10 characteristics of highly successful people

“Success is not an accident. It is hard work, perseverance, learning, study, sacrifice and most of all, love for what you are doing or learning to do.” -pele

What do Navy Seals, Olympic gold medalists, astronauts, top physicians, famous musicians, and successful entrepreneurs have in common? You know, the people we admire but secretly despise a little bit. And if you fall into one of these categories you might be jealous – just a little – of other people in the field who perform better than you?

It is clear that these high achieving individuals share a deep commitment to goal-setting and relentless pursuit. They are adept at focusing their attention, eliminating distractions, and following a structured routine that propels them toward their objectives.

The essence lies in the discipline of setting clear, measurable goals and an unwavering dedication to executing them every day. These individuals understand that personal and professional growth requires discomfort, and they willingly accept it. Also known as “Embracing the Suck”. They recognize the power of routines and rituals in shaping success, recognizing that it is not just about wanting change but about developing the right systems for change.

The message is clear: preparation and prioritization are the keys to achievement. It is not about waiting for the right circumstances, but about being ready and equipped to face challenges. These individuals design a proven system that promises to not only enhance their performance but also redefine the landscape of success, empowering them to exceed their goals and dominate their battlefields.

Take Johnny Kim for example. Jonathan Yong Kim, an American U.S. Navy lieutenant commander, highly decorated Navy SEAL combat veteran, naval flight surgeon and aviator, attended Harvard Medical School and is currently a NASA astronaut. Oh, and he’s only 39 years old and quite possibly one of the most humble people on planet Earth. Oh what?! Yes, he makes the rest of us look like lazy, misguided fools. Thanks a lot JK. We are waiting for you to become President.

How do people like Johnny create a world of discipline and focus that allows them to pave the way to greatness?

Here are the top ten traits, habits and routines that all the best performing people in the world have in common. In which of these areas are you successful? Where do you need to level up?

Top performers demonstrate extraordinary resilience. Navy SEALs undergo intense training and face extreme challenges, Olympians undergo rigorous physical and mental preparation, and entrepreneurs deal with the uncertainties and setbacks of building a business. mental toughness : They have mental toughness, which enables them to push boundaries, handle pressure, and stay focused on their goals even in difficult situations.

: They have mental toughness, which enables them to push boundaries, handle pressure, and stay focused on their goals even in difficult situations. goal setting: They set specific, challenging, and achievable goals. They create a roadmap to success by breaking down big objectives into small, actionable steps.

They set specific, challenging, and achievable goals. They create a roadmap to success by breaking down big objectives into small, actionable steps. discipline and dedication : These individuals are highly disciplined and dedicated to their art. They follow strict training regimens, practice consistently, and maintain a strong work ethic.

: These individuals are highly disciplined and dedicated to their art. They follow strict training regimens, practice consistently, and maintain a strong work ethic. routines and rituals : All top performers in their field have very specific daily routines that begin with mindset preparation and foster the discipline necessary for extreme focus, time management, and constant prioritization.

: All top performers in their field have very specific daily routines that begin with mindset preparation and foster the discipline necessary for extreme focus, time management, and constant prioritization. adaptability : They are adept at adapting to changing circumstances. Navy SEALs must adapt to different environments, Olympians must adjust to different competitive conditions, and entrepreneurs must adapt their strategies as the market changes.

: They are adept at adapting to changing circumstances. Navy SEALs must adapt to different environments, Olympians must adjust to different competitive conditions, and entrepreneurs must adapt their strategies as the market changes. Teamwork and Collaboration : Despite the often individual nature of their tasks, successful people understand the importance of teamwork. Navy SEALs work together as a unit, Olympians often train with coaches and teammates, and successful entrepreneurs and top physicians form strong teams and partnerships.

: Despite the often individual nature of their tasks, successful people understand the importance of teamwork. Navy SEALs work together as a unit, Olympians often train with coaches and teammates, and successful entrepreneurs and top physicians form strong teams and partnerships. Mindset and Visualization: They use mental rehearsal and visualization techniques to prepare for challenges. Every day. Visualizing success and maintaining a positive mindset contributes to their performance and resiliency.

They use mental rehearsal and visualization techniques to prepare for challenges. Every day. Visualizing success and maintaining a positive mindset contributes to their performance and resiliency. Continuous Improvement: These individuals are committed to continuous growth and improvement. They seek feedback, learn from mistakes and are always looking for ways to enhance their skills and performance.

These individuals are committed to continuous growth and improvement. They seek feedback, learn from mistakes and are always looking for ways to enhance their skills and performance. Risk taking and innovation: Successful entrepreneurs, Navy SEALs and Olympians often accept calculated risks in certain missions. These habits are important for all entrepreneurs who disrupt industries. They innovate, push boundaries and explore uncharted territories in their respective fields.

While success can be defined in many different ways, and high performers may work in very different contexts, the mindset and approach they take to excel in their field is often based on flexibility, discipline, , share striking similarities, emphasizing qualities such as adaptability and constant exploration. Of excellence.

Whether you’re a team aiming for a championship, an aspiring entrepreneur, an organization ready to redefine an entire industry, or someone working toward overcoming addiction, losing weight, reducing stress, or any audacious goal. Be someone with personal aspirations like reaching, growing, and practicing. These ten traits and habits can be game-changers.

As we approach the end of the year, be prepared to challenge your existing notions of achievement and embark on a journey that transcends limits. And don’t wait until January. start today.

These routines and procedures are designed not only to revolutionize your outlook but to redefine the very framework of what is attainable. They empower you to break free from limitations and move toward ambitions that once seemed unattainable.

So, get on with it.

Source: www.forbes.com