10 Best Value Dividend Stocks Billionaires Are Crazy About

Growth investing and value investing represent different approaches in the world of investing. The objective of growth investing is to identify stocks that show promising potential for above-average earnings growth. Value investing, on the other hand, focuses on stocks that are priced below their intrinsic or intrinsic value. After a poor performance in 2022, growth stocks have had an impressive rise this year, garnering attention with notable gains, while value stocks have struggled to keep pace. Given the significant volatility, this significant fluctuation in the market has made it difficult for investors to maintain confidence in long-term investment strategies. The iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, which provides exposure to large U.S. companies that are potentially undervalued compared to comparable companies, has gained 16.25% so far this year, while the iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has returned 25.58% .

Despite the recent poor performance of value stocks, analysts remain unfazed and have an optimistic outlook on this investing style. Their confidence is rooted in the historically strong performance of value stocks in the past. Aaron Dunn, co-head of value equities at Eaton Vance, spoke to Bloomberg about the outlook for value stocks this year. Here are some comments from the analyst:

“Over the past three years, value investing has continued to outperform its growth peers. Therefore, value investing is very interesting in this type of market, as we believe that active management and looking for undervalued securities is the key to long-term success. Last year was a great example of the benefits of diversification through value investing. Our view is that inflation and interest rates are going to be structurally higher and what that means is that if you go back to the last decades of the 1940s and 1970s, value investing actually performed very well over that period. .

Analysts believe that value stocks perform relatively well during economic downturns. During a recession, investors become more risk-averse and cautious with their investments. As a result, they often turn to stocks that are considered more resilient or stable, which often includes value stocks. A report by GMO used various valuation models such as price/book, price/earnings, overall value and a mix of value models for their opportunistic value strategies to analyze how cheap stocks performed during US recessions since 1969. Did. The report states that it is not recommended to build a portfolio based solely on the company’s standard price/book or price/earnings ratio. However, regardless of whether an investor insists on using these ratios, they have generally performed quite well during recessions over the past 55 years. Surprisingly, all value models except price/book showed better performance during recession months (including the Covid period) than non-recession months since the late 1960s.

When diving deeper into value investing, investors often pay attention not only to the value of stocks but also the value of dividend stocks. This dual characteristic of depreciation and dividend payout makes them attractive to investors seeking both potential capital appreciation and a regular income stream. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO), and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) are some great dividend stocks that are undervalued and we’ll discuss a few more in this article. ,

10 Best Value Dividend Stocks Billionaires Are Crazy About

Our Methodology:

For this article, we first scanned a database of shares owned by billionaires maintained by Insider Monkey through the third quarter of 2023. From this list, we picked the top 10 dividend companies with a price-to-earnings ratio less than 15 as of December 8. These companies have a track record of consistently providing reliable dividends to their shareholders over time, demonstrating their stability and commitment to rewarding investors with a portion of their profits.

We also measured hedge fund sentiment around each stock from our database of 910 hedge funds at the end of Q3. The stocks are ranked in ascending order of the number of billionaire investors who own stakes in them.

10. HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Number of billionaire investors: 15

P/E ratio as of December 8: 9.02

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) is a multinational technology company known for its wide range of hardware, software, and services. The company announced a 5% increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.2756 per share on November 7. This was the company’s second dividend increase this year and overall, it has been increasing its payout for 12 consecutive years. The stock’s dividend yield as of December 8 is 3.75%.

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) reported revenue of $13.8 billion, a decline of 6.6% from the same period last year. The company’s operating cash flow for FY23 stood at $3.6 billion and generated free cash flow of $3.1 billion. Over the course of the year, it returned more than $1.1 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, making HPQ one of the best dividend stocks on our list.

At the end of Q3 2023, 44 hedge funds in Insider Monkey’s database held HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ), compared to 46 in the previous quarter. The collective value of these stakes is more than $3.27 billion. Billionaires Warren Buffett and Israel Englander were some of the company’s most prominent stakeholders in the third quarter.

9. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Number of billionaire investors: 15

P/E ratio as of December 8: 14.80

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) is a global financial services corporation known primarily for its credit card, charge card and traveler’s check businesses. In the third quarter of 2023, the company reported revenue of $15.3 billion, up 13.4% from the same period last year. During the quarter, the company returned $14 million to shareholders through dividends, making AXP one of the best dividend stocks.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has been paying shareholders uninterrupted dividends for the last 34 years. The company pays a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share and its dividend yield as of December 8 is 1.42%.

