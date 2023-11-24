10 Black Friday Electronics Deals You Can’t Miss at Costco

Bing-Jen Hong / iStock.com

The biggest shopping day of the season is here and we’re guessing as soon as some customers put down their dessert forks to scour their favorite stores’ websites for deals, they’ll have their laptops and smartphones out. If you’re a Costco member, now is a great time to take advantage of their electronics deals.

Place these electronics in your cart to gift to a loved one – or forward the link to a family member in an email or text with the subject line “Gift Suggestions.” We will not judge!

These electronics Black Friday deals from Costco are perfect for the gamer, cook, kid, and fitness lover in your life.

Some deals may last longer than Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday.

Dell Inspiron 15.6″ Touchscreen Laptop

Black Friday Price: $599.00Savings: $250.00

This Dell Inspiron is a high-end laptop; Getting this for under $600 is great. This is the perfect processor for college students preparing for the winter or spring semesters. With 16GB of RAM, the 13th generation Inspiron boots up fast, a touch screen makes computing easy and a two-year warranty will give the gift giver peace of mind.

MacBook Air 13.6″ Laptop

Black Friday Price: $899.99Savings: $150.00

Yes, we’re including two laptop Black Friday Costco electronics deals in this roundup because some of us prefer Macs and Apple products and others prefer a PC with Windows. This 13.6″ Liquid Retina Display MacBook Air weighs only 2.6 pounds and has a battery life of 18 hours. Other notable features include a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, a three-mic array, and a four-speaker sound system with spatial audio. It comes in four colors and is a special holiday gift for the Apple fan in your life who is looking for a lightweight laptop.

ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium Plus Pack (Includes 2x SmartSensors)

Black Friday Price: $199.99Savings: $40.00

A smart thermostat can save you money as well as make it much easier to turn down the heat or cool a room without getting up. This ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium Plus pack includes two SmartSensors, so you can install them in rooms where you want to monitor the temperature. This deal is still better than what you’ll find on the Ecobee website.

Proform Trainer 8.7 Treadmill

Black Friday Price: $749.00Savings: $250.00

Is 2024 the year you actually plan to take shape? Or at least committed to a healthy lifestyle? Take advantage of this ProForm Trainer 8.7 treadmill, which is about 25 percent off during Costco’s Black Friday deals. It goes from 0 to 12 MPH and has a 20″ x 55″ tread belt and a 7″ contrast display. For comparison, the Peloton treadmill (which we’ll admit is more high-tech) starts at $2,695.

Sony WH1000XM5 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones

Black Friday Price: $329.99Savings: $70.00

The travelers or quiet people in your life will love getting these Sony WH1000XM5 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones for free calling, gaming, listening to music or blocking out annoying seatmates on public rides and airplanes. You’ll love saving $70 when you take advantage of this Black Friday Costco deal.

Klipsch Gig XXL Portable Wireless Party Speaker with Mic

Black Friday Price: $149.99Savings: $50.00

What do you get from an extrovert who has everything? Of course, a party speaker with a mic! This Klipsch GIG XXL portable wireless party speaker with karaoke mic has four light modes, Bluetooth capabilities, and great sound. This is perfect if you want a speaker that’s easy to move around the house, in your backyard or by the pool and that has the option to host your own ‘American Idol’-style competition.

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) Soundbar Bundle

Black Friday Price: $399.00Savings: $100.00

Add this Sonos Beam (Gen 2) soundbar bundle to step your home entertainment game up a few notches. Get it for yourself on Black Friday and install it before the holidays to enjoy the full sound effects of one of our favorite Christmas movies, “Lethal Weapon”, thanks to the 3D sound effects of Dolby Atmos. This “bundle” includes a $40 Apple gift card or 4-month Pandora Premium subscription, a $49 wall mount voucher, and a 30% off accessories coupon.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus and Indoor Cam (Gen 2) Manual with Privacy Cover

Black Friday Price: $119.99Savings: $60

Feeling secure about the safety of yourself and your family is priceless. But if we had to put a price on it, it’s a great deal for a home security camera like the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus and Indoor Cam for under $120. Although this may not be on every gift recipient’s list if you’re thinking of getting a Ring Doorbell to know when a package arrives and you want to see what’s going on in your home when you’re not there (Hi, puppy!). Now is the time to make a move on this home electronic product.

Sony 65″ Class – X90CL Series 4K UHD LED LCD TV

​Black Friday Price: $999.99Savings: ,

You knew a TV had to be on this list! This Costco Direct Black Friday deal offers up to three years of protection from All-State, which is part of a five-year coverage plan. This Sony 65″ Smart TV is perfect for entertaining, watching sports (the Super Bowl is only three months away!) and watching your favorite shows and movies in 4K. We don’t know how much you’ll save on this TV by purchasing it as part of the Black Friday Costco deal, but we promise you’ll get a lot for under $1,000.

iRobot Roomba J* + Self-Empty Robot Vacuum

Black Friday Price: $479.99Savings: $180.00

Not everyone will love receiving a vacuum or cleaning gift for Christmas, but iRobot’s Roomba will do the trick for you. It’s like having a robot maid (like Rosie from The Jetsons) walking around your house while you’re at work, working out, watching TV or taking a nap. Pair it with the app to get notified of updates. The self-emptying part is helpful when Roomba needs to make space and keep clean.

More from GOBankingRates

Source: www.gobankingrates.com