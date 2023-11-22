Breakfast often gets touted as the most important meal of the day. Unfortunately, many forego this meal because of rushed morning hours, while others think skipping breakfast may aid in their weight loss goals. In reality, research shows that skipping breakfast is associated with obesity, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, depressive symptoms, and stress. Not to mention, breakfast offers an opportunity to eat essential nutrients that you may otherwise under-consume by skipping this meal. That’s why we’re here to update your shopping list with 10 of the best Whole Foods breakfasts for weight loss to add to your cart.

Rushing out the door in the morning is no excuse to skip breakfast. Countless quick and easy breakfast options take only a few minutes to prepare. Some can even be prepared the night before for an even quicker morning exit. Breakfast doesn’t have to be complex or time-consuming to make, and building a few extra minutes into your morning routine to piece together your meal could go a long way in helping you meet your weight and health goals.

A complete breakfast should combine protein, healthy fats, fiber, and produce. This may sound like a lot of components, but many food products combine several of these nutrients into one single food. As you make your weekly shopping list and head to Whole Foods, bring this list of the 10 best Whole Foods breakfasts for weight loss. Read on to learn more, and when you’re done, don’t miss the 9 Best Low-Calorie Breakfasts for Weight Loss.

Bob’s Red Mill Organic Protein Oats

Oatmeal is a versatile breakfast ingredient that is known for its fiber content. With 5 grams of fiber per serving, Bob’s Red Mill Organic Protein Oats will start your day off with an impressive dose of this important nutrient. While most old-fashioned oats provide a few grams of protein, this option packs 9 grams per serving with no added protein powder!

In conjunction with the high fiber count, this makes for a filling and balanced food that can be used in a number of ways. Add these protein oats into a smoothie for a fiber and protein boost, cook them with water or milk for a hearty meal, or use these oats in your favorite baked goods. With so many applications, protein oats can add valuable nutrients to countless quick breakfasts. Just make sure to pair them with a fat source and produce for a complete meal. Overnight oats made with Greek yogurt, nuts, and fruit is a great make-ahead meal for busy mornings.

Egglife Original Egg White Wraps

While eggs make for a popular breakfast food, having the time to prepare them isn’t always realistic. Enter egglife’s Original Egg White Wraps. These versatile wraps are made of 95% egg whites, allowing them to provide 5 grams of satiating protein per serving. They are a great substitute for tortillas and have fewer than 30 calories and less than 1 gram of carbs! Their nutritional profile makes them ideal for weight loss while still helping to create a filling breakfast. Load them with cheese and veggies to make a breakfast quesadilla, fill them with nut butter and sliced strawberries for a simple snack, or wrap them around deli turkey and sliced avocado for a protein-packed lunch.

Organic Greek Yogurt, Plain

Another convenient protein source is this Organic Greek Yogurt from 365 by Whole Foods. It is incredibly versatile and contains 16 grams of protein per serving. This is plenty to constitute a balanced meal, and you can add a number or toppings and mix-ins to create a custom flavor and texture profile. Fruit is a great addition of fiber and micronutrients, and chopped nuts incorporate healthy fats and a bit more protein and fiber into your meal. Low-sugar granola or cereal is another great topping for added crunch, and can make for a filling breakfast. Starting your day with plenty of protein can aid in blood sugar and appetite regulation, setting you up for success with your weight loss goals.

Dave’s Killer Bread Thin Sprouted Grains Thin Sliced

Bread gets an unfair reputation when it comes to weight loss. Not all breads are created equally, and certain breads can absolutely have a positive influence on weight loss. Options that contain fiber contribute to satiety and blood sugar regulation, and lower calorie breads allow you to build a well-rounded breakfast that fits within your calorie budget. The Dave’s Killer Bread Thin Sprouted Grains Thin Sliced provides only 70 calories per slice while still contributing 2 grams of fiber and 3 grams of protein. Enjoy this bread toasted with a spread of nut butter and sliced strawberries for a low-prep meal, or serve it with scrambled eggs, avocado and fruit for a robust breakfast at home.

Applegate Natural Chicken & Maple Breakfast Sausage Patties

Popular breakfast meats like bacon and pork sausage contribute protein with tons of fat and saturated fat. While this can occasionally be part of a balanced diet, you’re better off going with leaner proteins on a regular basis. These Applegate Natural Chicken & Maple Breakfast Sausage Patties are a great option that provides plenty of protein and flavor with far less fat. One patty contains 60 calories and 5 grams of protein, making it a healthy option that can be incorporated into your favorite breakfast sandwich, as a side to eggs and toast, or wrapped into a breakfast taco for a handheld meal.

Blendtopia Energy Organic Superfood Smoothie Kit

Smoothies are a great way to pack fruit and veggies into your breakfast. This Blendtopia Energy Organic Superfood Smoothie Kit packs tons of produce into a convenient package. Pineapple, bananas, blueberries, and chia seeds are just a few of the nutrient-packed ingredients in this mix. While it is not a complete meal on its own, you can use it as a smoothie base and blend it with your favorite liquid, healthy fat, and protein to create a full meal. Try combining with unsweetened almond milk, avocado, and Greek yogurt for a creamy smoothie, or go with water, hemp seeds, and protein powder for an equally nutritious and delicious meal.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Catalina Crunch Cinnamon Toast Crunch Keto Cereal

Cereal and granola are pantry staples for many, but most options pack added sugar. A few grams per serving can be part of a healthy weight loss diet, but limiting added sugar as much as possible is an ideal approach for weight loss. Catalina Crunch makes keto-friendly cereals with no added sugar. Even better, the Catalina Crunch Cinnamon Toast Crunch Keto Cereal contains an impressive 9 grams of fiber and 11 grams of protein. Enjoy a classic bowl of cereal topped with milk and sliced fruit, incorporate it into a yogurt parfait, or enjoy a handful of this cereal with a banana as you walk out the door.

Changing Seas Norwegian Smoked Salmon

Not only is salmon a source of protein, but it also contains heart-healthy fats. Incorporating smoked salmon into your breakfast makes for a filling meal that is full of flavor. While many may enjoy smoked salmon with a bagel and cream cheese, a lower-calorie meal can be made to further your weight loss goals. Try Changing Seas Norwegian Smoked Salmon with a bagel thin, or use lower calorie bread as a replacement for a traditional bagel, and incorporate whipped cream cheese that is generally lower in calories and fat than traditional spread. Add some veggies to your salmon or a side of fruit for a nutrient-packed meal.

NuttZo Crunchy Chocolate Keto Nut Butter

All nut butters are a source of protein and healthy fats. This NuttZo Crunchy Chocolate Keto Nut Butter variety contains seven nuts and seeds, allowing it to also provide 3 grams of fiber per serving. The chocolate flavor is a great alternative to popular chocolate nut spreads that are packed with sugar. This option contains zero grams of added sugar and will contribute 5 grams of protein to your morning. Mix it into your smoothie or oatmeal as a healthy fat source, spread it over toast or waffles for a protein boost, or pair it with an apple and protein bar for a breakfast that requires minimal effort.

ALOHA Coconut Chocolate Almond Protein Bar

Not only are protein bars a great grab-and-go breakfast, but options that contain fiber and healthy fats are nutritious as well—that’s where this ALOHA Coconut Chocolate Almond Protein Bar comes into play. ALOHA offers many flavor varieties, all of which pack plenty of protein and fiber with minimal added sugar. This variety contains 14 grams of protein and 6 grams of fiber, no doubt making for a filling breakfast. Pair it with a serving of fruit for a well-rounded meal that you can eat on the go.