As of the end of the third quarter of 2023, 74 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey reported having a stake in American Express Co. (NYSE:AXP), up from 73 in the previous quarter. The consolidated value of these stakes is more than $25.6 billion. The company also attracted the attention of 15 billionaires, including Warren Buffett and Ken Fisher.

8. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Number of billionaire investors: 16

P/E ratio as of December 8: 12.08

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is a Texas-based multinational company engaged in hydrocarbon exploration and production. The company operates globally and has a diverse portfolio of assets across different sectors. The company’s cash position remained strong in Q3 2023 as it generated $5.4 billion in operating cash flow. It also distributed $1.3 billion among shareholders through dividends.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) currently offers a quarterly dividend of $0.58 per share, which increased it by 14% on November 2. Through this increase, the company has extended its dividend growth period to nine years, making COP one of the best dividend stocks. In our list. The stock’s dividend yield as of December 8 is 4.13%.

As of the third quarter of 2023, 16 billionaires owned stakes in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), including Ken Fisher and Israel Englander. Overall, the company ended the quarter with 62 hedge fund positions, the same number as the previous quarter, according to Insider Monkey’s database. The collective value of these stakes is more than $3.68 billion.

7. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Number of billionaire investors: 17

P/E ratio as of December 8: 9.77

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), an American energy company, is next on our list of the best dividend stocks. The company’s dividend growth streak currently stands at 41 years and it offers a quarterly dividend of $0.95 per share. As of December 8, the stock’s dividend yield is 3.83%.

Although Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) reported a 19% year-over-year decline in its Q3 revenue, the company’s cash flow remained strong. The company generated $16 billion in operating cash flow and $11.7 billion in free cash flow. This cash was enough to cover a dividend payment of more than $3.7 billion to shareholders.

Of the 910 hedge funds in Insider Monkey’s database, 79 hedge funds have a stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), up from 71 in the last quarter. The total value of these stakes is approximately $4.5 billion. Ken Fisher, Ken Griffin and Israel Englander were some of the most prominent billionaires to own stakes in the company.

6. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Number of billionaire investors: 17

P/E ratio as of December 8: 7.70

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) is an American multinational financial services company that operates in a variety of sectors within the finance industry. The company currently offers a quarterly dividend of $0.53 per share and its dividend yield as of December 8 is 4.34%. This is one of the best dividend stocks on our list.

In the third quarter of 2023, Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) posted revenue of $20.1 billion, an increase of 8.8% compared to the same period last year. The company’s net income was $3.5 billion. During the quarter, the company returned $1.5 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

Citigroup Inc. The number of hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey that own a stake in Shares Inc. (NYSE:C) rose to 79 in the third quarter of 2023, from 75 in the previous quarter. The total value of these stakes is approximately $7 billion. The company was also popular among billionaires, with Warren Buffett owning the largest C stake in Q3.

Silver Beach Capital said Citigroup Inc. in its Q3 2023 investor letter. (NYSE:C) mentioned. Here’s what the firm has to say:

,city ​​group (“Citi”) is a large-capitalization global diversified financial services holding company that primarily serves multinational institutional and high net worth consumer clients. Citi is one of three large US banks designated in “Bucket 3 or 4” of the “global systemically important banks” (“G-SIB”) framework by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision. Other banks in this group are JP Morgan and Bank of America. As a G-SIB, Citi is subject to increased regulatory oversight by global bank regulators and central banks. Enhanced regulatory supervision was an important post-crisis reform to strengthen the global financial system by increasing bank capital ratios, transparency, and reducing risk taking. These reforms resulted in the largest G-SIBs moving away from risk-oriented banking activities towards less risky activities such as advisory, high-yield loans and trading. Indeed, Citi’s most valuable, high-growth segments are in low-risk and robust activities such as treasury and trade solutions, liquidity and cash management, payments, trade solutions and automated receivables processing. In our view, somewhat unintentionally, Citi’s increased regulatory oversight contributes to the company’s low-risk banking business model, and thus increases its attractiveness as a downside-oriented investment opportunity. (Click here to view full text)

