, who applies this technique in his writing to enhance customer relationships, said, “Emotional connections connect deeply with readers, creating a bond that goes beyond mere product features that can lead to stronger customer loyalty. Is.” Ask ChatGPT to edit your words with emotion in mind, creating a connection beyond the page for your potential customer.

“This is the time to connect emotionally. Create a few sentences that express the emotional needs or desires that my product or service fulfills. Think about feelings like relief, happiness, or security.”

harness the power of scarcity

People don’t want to miss out. They panic when the stock is getting low and rush to buy when the doors are about to close. “Creating a sense of urgency creates a fear of missing out and often triggers immediate action, which increases immediate sales,” Sarkhedi said. Here’s how to prompt ChatGPT to incorporate this powerful strategy.

“Moving forward, let’s create urgency. Create a sentence that matches my existing description that highlights stock limitations, limited time offers, or other scarcity factors. Be clear about how this offer is limited in terms of quantity, time or availability. Specific to my product, it may be [describe any scarcity factors involved],

Offer a clear call to action

Don’t leave your reader confused about what to do next. Make absolutely sure they know where to click and what they are supposed to do. “A clear and strong call to action (CTA) guides the reader toward the desired action, eliminating confusion and increasing conversion rates,” explains Sarkhedi. Add an effective CTA with this prompt.

“Tell readers what they should do next. Add a concise and clear call to action that guides my customer to the next steps to engage with my product or service, which is [explain what you want them to do next],

Build trust with social proof

Nobody wants to make a mistake. Proof that other people have purchased this item and seen benefits will do wonders for your conversion rates. “Social proof adds credibility and harnesses the influential power of peer recommendations, which often greatly influences purchasing decisions,” Sarkhedi explains. Create compelling testimonials to add more weight to your words.

“Let’s add credibility. My customers have said the following things about my company: [include some testimonials or reviews here], Please provide some testimonials, ratings and endorsements to validate the claims I have made so far.”

highlight the guarantee

Potential buyers not only want to know that they are not alone, but they also want to protect their downside. If they realize they have made a wrong choice, how can they go back? “The guarantee reduces purchasing anxiety by offering a safety net, thereby enhancing brand credibility,” Sarkhedi explains. Add a guarantee with this simple prompt.

“Finally, let’s eliminate any last-minute hesitations. Add a sentence that describes any guarantees, warranties, or risk mitigation policies I offer that may be [explain any in place within your company], Emphasize how these reduce risk for the customer, encouraging them to make a purchase.”

engage with rhetorical questions

Sarkhedi said, “Rhetorical questions invite readers to dialogue.” They should be questions they know how to answer, that echo their challenges or desires, “moving the narrative in a direction that reinforces the sales message, making it more engaging and thought-provoking.” Add some powerful questions to this final prompt.

“Finally, it’s time to add depth to my sales copy by including rhetorical questions. Add three questions that echo readers’ challenges or desires, leading them to conclusions that reinforce the sales message. These rhetorical questions should spark active thinking and convince customers to make a purchase.

open with hook

Your sales copy for this product or service is pretty much right there. Now, with all the information, we go back to the beginning to create the most compelling opening line. Sarkhedi recommends that your opening hook opens a loop in your target customer’s mind, “harnessing natural curiosity, drawing them in and keeping them engaged until they find the answer within your product or service.” ” Set the stage for a narrative that promises and delivers value.

“Now indulge my readers’ curiosity right from the start. Add an opening statement that hints at the change or solution on offer, making the audience curious to learn more and find answers as they delve deeper into the narrative. This is the final prompt, so please provide me with the final version of the sales copy with every component created so far in this chat. (Hooks, descriptions, visual imagery, bullet points benefits, testimonials, emotional language, scarcity, calls to action, guarantees, rhetorical questions.)

After this prompt you will have your complete copy. Add more prompts to ChatGPT to edit tone, voice or specific words. Cut and change and revise until it’s ready to share.

Create engaging product descriptions with ChatGPIT

Use this series of prompts to transform your product description from bland to incredible. Create a description from basic information and add visual cues to bring it to life. Highlight unexpected benefits, speak to your target audience’s emotions and incorporate scarcity so they’ll rush to action. Make it clear what they’ll do next, build trust with social proof, add guarantees, and engage in a conversation they want to continue. Finally, draw attention from the opening line to make sure they read all your carefully crafted words.

Incorporate these key elements of compelling copy in sequence, along with these 10 pointers, and see your conversion rates immediately improve.

